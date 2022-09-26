Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
wdrb.com
Groundbreaking held for project that will give Louisville's Parkland neighborhood a usable library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than 30 years, Louisville's Parkland neighborhood is finally getting a usable library. On Thursday afternoon, Louisville officials and members of the community broke ground on a $2.7 million renovation and expansion project to restore library services to the historic Parkland Library. The library is...
5 Louisville nonprofits will receive millions for supportive housing
The funding will come from an $80 million block of federal COVID-19 relief city officials set aside for housing services last year.
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
money.com
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Chef Space receives $330,000 in federal funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local initiative that helps chefs cook up their business is expanding in west Louisville. Chef Space, which opened in 2015, has helped more than 21 businesses graduate to their own brick-and-mortar facilities. Their 30 members include those who have food trucks, retail and work in catering.
Wave 3
LG&E boosts support for winter heating assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric announced a new initiative to help support the most vulnerable customers during cold winter months. While natural gas prices are expected to rise compared to last year, the company said it would increase its matching fund for the Community Winterhelp program. Community...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
mingomessenger.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Louisville nurse wins Toyota RAV4 after donating blood at Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sharon Jones, a 63-year-old nurse from Louisville, won a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on Wednesday after giving blood during the Kentucky Blood Center Summer Getaway Giveaway. Jones, who has worked with individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities for 30 years, is a longtime blood donor. She...
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
Free October events in Louisville
October brings us changing leaves, dropping temperatures and, of course, lots of fun family events. Louisville is an amazing place to have fun in the fall and October does not disappoint!. Here are some great FREE October events in Louisville. September 30-October 2. St. James Court Art Show – A...
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
