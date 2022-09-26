Read full article on original website
Interstate closures planned this weekend in Baton Rouge
I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1. The closures will be alternated, and are necessary to remove some damaged signs.
theadvocate.com
How much would a new bridge help I-10 traffic? Enough to be worth it, state officials say.
While projections show a new bridge across the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge would only trim traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge by 19%, state leaders said that would be enough to make a big difference for motorists who go back and forth across the span. About 126,000 cars and...
NOLA.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
WAFB.com
New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Frank Bonifay grew up on this bayou. “I’ve been here since my childhood. My mom and dad bought me fishing here, right there where the battle lay, and I was 5-6 years old. My sisters were here with us,” he said. Neighbors have...
brproud.com
BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
2 People Injured In A Car Crash In Denham Springs (Denham Springs, LA)
According to Denham Springs police, two people were injured after their driver fled police during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, and [..]
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mississippi River bridge panel hears how new crossing will impact traffic patterns
The Capital Area Road and Bridge District is meeting today with plans to hear from consultants about how a potential new Mississippi River bridge crossing would change traffic patterns. Officials have picked three possible sites out of 32 options for the bridge, all in Iberville Parish with connections on the...
wbrz.com
Body found in Mississippi River Monday morning
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials in West Baton Rouge are investigating a body found in the Mississippi River sometime Monday morning. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the west side of the river near Port Allen. Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play.
brproud.com
LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner
A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Entrance ramp on I-12 East at Millerville partially blocked due to accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding along I-12 East near the Millerville exit Tuesday (September 27) evening. As of 6:30 p.m., DOTD says the entrance ramp from Millerville Road to I-12 East is partially blocked...
Body recovered from Mississippi River, officials say
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body. Officials said the body was recovered from the Mississippi River. Details on the person’s identity or a cause of death have not been released. This is a developing...
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flipped car caused delays on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers on I-110 South may have encountered some delays on Tuesday morning as a car has flipped over on I-110 South at Capitol Access. According to @BRTraffic, “All lanes are open on I-110 South at North 22nd Street. Congestion remains at Evangeline Street.”
wbrz.com
Detour dilemma: property owner raises concerns over parish bridge project
BATON ROUGE - The City Parish plans to replace a bridge off of O'Neal Lane and will need to borrow property for a detour while that work happens. One of the property owners involved isn't happy with the city's offer or the explanation of the project details and contacted 2 On Your Side for help.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Knights of Columbus awards area law enforcement officers of the year
The Knights of Columbus honored three area law enforcement officers during the annual awards ceremony. The law enforcement officers of the year were: Sam Schexnaydre (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office), Lee Stromberg (Gonzales Police Department), and Jeffrey Bennett (Louisiana State Police). Retired East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Jeff LeDuff served as...
theadvocate.com
See the new crane that will make it easier to unload grain at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge
The Port of Greater Baton Rouge has received a barge-mounted crane that will make it easier to unload grain despite the level of the Mississippi River. The $7 million pedestal crane will unload grain directly from barges into Louis Dreyfus Company's elevator. Because the crane has the flexibility to unload barges at times of high or low river levels, this will benefit local farmers, said Jay Hardman, the port's executive director.
8 arrested in Louisiana after agents find meth and heroin inside home
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of eight people last week.
