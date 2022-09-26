ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 7

Favor2020
3d ago

is this only for west end communities. How about the rest of the communities in Louisville Kentucky?

Reply(1)
3
 

WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
money.com

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville's Chef Space receives $330,000 in federal funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local initiative that helps chefs cook up their business is expanding in west Louisville. Chef Space, which opened in 2015, has helped more than 21 businesses graduate to their own brick-and-mortar facilities. Their 30 members include those who have food trucks, retail and work in catering.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LG&E boosts support for winter heating assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric announced a new initiative to help support the most vulnerable customers during cold winter months. While natural gas prices are expected to rise compared to last year, the company said it would increase its matching fund for the Community Winterhelp program. Community...
LOUISVILLE, KY
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Free October events in Louisville

October brings us changing leaves, dropping temperatures and, of course, lots of fun family events. Louisville is an amazing place to have fun in the fall and October does not disappoint!. Here are some great FREE October events in Louisville. September 30-October 2. St. James Court Art Show – A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana community helping family after house fire

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Community members are reaching out to help a family after a house fire in southern Indiana. Kristie Ashcraft started a GoFundMe page for her friend, April Breeden, after Breeden's home on Roselawn Court in Jeffersonville caught fire several days ago. Ashcraft said Breeden and her family...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

New Albany businesses trying to survive Main Street Revitalization project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local businesses are hoping to survive the New Albany Main Street Revitalization project. The revitalization project initially started in 2014 when East Main Street was reconstructed from Vincennes to East 5th Street. Its goal is to improve safety for walkers, runners, cyclists and drivers with the addition of wider sidewalks, improved lighting, decorative lighting and traffic calming measures.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville-based Goodwood expands distribution to 10 states

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based brewery is expanding its distribution to 10 states. The expansion makes Goodwood Brewing and Spirits products available at retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington. The company said interest and demand led to the expansion. "Visitors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Denny Crum Hall ceremony was about more than a building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There was a time when Denny Crum would have shaken his head at all this. As coach at the University of Louisville for 30 years, he never had a special dorm for his basketball team. He never had a fancy practice facility. His teams were not in power conferences – though the old Metro would probably hold its own today. Louisville was never a posh address in college basketball.
LOUISVILLE, KY

