Advocates: Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center crisis demands alternatives to incarceration

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Virgil Montell-Denzel Watkins, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty today to the distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Watkins admitted to selling approximately one ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Marcum Terrace apartment in Huntington on February 3, 2022. Watkins further admitted to selling an additional 6 ounces of methamphetamine to the informant over the course of five transactions from February 17 to April 18, 2022.

