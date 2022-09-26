Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand over several weeks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve stand corn stand over several weeks, resulting in a $2,000 loss for the business owner, allege court documents. The police investigation began on September 4 when the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department spoke with the...
cbs4indy.com
Man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for armed robbery at Lebanon AT&T Store
INDIANAPOLIS – When police found Javentay Chapman in a car near Michigan and 38th streets in 2021, they discovered he had multiple cellphones and accessories that matched those stolen from a Boone County AT&T Store. He was also wearing clothes matching those of a suspect who robbed the store...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man sentenced to federal prison time after pair of e-commerce robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to using e-commerce apps to commit a pair of armed robberies. In both robberies, court documents show Dujuan Lucas lured the victims to an apartment complex where his aunt lives and then robbed those victims at gunpoint.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Avon man claims 4-year-old fired gun that injured herself, her grandmother
AVON, Ind. — An Avon man claimed he was showing his sister guns in his living room when a 4-year-old girl got ahold of one and fired a bullet that injured both herself and her grandmother, according to court documents. Brandon Clark, age 25, was charged with criminal recklessness...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Pair of suspects investigated for a series of robberies released from jail hours after arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – A pair of suspects being investigated for a series of strong-armed robberies in Indy are back on the streets. According to court records, the two suspects were under surveillance by IMPD’s covert robbery detectives when they snatched a woman’s purse outside a Walmart over the weekend.
cbs4indy.com
Convicted felon sentenced to 32 months after police find firearm, rounds during compliance check
INDIANAPOLIS — A man once convicted of armed robbery was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The U.S Attorney Office Southern District of Indiana said police went to the home of 25-year-old Bryan Glass in February 2020 for a community corrections compliance check.
cbs4indy.com
Indy woman who called herself a ‘crackhead’ had 73 stolen credit cards, dozens of government IDs
INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers found a trove of stolen credit cards, government identifications, passports, checkbooks and more after pulling over an Indianapolis woman who was driving with an expired temporary license plate. Angela Cook, 47, was arrested for a slew of charges that include identity deception, driving while suspended...
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield police: Teen runaway suspected of armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are looking for a teenage runaway who may have committed an armed robbery while he was missing. The Greenfield Police Dept. first put out an alert about Noah Harris on Sept. 23. The department released a missing child poster stating 17-year-old Harris was last seen leaving his home on Sept. 22 after an argument with family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Man with warrant went on ‘crime spree’, stole truck with infant inside, led police on pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a man responsible for stealing a truck with an infant inside that kicked off a city-wide search had already had a warrant for his arrest before he went on his latest crime spree. Gonzalo Mondragon, 36, was arrested and officially charged with criminal confinement,...
cbs4indy.com
Man is arrested for murder exactly three years to the day after a deadly shooting on Indy northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS– A murder suspect is behind bars in Marion County accused of a deadly shooting three years ago on Indy’s northeast side. Court records show a separate federal case led to the long delay in justice for the victim’s family. The suspect, Devonte Davis, was being held...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Man accused of killing son’s mother outside Indy daycare has history of violence, threats
INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of killing the mother of his child outside a daycare on Indy’s near west side made his first court appearance after being charged with murder. The suspect, Orlando Mitchell, came to court handcuffed to a wheelchair and pleaded not guilty. Court records show...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving after an officer was involved in a crash overnight. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S. Harding Street just south of the I-465 interchange on Indy’s south side on Thursday night around 9:15. The failure to yield then led to a crash with a marked IMPD police car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
‘You solved it!’: Anderson man accused of stabbing his mother to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Discovered among a grisly crime scene was a petition requesting an Anderson mother’s 28-year-old son be committed to a group home. He suffered from paranoia and hallucinations, the mother wrote, and was a danger to himself and others. The petition, dated Sept. 13, was found...
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Indy man found with drugs, stolen guns gets 12 years for trafficking fentanyl
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man found with more than 200 grams of fentanyl and multiple stolen guns was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Nyron Harmon, age 31, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and carrying a...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette
A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/police-responding-to-shooting-at-subaru-plant-in-lafayette/
cbs4indy.com
Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and...
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for Owen County man
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 60-year-old man missing from Quincy, Indiana. Indiana State Police said Rodney Harper was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing a dark blue jean jacket, green pants and a fedora hat. Harper is described as 5’11”...
cbs4indy.com
Yorktown man arrested after hitting 2 trucks, building in crash, police say
YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown driver was arrested after police say he slammed into two trucks and hit a building possibly while racing another vehicle earlier in September. According to a police report, John Aaron Laffoon, 51, crashed his 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor into two other trucks on W. Smith Street on the evening of September 9. One truck was hit as the driver was making a left turn, and the other was hit from behind.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert declared for missing Lafayette teen
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old teen from Lafayette. According to Indiana State Police, Jadea Nour is a black female who is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
cbs4indy.com
3 injured in Boone County crash involving a van and a backhoe
Three people, including two teens, were injured during a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a van and a backhoe in Boone County. https://cbs4indy.com/news/3-injured-in-boone-county-crash-involving-a-van-and-a-backhoe/
Comments / 0