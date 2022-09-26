Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Only 567 Ridgefielders Currently Receive Town Alerts! Sign Up Now!
Did you know that 567 Ridgefielders have something that the remaining 9,000 households do not? These informed residents have signed up for Ridgefield Alerts, the town emergency notification system purchased because the state system allows municipalities to use the CTAlert system for immediate take-action emergencies only. Many of you have...
hamlethub.com
Town of Wilton Update from First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice: Welcome Matt Knickerbocker, Candidate Signs, Absentee Ballots, Proposed Cell Tower on School Road, and More
Matt, Wilton’s first Town Administrator joined us on September 7th. As Town Administrator, Matt is responsible for the day-to-day oversight of the Town’s non public safety departments. His is similar to the responsibilities of area Town Administrators in Darien, Weston and Greenwich and across the state. Matt has management experience in and knowledge of all areas of municipal government and can be contacted at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
hamlethub.com
Horizons at NCCS Board Welcomes Seven New Members
The Horizons at NCCS Board of Directors are a passionate group of individuals with diverse backgrounds who are committed to ensuring the long-term success of Horizons students, their families, and the organization. The non-profit welcomed seven new board members. Susan Barr of Darien, who has a background in elementary education...
hamlethub.com
DEEP Advises Motorists to Watch for Moose, Sightings in Greater Danbury Area
Recent Sightings of Moose near Roadways Poses Hazard Potential, Especially During Early Morning and Evening Hours. Recent sightings of moose in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield, though believed to be the same moose, serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Westport First Selectwoman Announces WCSA Director’s Retirement
Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Susan L. Pfister, Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective January 1, 2023. Sue joined the Department of Human Services in 1987. She graduated from Sacred Heart University with a BSW, received...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan's Walk To School Day - Friday, October 7
Saxe Middle School is partnering with South Elementary and the Town of New Canaan to encourage students and families to begin walking or bicycling to school to promote healthy lifestyles (and ultimately reduce traffic in the Saxe, High School and South campus areas). For anyone wanting to participate who may...
hamlethub.com
New Support Model at Positive Directions Addresses the Increase in Suicidal Ideation
Alternatives to Suicide, a free peer-led support group for adults struggling with suicidal thoughts, comes to the region thanks to funding from United Way of Coastal Fairfield County. More Americans are struggling with mental health conditions since the pandemic began. In February 2021, a national survey by the Kaiser Family...
hamlethub.com
WCSU alumna finds a bridge to successful CTDOT career
As a student at Waterbury’s Kennedy High School, Alicia Leite worked hard, took a full load of Advanced Placement (AP) classes, and found inspiration from the 1995 film “An American President” when thinking about her future. “I knew I wanted to study political science after seeing the...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: 100 Mile Markets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT 100 Mile...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Haviland Road between Still Road and Route 7 CLOSED During Construction Hours
Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes the construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter: Balanced Beeing OT
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Balanced Beeing...
hamlethub.com
New Milford RiverFest is a two day celebration this weekend!
New Milford, CT is excited to be hosting RiverFest 2022! Since 2018 the Town’s Riverfront Revitalization Committee and the Mayor's office have sponsored this annual event. It has grown from a one-day event, attracting 1,500 people to a two-day celebration which last year saw over 6,000 in attendance. The...
hamlethub.com
American Red Cross is helping five after Thursday's fire in Stamford
The American Red Cross is helping one family – two adults – three children after a fire today on Selleck St., Stamford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family's immediate needs. Responders included: Richard Agatstein, John Klopfenstein and Chelyn Park. The Red Cross also provided a...
hamlethub.com
Ridgebury Farm & Stables Hosts Fundraiser on October 21 to Support Therapeutic Riding Program
Hippotherapy Therapy Center’s “Fete Friday” Fundraiser Supports Ridgebury Rider’s Program Scholarships. Ridgebury Farm and Stables is hosting its first annual Ridgebury Riders Farm Fete Friday on October 21st from 6-9PM. Funds raised from the event will go directly to the Ridgebury Riders program which provides scholarships to riders in need of financial support as well as ongoing care for its therapy horses and specialty tack needed for therapeutic riding.
hamlethub.com
Amos House Holds Open House, Ribbon Cutting and Pack the Pantry Events
Amos House in Danbury will hold an Open House - Pack the Pantry event tomorrow, Friday, September 30 from 3 to 8pm and Saturday, October 1 from 9am to noon. Guests are invited to tour the nonprofit's newly remodeled facility for women and children at a Ribbon Cutting on Monday, October 3 at 1pm.
hamlethub.com
SoNo Half Marathon is Sunday, Police Issue Travel Alert
The following is a list of all detours, road closures, and closure durations. Water St from Hanford to Haviland CLOSED 8:30AM - 10:30AM. S. Main St from Monroe to Washington CLOSED 8:30AM - 10:30 AM. Stroffolino Bridge CLOSED 8:30AM - 10:30 AM. Marshall St CLOSED 8:30AM - 9:30 AM. Seaview...
hamlethub.com
Bethel Public Library CLOSED for Renovations on October 11
The Bethel Public Library will be CLOSED Tuesday, October 11 while we complete renovations to the second floor. The building will be closed and inaccessible to patrons on October 11. However, you will still be able to... * Call the library with questions or item requests. * Talk to staff...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Ludlowe Senior Promoting Connecticut School Dance 4 All
Fairfield, CT - Amelia Vallillo, a rising senior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, has turned her personal passion for ballet into a mission to bring the joy of dance to kids and adults with disabilities. A student of classical ballet since the age of three, Vallillo first fell in love with dance at Connecticut Dance School, a not-for-profit 501©3 organization in Fairfield, CT, dedicated to dance education of the highest standard.
hamlethub.com
Darien Medical Student Receives White Coat
New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students, including Samuel Giorgio from Darien, during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of passage that marks the official start...
hamlethub.com
Meet Dr. Jessica Morton, Newest Physician to Join OrthoConnecticut
Get to know Dr. Jessica Morton, OrthoConnecticut's Newest Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Jessica Morton. OrthoConnecticut welcomes Dr. Jessica Morton, the newest physician to join the team of fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons. Learn more about her, her passion for her work, her insights into the field of orthopedic surgery, and more. WHY...
Comments / 0