YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown driver was arrested after police say he slammed into two trucks and hit a building possibly while racing another vehicle earlier in September. According to a police report, John Aaron Laffoon, 51, crashed his 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor into two other trucks on W. Smith Street on the evening of September 9. One truck was hit as the driver was making a left turn, and the other was hit from behind.

YORKTOWN, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO