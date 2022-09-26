Read full article on original website
Onslow, Pender school systems adjusting schedule due to Ian
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – At least two school systems in Eastern North Carolina are adjusting their schedules ahead of the effects of current Hurricane Ian. Onslow County Schools posted on its website that schools will let students out three hours early on Friday. All after-school activities will also be canceled on Friday. The notice reads, “OCS […]
Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director
- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
CCC closes at 5 p.m. Thursday due to impacts of Ian
- Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 2, Carteret Community College facilities will be closed for in-person services. Classes originally scheduled on these dates will either meet remotely or at a rescheduled day and time. Instructors will contact affected students with further details. Regular college operations will resume Oct....
New Airport Authority Board discusses business at monthly meeting
BEAUFORT - The newly established Beaufort Airport Authority board gathered Sept. 22 at the Michael J. Smith Field administration building for its monthly meeting. Normally consisting of seven members who are appointed for two-year terms, the current board is composed of six members: Charles "Bucky" Oliver, Pat Joyce, Randall Ramsey, Roy Graham, Robin Comer and John Floyd.
Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency
BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
Hazardous waste collection rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. This event has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 15th due to impending weather related to Hurricane Ian. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between...
Highway 258 in Lenoir County requires temporary closure
KINSTON – A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road.
County fire departments collect relief supplies for Hurricane Ian victims; Morehead City FD has special connection with Lee County, Fla.
— Four fire departments in Carteret County are collecting relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Ian, and one Morehead City fire department has a special connection to EMS crews in Lee County, Fla., where the Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon, decimating parts of the state. Down East...
Barbara Jones, 88; service October 2
Barbara “Bobbie” Fulcher Jones, 88, of Irvington, Virginia, passed away on September 22, 2022. Bobbie was born to Norman H. & Vienna Fulcher on August 25,1934 in Marshallberg, North Carolina. She grew up and lived in Marshallberg until meeting the love of her life, Wesley “Wes” McAden Jones, Jr. and married on March 7, 1953.
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
County cancellations due to Hurricane Ian - updated 7 am Thursday
Following is a list of cancellation announcements or pending cancellations due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian. This list will be added to as they come into the News-Times:. - Seafood Festival schedule for the entire weekend:. Friday, September 30: Festival will be closed including the Wine & Brine...
Onslow, Jones counties prepare for possible Ian’s impacts
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane Ian is what we are all talking about as it raises some concern for many states in the South, including right here in Eastern North Carolina. Now, local county officials are preparing for what’s to come here in ENC and reminding the community to do so as well. Officials say […]
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
Pine Knoll Shores, other Bogue Banks towns, preparing for potential Ian impacts
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Although Tropical Storm Ian’s impacts are not expected to cause major problems on Bogue Banks, officials in the towns are preparing for whatever might happen. Pine Knoll Shores Manager Brian Kramer said he and Mayor John Broadman met Thursday morning with department heads to...
County holds opioid abuse forum
Y - In an effort to help fight the rising tide of opioid overdoses in the county, three education and training sessions were held last week at several locations. The event was called Carteret Cares and took place Sept. 20 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, Sept. 21 at the Fort Benjamin Recreation Center in Newport and Sept. 22 at The Bridge Downeast at Harkers Island.
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking for new home in Newport
NEWPORT — The family of Gus Sanchez has moved from place to place since they were forced to leave Ocracoke Island following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Dorian, which hit the Outer Banks of North Carolina with Category 2 winds and rain in September 2019. That will soon change...
Area Death Notices - Sept. 25, 26 & 27
Penny Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. John Romano, Jr., Newport. John Michael...
American Red Cross urges residents to prepare for Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, the American Red Cross of ENC continues preparing for possible impacts in the area, urging families to be prepared and stay informed. “In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of […]
