Ripon, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers visits U.W. campuses around the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers hosted roundtable discussions Thursday with students at University of Wisconsin campuses in Green Bay, La Crosse and Whitewater. They were able to ask the governor about current issues, such as police in schools and student debt. Gov. Evers says the amount of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide

MILWAUKEE - Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades 3 through 8 released by the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian. Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning. The group makes up...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Local non-profits prepare to help Hurricane Ian victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “This 48 hours right now, we’re just kind of pins and needles a little bit. But I think just remaining calm. There’s not much you can do.”. Mary Swanson is a snowbird from Wisconsin. She’s done all she can to brace for her first hurricane in Palmetto, Florida.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Thieves Leave Oshkosh School Bus Fleet Stalled Out

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bussing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. “While...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fox Valley students receive hands-on lesson in conservation

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The mission is to teach youth in the Fox Valley about the importance of our environment. Over the course of three days this week, close to 1,000 fifth and sixth graders are taking part in Conservation Field Days. At Homestead Meadows Farm outside Appleton, nature is...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kaukauna school board buys 144 acres

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna school board approved the purchase of 144 acres of vacant farmland. The land, in the town of Buchanan, sits directly across from Kaukauna High School. It was purchased for $3.6 million. While there are no specific plans for the property yet, the offer letter...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Rabies survivor shares story to educate others

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - About 60,000 people a year, worldwide, die from rabies. If caught early, it’s treatable with a vaccine. On “World Rabies Day”, the first person to survive rabies without receiving the vaccine, is sharing her story in hopes of educating others. For...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida

Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh school bus provider hit by thieves again, harder

The goal is to make it a premier destination among minor league stadiums.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local help mobilizes for Florida

Relief efforts are already underway in Northeast Wisconsin for victims of Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE

