Public Safety

NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees

The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hochul announces additional incentives to purchase EV cars

WHITE PLAINS – Sales of electric vehicles are up 30 percent over last year and Governor Kathy Hochul, in White Plains on Thursday, said she would like to see that number grow even more. The governor, however, conceded that the cost of those EV cars is pricey. “We’re adding...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WRGB

Gov. Hochul pumps millions into Drive Clean Rebate program

White Plains, N.Y. (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in White Plains Thursday to announce plans for New York state and it's transition to electric vehicles. She announced that after President Biden announced a $5 billion plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The governor says that...
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

New York Health Department's concern for polio grows deeper

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Thursday, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared polio-virus an 'imminent threat to public health' in the state. Polio-virus was previously thought to be eradicated in 1955, following its initial outbreak in the U.S. in 1952. Community health advocate, Elisabeth Benjamin has...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Report: Millions For Cops In New York State

There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money

Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
TRAFFIC
WCAX

Jones calls for New York to temporarily suspend tax on heating fuels

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - With the rising costs of inflation and heating fuels, many people in New York’s North Country are concerned about heating their homes this winter. New York Assemblyman Billy Jones announced a new bill asking the state to temporarily suspend taxes on heating fuels throughout the winter months.
BUSINESS
96.1 The Eagle

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
nysenate.gov

Kaplan urges Hochul to sign bill to curb catalytic converter thefts

State Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-North Hills) urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation aimed at prohibiting the sale of catalytic converters by dismantlers and scrap processors into law Monday. Nearly 1,300 catalytic converters have been stolen throughout Nassau County since the beginning of the year, compared to just 131 last...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Jake Wells

New York households to payments get up to $1,050

Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Polio declared imminent threat to public health in New York

New York state health officials on Wednesday declared polio an imminent threat to public health as part of an effort to bolster the response to the outbreak by local health officials, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced. The move comes on top of state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett previously declaring a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Customers deal with impact of strike at Central NY’s biggest food distributor

For Cheryl Hassett, the workers’ strike that hit Central New York’s largest food distributor this week is going to cause “a little inconvenience.”. The owner of the downtown Syracuse lunch spot Soup R Salads uses Sysco to deliver many regular items, such as cheese and deli meats. When 200 members of Teamsters Local 317 walked out at Sysco’s distribution center Tuesday night, things changed.
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
ELECTIONS

