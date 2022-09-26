ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Galatasaray Interested In Signing Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof

 3 days ago

It has been claimed that Galatasaray alongside Sevilla are the clubs leading the race to sign the Swedish defender who's not going through his best moment at Manchester United.

The number 2 has found it very hard to break into the first team this season under the new manager Erik Ten Hag, the skipper has played only one game so far for the Red Devils this season and it was a match valid for the UEFA Europa League.

This is mostly due to the recent arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, the talented Centre-back has prevented Lindelof from getting playtime with the Argentinian producing great individual and collective performances for Erik ten Hag's side.

This not only happened to the number 2 but also to Captain Harry Maguire who had been dropped to the bench by the Dutch manager thanks to Raphael Varane, the French defender is world-class and is no match for the English International.

Since Victor Lindelof's exit from the Theatre of Dreams seems imminent either on a loan or permanent move, the Istanbul side will face fierce competition from the Spanish La Liga side.

According to the Turkish outlet Aspor , Galatasaray will negotiate with Manchester United about a potential transfer to the Istanbul side. There is nothing regarding an intention to reach a loan or permanent deal as today.

It could be of interest for the Old Trafford side as the Centre-back is needing minutes on the pitch if he wants to continue being an option in the future.

