Flathead County, MT

Hungry Horse News

Woman allegedly shot, skinned, dog she thought was a wolf

KALISPELL (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that local residents reported abandoned last week on national forest land in northwestern Montana near Kalispell, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. The animals were allegedly abandoned near Doris Creek. The hunter who shot one of the dogs posted images of herself smiling on social media in front of the animal's head and hide, which...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Investigation Underway in Husky Shooting Near Doris Creek

The Flathead County Sheriff’s office is investigating two separate incidents revolving around an apparent abandonment of 19 huskies and shepherd mixes that were found in the Doris Creek region near Hungry Horse, where officials say one of the dogs was shot by a hunter who thought it was a wolf.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Court documents shed more light on Olney shooting

By DERRICK PERKINS For the Hungry Horse News The Olney woman arrested for shooting her husband last week and her recovering spouse offered investigators differing versions of the events leading up to the gunfire, according to newly filed court documents.  Kay Lynn Johnson, 64, faces a single felony count of assault with a weapon after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office arrested her during an investigation of the Sept. 23 shooting. She remains in the county jail with bail set at $100,000.  The Sheriff’s Office announced her arrest in a press release on the same day as the shooting. At the time, authorities...
OLNEY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Teen in custody after report of shots heard on northwest side of Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement in Kalispell has a teenager in custody after a report of shots heard on the northwest side of town. Around 7:15 pm Saturday, the Kalispell Police Department responded to a business for the report. An initial investigation found shots were fired involving a domestic-related incident...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Retired Montana Highway Patrol Car to Replace Lakeside’s Lucky

For the last 14 years a black and white 1995 Ford Crown Victoria has sat alongside Highway 93 in the west shore town of Lakeside, typically near the bottom of one of the steep inclines that lead into the Flathead Lake adjacent community to its north and south. Called “Lucky,”...
LAKESIDE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls Man Sentenced in Evergreen Shooting

A 23-year-old Columbia Falls man convicted of fatally shooting a 42-year-old man in Evergreen last January has been sentenced to 35 years in the Montana State Prison after pleading guilty this summer to a felony count of mitigated deliberate homicide. Tanner Doyle White entered a plea deal in July after...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
MY 103.5

The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic

This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
LAKESIDE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Phillip Ghekiere

Phillip Ghekiere, 78, of Columbia Falls, died Sept. 5, 2022 at his home. He was surrounded by family, love, and prayers.  Funeral Mass was held on Sept. 9, 2022 at St. Richard’s Catholic Church.   Arrangements were with Darlington Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to either the Animal Humane Society (https://www.animalhumanesociety.org) or Annual Catholic Appeal of the Diocese of Helena (https://tinyurl.com/catholicappeal) 
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Coco wins first Cedar Creek Marathon

Drew Coco of Whitefish won the inaugural Cedar Creek Marathon in Columbia Falls on Saturday. Coco clocked a 2:29:30.2, nearly an hour ahead of Michael Sitter of Polson, who came in second. Elizabeth Fleming was the top Columbia Falls runner, taking fifth with a time of 3:32:10.4. Kelly Minear of Kalispell was the women’s champ with a 3:20.17. Chad Sokol and Aaron Bolton of Columbia Falls were sixth and seventh respectively and Jade Thomas was 11th. In the half marathon, Brad Dolesh of Columbia Falls was the overall winner. He finished in 1:29.52. Isaac Rajkowski was second with a 1:34.11. Top women’s runner was KaeLoni Neville...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

City will see federal funds to repair River’s Edge flooding

Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls will seek bids to repair portions of River’s Edge Park that were damaged during June floods. The Flathead River flooded parts of the park, damaging the boardwalk, walkways and other amenities in the popular park. In some places, walking paths were completely washed away by floodwaters. The city is utilizing Federal Emergency Management Agency Funding for the repairs. All told, the work includes restoration of approximately 400 linear feet of the gravel access road, repair and restoration of gravel and paved pedestrian paths, repair and re-anchoring of the wooden plank walkway, debris removal and river bank repair. The wooden plank...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Woman last seen at the beginning of September

BROWNING, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a woman who was last seen at the beginning of September. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Kristy Rae New Robe, 26, was last contacted on Sept. 2. She is described as being five feet, five inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has...
Hungry Horse News

Yesterdays: City gets ready for Truman visit

70 years ago Nov. 26, 1952 Columbia Falls was preparing for the arrival of President Harry Truman, who would dedicate the Hungry Horse Dam. Truman was to arrive by train Oct. 1 in Columbia Falls at the depot in town and then travel to the dam itself. The president was also scheduled to make a brief stop the night before in West Glacier. 60 years ago Sept. 28, 1962 Glacier National Park had a big building year, with a new bridge over lower McDonald Creek, the rebuilding of the Chief Mountain Highway and road work into Two Medicine as well. Campgrounds in the park also...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

New city records policy adds fees for research, copies

Hungry Horse News Folks may have to shell out some cash to get public documents from the City of Columbia Falls in the future — particularly if finding them requires more than 15 minutes of research. The new policy falls under state law, which allows municipalities and government entities to charge for things like copies and research. The city will now have a standards records request form on its website, which will be administered by the city clerk under the resolution passed last week. The request form will also be available at city hall. The city promises requests will be made in a timely fashion. “Once...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

A dip in enrollment at Glacier Gateway is a complicated tale: Housing, daycare, play into it

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News With a housing market booming, one might expect a surge in enrollment across the board at Columbia Falls schools. But Glacier Gateway Elementary is down 20 students this year, and the reasons are both fascinating and illustrate the stark realities of housing and childcare in Columbia Falls. Part of the reason for the decline at Gateway was rather mundane — some students — those in first and fifth grades — went to Ruder Elementary, because the school added classes in each of those grades, noted principal Penni Anello. But another, and perhaps more telling reason, was some families lost...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

