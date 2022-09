XENIA — The final 22 seconds of Wednesday’s match for the Xenia girls soccer team had a gratifying feeling following what had been a mostly frustrating second half. A penalty kick was awarded in the final minute following a Greenville hand ball within its 18-yard box, and Jaelyn Moore scored a go-ahead goal for the Bucs’ to earn a 2-1 win at home.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO