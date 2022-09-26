Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Trick 'r Treat Trailer: Halloween Classic Comes to Theaters
During the spookiest time of the year, there are a few guidelines all ghosts and goblins should follow. Always stay on the sidewalks. Never go to a stranger's house. Never go out alone. Always check your candy. And watch Trick 'r Treat, the cult-classic Halloween horror favorite from director Michael Dougherty, on the big screen. The anthology of October 31st-set stories — weaved together by the burlap sack-clad pumpkin-headed trick-or-treater Sam (Quinn Lord), the killer keeper of All Hallows' Eve traditions — is coming to theaters for the first time on select dates this October. Watch the theatrical trailer from Legendary Pictures below.
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved Halloween classic stirs up nightmarish nostalgia among the horror faithful
Michael Dougherty’s cult classic horror spectacle Trick ‘r Treat is highly regarded as one of the most favored sleeper hits in the realm of cinematic horror. And perhaps one of the most alluring aspects of the 2007 flick is its authentic premise, which combines four different Halloween-themed stories and brings all of them together in the end for one final twist. In addition, the film’s central horror villain Sam has become a dominant figure in horror and is undoubtedly one of the elements that draw folks in.
Host your own true-crime investigation with Hunt A Killer’s murder mystery game sets
Spooky season is here — and after that, it’s time for the holidays and some cold weather hibernation. Despite how different these seasons might seem, all of them call for one thing: captivating indoor activities that keep you, your game night group or your whole family entertained. Cue Hunt A Killer, a series of the latest murder mystery games that ship straight to your door so you can play the part of detective without ever having to step foot outside.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO, REVIEW: Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale Lagoon Show at Halloween Horror Nights 31
In addition to all the terrifying houses and epic food, Halloween Horror Nights 31 features two shows, including a new lagoon show called Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale. The entrance to Central Park, which serves as the viewing area for Ghoulish!, is across from Mel’s Drive-In. Performances are usually on the hour between 9:00 p.m. and midnight, but be sure to check the sign or the Universal Orlando Resort app for up-to-date showtimes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre
With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet
Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
Inside the bizarre September 24 Doomsday predictions and why date has been branded the new end of the world
SOCIAL media users are seemingly always looking for the next end-of-the-world date. And various online accounts have been spreading the wild claim that Doomsday is quickly approaching - on September 24, 2022. According to the bizarre viral online predictions about the apocalypse, Saturday will bring all kinds of world-ending events...
The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel Has Created Some Truly Insane (And Inspired) Merch
The Sanderson Sisters officially return to their bewitching antics next week — just in time for Halloween. And already the merchandise is flying off the shelves. The “Hocus Pocus” Yahtzee is currently a best seller on Amazon, and that’s not the only Sanderson sister tie-in that candle-lighting. Virgins are hyped for this spooky season. From glittering gold Hocus Pocus-themed Crocs to a Hot Topic Cardigan inspired by the one worn by an 11 year-old Thora Birch in the original film, check out some of the best “Hocus Pocus” merch to buy ahead of “Hocus Pocus 2.” In the sequel, which premieres...
TODAY.com
See Kim Kardashian struggle to sit, climb stairs in skin-tight dress
In a new video, Kim Kardashian showcased the effort that went into wearing a skin-tight Dolce & Gabbana dress that wasn’t made for stairs or sitting down.Sept. 27, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Online — Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More
October is near and to officially welcome the spooky season, a quintessential Halloween film is finally getting its highly-anticipated sequel 29 years later. Get ready to run amok! amok! amok! when your favorite witches return for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Hocus Pocus sequel will stream exclusively on Disney Plus as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration.
‘Werewolf By Night’ Reviews Say It’s Marvel Horror Done Right
Disney+'s first Halloween special is finally coming out, and critics are loving it. It's not out on the streaming platform for the public to view just yet... but it’s coming very soon. Werewolf By Night will hit Disney+ on October 7. A Werewolf By Night project has actually been in the works since roughly 2001. The special itself is directed by Michael Giacchino, a first-time director, but long-time Marvel composer.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mostly forgotten slasher is getting reappraised by horror hardcores
Seasonal twists on horror subgenres is what makes the festive season so spectacular, as fans rally around one of the first big gimmicky slasher films in Black Christmas. Despite being rebooted twice to varying results (one which was incredibly bad, and the other only very bad), Black Christmas still doesn’t quite have the name recognition of some of its later down-the-line counterparts. A Canadian production, it was helmed by Bob Clark who followed up slasher success with a raunchy sex comedy in the form of Porky’s.
TODAY.com
Hurricane Ian forces Disney World and Universal Orlando to close
Walt Disney World has announced that its theme parks, water parks and multiple attractions will temporarily close as Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida this week. On Sept. 27, an update posted on Walt Disney World's website said that Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, Fantasia Gardens, Fairways Miniature Golf and Disney's Blizzard Beach water Park (which is already closed for the season) will be shut down on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bruce Campbell shares his uniquely specific memory of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Over 45 years ago, Jim Sharman, in association with genius scribe Richard O’Brien, unveiled one of history’s most unconventional and bizarre musical comedies in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The film — which has become a global sensation and enjoys a gigantic cult following — is based on the 1973 musical stage production of the same name and parodies science-fiction and horror B movies from the 1930s through to the 1960s.
TODAY.com
An uncle and nephew run a bakery on wheels. Its colorful pan dulce is turning heads on the internet
As the relative calm of the afternoon fades into the temperate air of the evening, quiet suburbs across our nation are cut by familiar melodies. Folks of any city know the familiar tune of their local ice cream man, with their renditions of “Turkey in the Straw” blaring as they drive through lanes and up avenues. But when folks hear “La Cucaracha” in San Jose, California, people know that the panadería man is outside.
Comments / 0