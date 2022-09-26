ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky week 7 high school football schedule, 2022

By Alex Harrison, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Here is the Greater Cincinnati high school football schedule for week 7 of the 2022 season. All contests are scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Ohio AP Poll:Moeller, Badin stay atop new Ohio media poll; Kings, Elder jump 3 spots

Kentucky AP Poll:Kentucky high school: Beechwood remains second in Class 2A poll

Ohio

Thursday, Sept. 29

Bethel-Tate at Clermont Northeastern

Friday, Sept. 30

La Salle at Indianapolis Cathedral

Elder at Moeller

St. Xavier at Louisville Trinity

Middletown at Colerain

Fairfield at Hamilton

Mason at Lakota West

Oak Hills at Princeton

Lakota East at Sycamore

Madeira at Indian Hill

Deer Park at Mariemont

Finneytown at Reading

Wyoming at Taylor

Winton Woods at Kings

West Clermont at Lebanon

Anderson at Little Miami

Turpin at Loveland

Walnut Hills at Milford

Northwest at Edgewood

Mount Healthy at Harrison

Ross at Talawanda

Badin at Alter

Fenwick at McNicholas

Withrow at Aiken (6:30 p.m.)

Hillcrest at Gamble Montessori

Dayton Christian at Riverview East Academy

Taft at Western Hills

Hughes at Woodward

Clark Montessori at Lockland

Cincinnati Country Day at New Miami

North College Hill at Purcell Marian

CHCA at Roger Bacon

Norwood at Summit Country Day

Williamsburg at Blanchester

Wilmington at Goshen

Batavia at New Richmond

Clinton-Massie at Western Brown

Monroe at Franklin

Bellbrook at Middletown Madison

Oakwood at Waynesville

Saturday, Oct. 1

Shroder at Cincinnati College Prep (4:30 p.m.)

Miami Valley Christian Academy at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Kentucky

Friday, Sept. 30

Dixie Heights at Beechwood (7:30 p.m.)

Newport at Bellevue

Covington Catholic at Boone County

Walton-Verona at Carroll County (7:30 p.m.)

Highlands at Conner

Madison Consolidated at Cooper (7:30 p.m.)

Rowan County at Holmes (7:30 p.m.)

Montgomery County at Lloyd Memorial (7:30 p.m.)

Ludlow at Mason County (7:30 p.m.)

Bishop Brossart at Nicholas County (7:30 p.m.)

Harrison County at Scott (7:30 p.m.)

Corbin at Simon Kenton (7:30 p.m.)

Ryle at St. Xavier

Indiana

Friday, Sept. 30

Connersville at Lawrenceburg

East Central at Connersville

South Dearborn at Franklin County

