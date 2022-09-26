ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IN

Clinton County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Kirklin, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, IN
County
Clinton County, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenfield police: Teen runaway suspected of armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are looking for a teenage runaway who may have committed an armed robbery while he was missing. The Greenfield Police Dept. first put out an alert about Noah Harris on Sept. 23. The department released a missing child poster stating 17-year-old Harris was last seen leaving his home on Sept. 22 after an argument with family.
GREENFIELD, IN
#Violent Crime
cbs4indy.com

IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving after an officer was involved in a crash overnight. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S. Harding Street just south of the I-465 interchange on Indy’s south side on Thursday night around 9:15. The failure to yield then led to a crash with a marked IMPD police car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette

A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/police-responding-to-shooting-at-subaru-plant-in-lafayette/
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for Owen County man

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 60-year-old man missing from Quincy, Indiana. Indiana State Police said Rodney Harper was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing a dark blue jean jacket, green pants and a fedora hat. Harper is described as 5’11”...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Yorktown man arrested after hitting 2 trucks, building in crash, police say

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown driver was arrested after police say he slammed into two trucks and hit a building possibly while racing another vehicle earlier in September. According to a police report, John Aaron Laffoon, 51, crashed his 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor into two other trucks on W. Smith Street on the evening of September 9. One truck was hit as the driver was making a left turn, and the other was hit from behind.
YORKTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert declared for missing Lafayette teen

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old teen from Lafayette. According to Indiana State Police, Jadea Nour is a black female who is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
LAFAYETTE, IN

