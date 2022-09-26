Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
‘[He’s] completely out of his mind for saying this’: Hikaru on xQc’s response to Magnus Carlsen’s statement on cheating allegations
In a Tweet yesterday, Magnus Carlsen officially accused Hans Niemann of cheating during their chess match at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, and in response, top Twitch streamer xQc called out the reigning World Chess Champion, claiming he is causing “irreparable damage.” Following this, chess grandmaster and fellow streamer Hikaru Nakamura had some choice words for the Twitch star.
Vice
Chess Grandmaster Maxim Dlugy Admitted to Cheating on Chess.com, Emails Show
Hans Niemann is one of the top-ranked chess players in the world and has, for the past two weeks, been at the center of an ever-widening scandal involving accusations of cheating at the game’s highest level. That scandal is now widening still more: Maxim Dlugy, one of Niemann’s coaches,...
MLB・
daystech.org
The Magnus Carlsen-Hans Niemann debate is bigger than a game. It’s the future.
Don’t child your self: Thinking is tough. You can see this in grand grasp chess gamers, whose coronary heart charges triple to cantering beneath their shirts. What separates champion Magnus Carlsen is his deadly stillness, a supremely considerate chill beneath stress, which makes his current conduct extra startling. Basically, what Carlsen has completed to chess is the equal of upending the board and scattering the items. Carlsen by no means will get upset — so he have to be fairly upset.
NFL・
BBC
Ilya Smirin: Chess commentator sacked for sexist comments during match
A chess commentator has been sacked by the International Chess Federation for making sexist comments. Ilya Smirin was broadcasting live during the ninth round of the Women's Grand Prix on Tuesday. The Israeli grandmaster admitted on air he had said chess is "maybe not for women" - and also seemingly...
Comments / 1