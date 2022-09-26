ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

CBP officers seized $190K worth of cocaine at Paso Del Norte port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine worth more than $190K. The seizure took place Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Central Nervous System West Nile Virus case reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fifth confirmed case of the "severe" west nile virus was reported Thursday by the city of El Paso Department of Public Health. A man in his late 70s with underlying medical conditions was confirmed to have contracted the Central Nervous System West Nile Virus disease and is hospitalized.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man in single-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Gateway North in northeast El Paso on Monday. Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, was driving a Nissan pickup when his pickup slowed down and drove off the roadway onto rock landscape, El Paso police stated. According...
EL PASO, TX

