Advocates: Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center crisis demands alternatives to incarceration

Officials: 'Drastic' action needed at Wayne County juvenile jail
Wayne County commissioners called for "drastic" and quick action Tuesday to address problems at the county's juvenile jail, where complaints have grown that youths have been deprived of basic care because of low staffing levels. The concern from commissioners comes just days after the Free Press first reported that the...
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
Prosecutor: Man accused of raping psychiatric patient to get plea deal with reduced charges
A plea deal on a reduced charge is anticipated for a former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient in Pontiac last July. Detroit resident Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person, for an alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Virgil Montell-Denzel Watkins, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty today to the distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Watkins admitted to selling approximately one ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Marcum Terrace apartment in Huntington on February 3, 2022. Watkins further admitted to selling an additional 6 ounces of methamphetamine to the informant over the course of five transactions from February 17 to April 18, 2022.
Woman, 30, dies in apparent suicide at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility
A 30-year-old woman who was a prisoner at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility died late Friday of an apparent suicide, a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman confirmed. Shikisha Monet Tidmore died at a local hospital near the prison in Ypsilanti Township, with members of her family at her bedside, department...
Macomb County woman accused of stealing $100,000+ from vulnerable adult
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman is facing charges after officials allege that she stole more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Lisa Ludy, 52, of Macomb, petitioned to have her company. Community Guardian Care Inc., appointed as the victim's guardian and conservator.
The staffing challenges facing police departments and their communities
Between January and September of this year, the Detroit Police Department lost 223 officers – a rate of nearly one per day. This is despite the city announcing incentive bonuses to prevent losing officers earlier in the year. The shortage is not unique to Michigan, with police agencies nationwide...
Opioid Deaths Increasing in Washtenaw County
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Susan Ringler-Cerniglia for the information in this story.) The number of Washtenaw County residents who died of an opioid overdose increased by 28% between 2020 and 2021. This is consistent with the increasing trend in opioid-related deaths across the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.
Large haul of Fentanyl, cash, guns seized by Warren police, mayor says
An early morning drug bust in Macomb County led to a large amount of dangerous fentanyl-laced heroin being taken off the streets, Mayor Jim Fouts announced on Tuesday.
Detroit delays free legal aid program for renters facing eviction
Detroit's newly formed right to counsel program is going to be delayed in ensuring low-income renters have free legal aid when facing eviction because the city is expected to miss its Saturday launch. The Detroit City Council unanimously approved the ordinance in May guaranteeing an office for eviction defense to...
Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
Murder charges dropped against teens accused in deadly Fraser stabbing
Murder charges have been dropped against three teenagers accused of stabbing another teen to death at a home in Fraser earlier this month, because authorities learned it was in self-defense.
Texas truck driver bound for Detroit with 406 pounds of drugs gets lengthy prison sentence
DETROIT – A Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested in Michigan with a truck full of illegal drugs. Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by the Hon. Robert H. Cleland, Untied States District Judge, on Wednesday.
2nd grader accused of threatening students with knife at Livonia elementary school, parents say
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A second-grade student brought a pocket knife to Cleveland Elementary School in Livonia on Tuesday, and parents say he threatened other students with it. "Picked him up from school yesterday. He said one of the boys in class had told him he had a pocket...
Man arrested for arson of Ann Arbor-area building
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man suspected of breaking into an Ann Arbor-area building and starting a fire has been arrested and charged with arson. Daniel Robert Dugan was arraigned Monday, Sept. 26, on arson charges after investigators presented enough evidence to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office showing he intentionally started a fire in March inside a commercial building on Airport Boulevard, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 for information on 2021 murder of high school senior
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a teen on Detroit's east side. Kanarie Willis, 17, was murdered on Friday, Jan. 3, 2021. The incident happened at about 8:35 a.m. near the 14500 block of Troester.All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. A tip can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.
Detroit's new office that will provide free lawyers for low-income residents gets delayed start
A program for low-income Detroiters facing eviction is going to have a delayed start. As part of Detroit’s new Right to Counsel ordinance, an Office of Eviction Defense was supposed to be created by October 1. The city is not going to make that deadline, but officials say they...
