Carteret County, NC

WNCT

Onslow, Pender school systems adjusting schedule due to Ian

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – At least two school systems in Eastern North Carolina are adjusting their schedules ahead of the effects of current Hurricane Ian. Onslow County Schools posted on its website that schools will let students out three hours early on Friday. All after-school activities will also be canceled on Friday. The notice reads, “OCS […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director

- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

CCC closes at 5 p.m. Thursday due to impacts of Ian

- Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 2, Carteret Community College facilities will be closed for in-person services. Classes originally scheduled on these dates will either meet remotely or at a rescheduled day and time. Instructors will contact affected students with further details. Regular college operations will resume Oct....
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

New Airport Authority Board discusses business at monthly meeting

BEAUFORT - The newly established Beaufort Airport Authority board gathered Sept. 22 at the Michael J. Smith Field administration building for its monthly meeting. Normally consisting of seven members who are appointed for two-year terms, the current board is composed of six members: Charles "Bucky" Oliver, Pat Joyce, Randall Ramsey, Roy Graham, Robin Comer and John Floyd.
BEAUFORT, NC
Carteret County, NC
Education
Carteret County, NC
Government
City
Jackson, NC
County
Carteret County, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency

BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
BEAUFORT, NC
wcti12.com

Hazardous waste collection rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. This event has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 15th due to impending weather related to Hurricane Ian. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Highway 258 in Lenoir County requires temporary closure

KINSTON – A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County fire departments collect relief supplies for Hurricane Ian victims; Morehead City FD has special connection with Lee County, Fla.

— Four fire departments in Carteret County are collecting relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Ian, and one Morehead City fire department has a special connection to EMS crews in Lee County, Fla., where the Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon, decimating parts of the state. Down East...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
#Linus K12
carolinacoastonline.com

Barbara Jones, 88; service October 2

Barbara “Bobbie” Fulcher Jones, 88, of Irvington, Virginia, passed away on September 22, 2022. Bobbie was born to Norman H. & Vienna Fulcher on August 25,1934 in Marshallberg, North Carolina. She grew up and lived in Marshallberg until meeting the love of her life, Wesley “Wes” McAden Jones, Jr. and married on March 7, 1953.
IRVINGTON, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

County cancellations due to Hurricane Ian - updated 7 am Thursday

Following is a list of cancellation announcements or pending cancellations due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian. This list will be added to as they come into the News-Times:. - Seafood Festival schedule for the entire weekend:. Friday, September 30: Festival will be closed including the Wine & Brine...
BEAUFORT, NC
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Onslow, Jones counties prepare for possible Ian’s impacts

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane Ian is what we are all talking about as it raises some concern for many states in the South, including right here in Eastern North Carolina. Now, local county officials are preparing for what’s to come here in ENC and reminding the community to do so as well. Officials say […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County holds opioid abuse forum

Y - In an effort to help fight the rising tide of opioid overdoses in the county, three education and training sessions were held last week at several locations. The event was called Carteret Cares and took place Sept. 20 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, Sept. 21 at the Fort Benjamin Recreation Center in Newport and Sept. 22 at The Bridge Downeast at Harkers Island.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 25, 26 & 27

Penny Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. John Romano, Jr., Newport. John Michael...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

American Red Cross urges residents to prepare for Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, the American Red Cross of ENC continues preparing for possible impacts in the area, urging families to be prepared and stay informed. “In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of […]
FLORIDA STATE

