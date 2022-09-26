ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Plaquemine, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Trucks#Construction Maintenance#East Baton Rouge
wbrz.com

Body found in Mississippi River Monday morning

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials in West Baton Rouge are investigating a body found in the Mississippi River sometime Monday morning. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the west side of the river near Port Allen. Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner

A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Flipped car caused delays on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers on I-110 South may have encountered some delays on Tuesday morning as a car has flipped over on I-110 South at Capitol Access. According to @BRTraffic, “All lanes are open on I-110 South at North 22nd Street. Congestion remains at Evangeline Street.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Knights of Columbus awards area law enforcement officers of the year

The Knights of Columbus honored three area law enforcement officers during the annual awards ceremony. The law enforcement officers of the year were: Sam Schexnaydre (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office), Lee Stromberg (Gonzales Police Department), and Jeffrey Bennett (Louisiana State Police). Retired East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Jeff LeDuff served as...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

See the new crane that will make it easier to unload grain at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge

The Port of Greater Baton Rouge has received a barge-mounted crane that will make it easier to unload grain despite the level of the Mississippi River. The $7 million pedestal crane will unload grain directly from barges into Louis Dreyfus Company's elevator. Because the crane has the flexibility to unload barges at times of high or low river levels, this will benefit local farmers, said Jay Hardman, the port's executive director.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy