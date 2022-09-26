ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State football QB Shedeur Sanders named SWAC co-offensive Player of the Week

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

Shedeur Sanders has the Jackson State offense humming and the sophomore quarterback earned SWAC offensive honors for the second consecutive week. Sanders had career highs with 40 completions, 51 attempts and 432 yards along with four touchdowns in JSU's 49-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State.

Sanders had completions to 12 wide receivers and TDs to four different targets and was named co-offensive player of the week with Alcorn State's Jarveon Howard.

The Tigers (4-0, 2-0 SWAC) has scored 59 and 49 points in back-to-back victories after defeating Tennessee State 16-3 in the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 10. Sanders has eight TDs in the last two games.

Howard, also named the SWAC Newcomer of the Week, had a career-high 299 yards rushing on 23 carries for four TDs. Howard TD run of 78-yards in the Braves' 38-21 comeback victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

JSU FOOTBALL Why Deion Sanders 'loves' that Alabama State is up next for JSU

AIR RAID Shedeur Sanders turns Jackson State into Air Raid of the South

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football QB Shedeur Sanders named SWAC co-offensive Player of the Week

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HBCU Gameday

Shedeur Sanders: A Heisman analysis

The Heisman Trophy wasn't handed to (l. to r.) Bryce Young, Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson. And it certainly wasn't handed to Steve McNair. Each earned it. Jackson State sophomore QB Shedeur Sanders will have to do the same. The post Shedeur Sanders: A Heisman analysis appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Tyler lands an athletics director position

Vicksburg native Kenneth Tyler has been named as the Athletics Director of Creswell Magnet School of the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee. “I was already familiar with sports, so once my football career ended I wanted to stay around athletics and learn the business side of things and learn how an athletics department should be ran,” Tyler said.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
State
Tennessee State
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
WLBT

JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shedeur Sanders, one of the sons of Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State University football team and the star quarterback of JSU launched a barbecue sauce on Wednesday as a part of his name, image, and likeness deal. Sanders is not only following his...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Gators face Provine for homecoming

Even after three lopsided region wins, Vicksburg High football coach Todd McDaniel believes his team has not yet lived up to its full potential. And that, he said, needs to change. The Gators (3-2, 3-0 MHSAA Region 2-5A) play Provine (2-3, 0-3) for homecoming on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at...
VICKSBURG, MS
The Spun

Look: Prediction Made For Deion Sanders' Next Coaching Job

Even though Deion Sanders seems happy at Jackson State, that's not stopping the media pundits from speculating on his next gig. Sanders is rising rapidly through the coaching ranks as he's 19-5 overall as Tigers head coach in just a little under three seasons. The Tigers are coming off a 2021 season where they finished with an 11-1 record and they're already 4-0 to start the 2022 season.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
vicksburgnews.com

VHS are now the district champs

The Vicksburg High School volleyball team are now the Region 6-5A District Champions after defeating Florence on Tuesday night. The Missy Gators went 3-1 with scores of (25-15, 25-22, 25-27(L) and 25-14) against Florence. Kennedy Mullins was the motor for the team as she came out with one block, nine...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Charlie Wilson to perform at Alcorn’s Sesquicentennial Gala

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University will host its Sesquicentennial Gala to celebrate 150 years of excellence. The gala is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds from the gala will benefit students, faculty, and staff with much-needed support for scholarships, research, and programming to strengthen […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swac#Alabama State#American Football#College Football#Qb Shedeur Sanders#Alcorn State#Tigers#Braves#Mississippi Clarion
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Church to Deliver Bottled Water to Jackson, Mississippi

DETROIT – Second Ebenezer Church and its partners have concluded its water drive and has prepared water to be sent to Jackson, Mississippi. During the water drive, Second Ebenezer and partners collected 45 pallets of bottled water that will be sent to Jackson. Upon arrival, the bottled water – enough to fill three semi-trucks – will be received by the United Way Jackson, Jackson State University, and St. Luther Baptist Church.
DETROIT, MI
WJTV 12

Jackson State receives $1M for support ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alfred Street Baptist Church’s (ASBC) Mission Division located in Alexandra, Virginia, will donate up to $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) to help defray costs related to the ongoing water crisis. When the City of Jackson’s water treatment facility experienced low water pressure and a boil water notice was issued, the lack of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon truck driver involved in fatal Alabama crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJTV) – A 18-wheeler driver from Brandon, Mississippi, was involved in a fatal crash in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2021 Kia Forte was struck by a […]
BRANDON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mississippifreepress.org

NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Slip of the tongue turns into t-shirt business for former J-Sette

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slip of the tongue led to a new t-shirt business for a former J-Sette. Charlotte Collins works as a Rehab Director and Physical Therapist at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson. She is also a pilates instructor, and combining two words in her class turned into...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Metro school district grades vary from A to D

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades Tuesday for the state's school districts. "The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic," MDE officials said in a news release. The grades will go before the Mississippi State...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy