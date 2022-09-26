Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky week 7 high school football schedule, 2022
Here is the Greater Cincinnati high school football schedule for week 7 of the 2022 season. All contests are scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Ohio
Thursday, Sept. 29
Bethel-Tate at Clermont Northeastern
Friday, Sept. 30
La Salle at Indianapolis Cathedral
Elder at Moeller
St. Xavier at Louisville Trinity
Middletown at Colerain
Fairfield at Hamilton
Mason at Lakota West
Oak Hills at Princeton
Lakota East at Sycamore
Madeira at Indian Hill
Deer Park at Mariemont
Finneytown at Reading
Wyoming at Taylor
Winton Woods at Kings
West Clermont at Lebanon
Anderson at Little Miami
Turpin at Loveland
Walnut Hills at Milford
Northwest at Edgewood
Mount Healthy at Harrison
Ross at Talawanda
Badin at Alter
Fenwick at McNicholas
Withrow at Aiken (6:30 p.m.)
Hillcrest at Gamble Montessori
Dayton Christian at Riverview East Academy
Taft at Western Hills
Hughes at Woodward
Clark Montessori at Lockland
Cincinnati Country Day at New Miami
North College Hill at Purcell Marian
CHCA at Roger Bacon
Norwood at Summit Country Day
Williamsburg at Blanchester
Wilmington at Goshen
Batavia at New Richmond
Clinton-Massie at Western Brown
Monroe at Franklin
Bellbrook at Middletown Madison
Oakwood at Waynesville
Saturday, Oct. 1
Shroder at Cincinnati College Prep (4:30 p.m.)
Miami Valley Christian Academy at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place
Kentucky
Friday, Sept. 30
Dixie Heights at Beechwood (7:30 p.m.)
Newport at Bellevue
Covington Catholic at Boone County
Walton-Verona at Carroll County (7:30 p.m.)
Highlands at Conner
Madison Consolidated at Cooper (7:30 p.m.)
Rowan County at Holmes (7:30 p.m.)
Montgomery County at Lloyd Memorial (7:30 p.m.)
Ludlow at Mason County (7:30 p.m.)
Bishop Brossart at Nicholas County (7:30 p.m.)
Harrison County at Scott (7:30 p.m.)
Corbin at Simon Kenton (7:30 p.m.)
Ryle at St. Xavier
Indiana
Friday, Sept. 30
Connersville at Lawrenceburg
East Central at Connersville
South Dearborn at Franklin County
