During the spookiest time of the year, there are a few guidelines all ghosts and goblins should follow. Always stay on the sidewalks. Never go to a stranger's house. Never go out alone. Always check your candy. And watch Trick 'r Treat, the cult-classic Halloween horror favorite from director Michael Dougherty, on the big screen. The anthology of October 31st-set stories — weaved together by the burlap sack-clad pumpkin-headed trick-or-treater Sam (Quinn Lord), the killer keeper of All Hallows' Eve traditions — is coming to theaters for the first time on select dates this October. Watch the theatrical trailer from Legendary Pictures below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO