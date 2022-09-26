Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom Handy
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
CBP officers seized $190K worth of cocaine at Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine worth more than $190K. The seizure took place Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle...
KFOX 14
Over 130 grams of meth discovered during traffic stop in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men and a woman were arrested after police found over 130 grams of methamphetamine, El Paso police stated. On September 22, a vehicle was stopped in the 5100 of Doniphan Drive for a traffic violation. Jose Cardona, Jaime Guereca and Monica Leu were...
KFOX 14
Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
KFOX 14
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
KFOX 14
Suspect in killing of man burned confessed to shooting, covering up crime with 2 others
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 28-year-old man found shot and burned in a desert area in far east El Paso was allegedly shot at a park near his home. Police stated Manuel Sanchez Jr. left his home around 9 p.m. on September 4 in his father's SUV. Sanchez's...
KFOX 14
Woman accused of kidnapping baby from migrant in Florida involved her own daughter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby and smuggling migrants was denied a bond reduction. Jenna Roark appeared online for a bond hearing Tuesday via teleconference. Roark was charged with smuggling of persons, smuggling of persons under the age of 18 and...
KFOX 14
Deputy Peter Herrera's family asks Texas Attorney General to oversee El Paso DA's office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The family of an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty requested help from the state out of concern over the El Paso District Attorney’s Office. KFOX14 learned Melissa Herrera, sister of deputy Peter Herrera, wrote the Texas...
KFOX 14
Booking photos for men charged in capital murder connected to Manuel Sanchez Jr. released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police released the photos on Thursday of two men they said were connected to the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. Michael Leyva and Daniel Leyva were arrested for their involvement in the case. Manuel Sanchez Jr. Sanchez was reported missing by his family earlier...
KFOX 14
City council approves additional $4M, contract extension to help address migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso authorized the increased contract Charter Bus Transportation Services for an additional $4 million. The meeting included a presentation, discussion, and proposed action by the City Manager’s Office and Office of Emergency & Management. It provided information on key...
KFOX 14
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
KFOX 14
El Paso leaders to work with Sunland Park to find solutions to state-line subdivision
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new subdivision is set to be built on Girl Scout Lane and Frontera in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Residents who live here have said they have many concerns regarding the new subdivision. They said the main issue they have brought up would be...
KFOX 14
Woman recorded driving vehicle murder suspect was in before deadly shooting arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
KFOX 14
Recusal hearing for removal of El Paso judge on Walmart shooting case underway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A hearing is underway Tuesday for the state judge presiding on the Walmart shooting case. Since 8 a.m. the El Paso District Attorney’s Office has argued why they want Judge Sam Medrano removed from the case. District Attorney Yvonne Rosales testified as a...
KFOX 14
Central Nervous System West Nile Virus case reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fifth confirmed case of the "severe" west nile virus was reported Thursday by the city of El Paso Department of Public Health. A man in his late 70s with underlying medical conditions was confirmed to have contracted the Central Nervous System West Nile Virus disease and is hospitalized.
KFOX 14
Deputies warn El Pasoans of scammers identifying from sheriff's office to defraud victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam going around. Deputies said they have received several calls from citizens who said they were harassed by scammers impersonating sheriff's office employees and trying to defraud the victims. The scammer/offender identifies...
KFOX 14
Nearly 70% of American look for extra work to combat inflation, including El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People across America are dealing with high prices. Some are looking for extra work to be able to make a living. Nearly 70 percent of Americans are looking for extra work to combat inflation, according to a new study conducted in September by Bluecrew, a workforce-as-a-service platform.
KFOX 14
El Paso Red Cross volunteer heads to Florida to provide a helping hand
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, many volunteers were ready to deploy to Florida to provide a helping hand. Beto Flores will be a part of these efforts. The Red Cross tells KFOX14 he is the only one from El Paso who will be going to help.
KFOX 14
Man in single-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Gateway North in northeast El Paso on Monday. Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, was driving a Nissan pickup when his pickup slowed down and drove off the roadway onto rock landscape, El Paso police stated. According...
KFOX 14
Controversial billboard in Las Cruces claims city not safe, demands action from city
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
KFOX 14
'Wrong time wrong place': Family opens up about 28-year-old who was brutally murdered
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 has learned more about the 28-year-old man with down syndrome who was brutally murdered. Earlier this month, Manuel Sanchez Jr. was shot to death and his body was found burned. KFOX14 obtained the arrest affidavit for the two men involved in the gruesome...
