Cape Coral, FL

City of Cape Coral lowering weirs to prepare for flooding

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
3 days ago
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral city leaders are closely monitoring canal levels to prepare for the storm surge Hurricane Ian could bring.

Monday morning crews lowered weirs along Burnt Store Road, Gleason Parkway, and Chiquita Blvd to make more room for stormwater.

Mike Ilczyszyn, Cape Coral Public Works Director, said, “The way our drainage system works in the city or Cape Coral is when the rainwater lands on the road, it goes into the swale, makes its way into a catch basin, and then goes out a series of pipes into our canal systems.”

Ilczyszyn said the city’s 400-mile canal system is built to handle typical Southwest Florida showers. “But if we end with 3, 4 inches of rain within an hour in an isolated area, that will overtake our system’s ability to drain so we could see isolated flooding,” he said.

The city has seen worse in some areas after Irma and Charley. “Our last hurricane event, we actually saw a lot of seawall failures because of storm surge. The grounds in people’s backyards were saturated, the soils were full of water,” he said.

Storm surges could also significantly lower canal levels. “Once that storm surge goes away, then that water will recede,” he said. “There’s been situations in the past where we’ve actually seen the canals basically dry.”

The city also removed barricades, cones, and equipment from its transportation project sites.

The city said it is not offering sandbags. Island Coast High School will serve as the only hurricane shelter in the city. It’s up to the Lee County Government to decide if and when it could open.

