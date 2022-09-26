Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide
MILWAUKEE - Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades 3 through 8 released by the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Wisconsin volunteers head to Florida for Ian response
Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures return to the 60s for the end of the work week under mostly sunny skies. More help from Wisconsin will head to hurricane-stricken areas Thursday while others must wait for the green light. Hispanic Heritage Month: Somos Latinas.
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco announces new location in northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin is staying in the northeast section of the state. Bosse’s News & Tobacco first opened in 1898 and has offered various products ranging from cigars and souvenirs to maps and postcards.
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers visits U.W. campuses around the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers hosted roundtable discussions Thursday with students at University of Wisconsin campuses in Green Bay, La Crosse and Whitewater. They were able to ask the governor about current issues, such as police in schools and student debt. Gov. Evers says the amount of...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian. Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning. The group makes up...
WBAY Green Bay
Local help mobilizes for Florida
The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida. Relief efforts are already underway in Northeast Wisconsin for victims of Hurricane Ian. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 10 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida
Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Local Red Cross volunteers head to Florida
Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures return to the 60s for the end of the work week under mostly sunny skies. Red Cross volunteers to provide relief in Florida. Local help mobilizes for Florida. Updated: 18 hours ago. More help from Wisconsin will head...
WBAY Green Bay
Red Cross volunteers from Green Bay heading to Florida to help with Ian relief
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers from Green Bay are heading to Florida to help with Ian relief efforts. An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle based out of Green Bay is leaving Thursday morning. Volunteers Dennis and Lynn Marquardt are driving the ERV to Florida. They’ll provide food, water...
WBAY Green Bay
7 of the 16 “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” finalists are made in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voting starts Thursday, Sept. 29, on the 16 finalists to name the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. This is the 7th year of the contest put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group. CLICK HERE TO VOTE. Voters slashed a list...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
WBAY Green Bay
Hurricane Ian victims will get help from Wisconsin
Relief efforts are already underway in Northeast Wisconsin for victims of Hurricane Ian. Jupiter is doing something right now that only happens about every 50 years. How to see it, plus more Astro Extras. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dr. Karri Adamson talks about breast reconstruction, raising awareness that it's covered...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
seehafernews.com
MPU and Other Wisconsin Utilities Called to Action in Florda
Electric line crews from Manitowoc Public Utilities and 21 other Wisconsin communities will respond to mutual aid for utilities in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall later today and dozens of lineworkers from municipally-owned utilities across the Badger State will answer the call. The Wisconsin crews, including those...
Wisconsin’s Oldest Boat Was Found On Bottom Of Popular Lake
If you're feeling a little Deja Vu don't worry because you're not losing it, another ancient boat was discovered on the bottom of a Wisconsin lake. Feeling Deja Vu With The Oldest Canoe Found In Wisconsin. If a scuba diver finding the oldest canoe on the bottom of a Wisconsin...
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna school board buys 144 acres
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna school board approved the purchase of 144 acres of vacant farmland. The land, in the town of Buchanan, sits directly across from Kaukauna High School. It was purchased for $3.6 million. While there are no specific plans for the property yet, the offer letter...
WBAY Green Bay
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new poll shows independent voters breaking toward the Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s top two races this fall and giving them the edge with just over a month to go until Election Day. Both GOP nominees, gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson,...
wtmj.com
Frost advisory issued across southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Another chilly night is in store for southeastern Wisconsin. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The low temperature could get down around 35 degrees in some inland parts of the region, according to Storm Team 4...
