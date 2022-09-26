Don’t child your self: Thinking is tough. You can see this in grand grasp chess gamers, whose coronary heart charges triple to cantering beneath their shirts. What separates champion Magnus Carlsen is his deadly stillness, a supremely considerate chill beneath stress, which makes his current conduct extra startling. Basically, what Carlsen has completed to chess is the equal of upending the board and scattering the items. Carlsen by no means will get upset — so he have to be fairly upset.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO