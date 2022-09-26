ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide

MILWAUKEE - Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades 3 through 8 released by the...
WATCH: Wisconsin volunteers head to Florida for Ian response

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures return to the 60s for the end of the work week under mostly sunny skies. More help from Wisconsin will head to hurricane-stricken areas Thursday while others must wait for the green light. Hispanic Heritage Month: Somos Latinas.
Gov. Evers visits U.W. campuses around the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers hosted roundtable discussions Thursday with students at University of Wisconsin campuses in Green Bay, La Crosse and Whitewater. They were able to ask the governor about current issues, such as police in schools and student debt. Gov. Evers says the amount of...
Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian. Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning. The group makes up...
Local help mobilizes for Florida

The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida. Relief efforts are already underway in Northeast Wisconsin for victims of Hurricane Ian. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida

Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
Manitowoc, WI
Wisconsin State
Green Bay, WI
WATCH: Local Red Cross volunteers head to Florida

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures return to the 60s for the end of the work week under mostly sunny skies. Red Cross volunteers to provide relief in Florida. Local help mobilizes for Florida. Updated: 18 hours ago. More help from Wisconsin will head...
Hurricane Ian victims will get help from Wisconsin

Relief efforts are already underway in Northeast Wisconsin for victims of Hurricane Ian. Jupiter is doing something right now that only happens about every 50 years. How to see it, plus more Astro Extras. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dr. Karri Adamson talks about breast reconstruction, raising awareness that it's covered...
Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
MPU and Other Wisconsin Utilities Called to Action in Florda

Electric line crews from Manitowoc Public Utilities and 21 other Wisconsin communities will respond to mutual aid for utilities in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall later today and dozens of lineworkers from municipally-owned utilities across the Badger State will answer the call. The Wisconsin crews, including those...
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin

As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
Kaukauna school board buys 144 acres

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna school board approved the purchase of 144 acres of vacant farmland. The land, in the town of Buchanan, sits directly across from Kaukauna High School. It was purchased for $3.6 million. While there are no specific plans for the property yet, the offer letter...
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new poll shows independent voters breaking toward the Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s top two races this fall and giving them the edge with just over a month to go until Election Day. Both GOP nominees, gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson,...
Frost advisory issued across southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE – Another chilly night is in store for southeastern Wisconsin. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The low temperature could get down around 35 degrees in some inland parts of the region, according to Storm Team 4...
