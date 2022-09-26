Hungry Horse News Folks may have to shell out some cash to get public documents from the City of Columbia Falls in the future — particularly if finding them requires more than 15 minutes of research. The new policy falls under state law, which allows municipalities and government entities to charge for things like copies and research. The city will now have a standards records request form on its website, which will be administered by the city clerk under the resolution passed last week. The request form will also be available at city hall. The city promises requests will be made in a timely fashion. “Once...

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 23 HOURS AGO