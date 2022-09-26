ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday

There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Blood Drive Honors Beloved Local Educator and You Can Donate

I have known Connie Morgan most of my life. When I was a student at Thruston Elementary School, she was our "gifted and talented" teacher and I was one of her students. I met her husband George when I arrived at Daviess County High School. He taught ag there. Though I never had Mr. Morgan for class, I and everyone else in the school knew him. Since that time (and that's been thirty years, by the way), George has also taught at Owensboro Community and Technical College and Trinity High. Decades of students know him and that huge personality that earned him the nickname "Big George".
OWENSBORO, KY
Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
Apartment fire in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
Rabies vaccine clinic coming to Legion Park, Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care & Control is partnering with the Green River District Health Department for a rabies vaccine clinic on September 29.  The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legion Park in Owensboro. Legion Park is located at 3047 Legion Park Drive, and animals must be kept […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WCSO: Stuck trailer leads to accident with train

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A semi and a trailer got caught on a train track on Tuesday night, resulting in a train hitting the truck. Authorities have released more details. Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) say on September 27, at 5:49 pm., WCSO was dispatched to a train versus semi accident. WCSO says […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Man Severely Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A man was seriously injured in a wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned. The driver was cut from his vehicle and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what officials said were several compound fractures and a head injury.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Dollar General adding a Dunmor location

When Dunmor area resident Barry Silvey wrote on Facebook recently that Dollar General is adding a store in Dunmor, it drew a lot of reaction, mostly positive. “Lots of excitement in our little village. The Dunmor Wal Mart or better known as The Dollar General Store is about to become a reality. Some call it progress while others say it's not needed. The store is located on what used to be the Byran Baugh property. It will be nice to go a couple of miles and shop for basic home supplies. Our world continues to change,” wrote the retired school administrator and coach, now a cattleman and Bluegrass musician.
DUNMOR, KY
Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you purchased building materials of any kind due to the damage caused by the December 10 tornado in Hopkins County, you could be reimbursed. Officials with the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee say if you have receipts for building materials, you can come to the office in Dawson Springs and apply for reimbursement.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Longtime WSON radio host retiring

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Longtime radio host and WSON news director Bill Stephens has announced his retirement from broadcast radio, wrapping up a career that spans more than four decades, most of which were spent in Henderson. “Hard to believe it’s, this month, 38 years in Henderson,” says Stephens. Stephens got his start in radio […]
HENDERSON, KY
Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky

For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
OWENSBORO, KY
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY

