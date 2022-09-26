Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday
There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
Owensboro Blood Drive Honors Beloved Local Educator and You Can Donate
I have known Connie Morgan most of my life. When I was a student at Thruston Elementary School, she was our "gifted and talented" teacher and I was one of her students. I met her husband George when I arrived at Daviess County High School. He taught ag there. Though I never had Mr. Morgan for class, I and everyone else in the school knew him. Since that time (and that's been thirty years, by the way), George has also taught at Owensboro Community and Technical College and Trinity High. Decades of students know him and that huge personality that earned him the nickname "Big George".
Feeding America awards grants to Hopkinsville organizations
Feeding American, Kentucky’s Heartland has awarded grants to two hunger relief organizations in Hopkinsville. The Pathfinder Pantry at Hopkinsville Community College received $32,310 and will use the money to buy a commercial freezer and to increase staff and expand operating hours, according to a press release from FAKH. The...
Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
wnky.com
Apartment fire in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 returns to normal in Clarksville after wreck in Kentucky
Update, 7:15 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear up to the state line. Update, 6:40 p.m.: Traffic is slow but returning to normal for most of Clarksville, but it’s still backed up from Exit 1 past the state line into Kentucky. Update, 5:30 p.m.: Traffic is clear between Exits 4...
Rabies vaccine clinic coming to Legion Park, Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care & Control is partnering with the Green River District Health Department for a rabies vaccine clinic on September 29. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legion Park in Owensboro. Legion Park is located at 3047 Legion Park Drive, and animals must be kept […]
WCSO: Stuck trailer leads to accident with train
SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A semi and a trailer got caught on a train track on Tuesday night, resulting in a train hitting the truck. Authorities have released more details. Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) say on September 27, at 5:49 pm., WCSO was dispatched to a train versus semi accident. WCSO says […]
Texas window and door manufacturer to invest $16M in Hopkinsville plant and create 203 jobs
The 100,000-square-foot spec building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I will become a manufacturing and distribution hub for a window and door manufacturer that plans to employ 203 full-time workers. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Elevate Windows and Doors will invest approximately $16 million in the facility. Based in...
wevv.com
Celebrating the life of those that passed away during the pandemic due to COVID-19
Tuesday night Glenn Family Services in Owensboro, KY hosted a Celebration of life and day of remembrance ceremony for those who passed away during the pandemic due to COVID-19. "We felt that there was so many people who were not recognized or didn't get that recognition when they lost a...
McLean County Animal Shelter giving away free cats to approved homes
CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – An animal shelter in McLean County is facing the risk of having to put down animals due to overcrowding. Shelter volunteers have posted pictures of the free cats they have available on their Facebook page, and have said there are many more they are willing to give away that are not […]
14news.com
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
wkdzradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was seriously injured in a wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned. The driver was cut from his vehicle and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what officials said were several compound fractures and a head injury.
theloganjournal.com
Dollar General adding a Dunmor location
When Dunmor area resident Barry Silvey wrote on Facebook recently that Dollar General is adding a store in Dunmor, it drew a lot of reaction, mostly positive. “Lots of excitement in our little village. The Dunmor Wal Mart or better known as The Dollar General Store is about to become a reality. Some call it progress while others say it's not needed. The store is located on what used to be the Byran Baugh property. It will be nice to go a couple of miles and shop for basic home supplies. Our world continues to change,” wrote the retired school administrator and coach, now a cattleman and Bluegrass musician.
Western Kentucky Farm Creates Glow in the Dark Corn Maze for Some October Fun (PHOTOS)
Navigating a corn maze can be quite a creepy and difficult task. Imagine doing it at night! One Kentucky farm is setting their corn maze all a glow in October. Ruby Branch Farms is located in Franklin, Kentucky. The Snider family owns and operates the farm. Here's a little more...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you purchased building materials of any kind due to the damage caused by the December 10 tornado in Hopkins County, you could be reimbursed. Officials with the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee say if you have receipts for building materials, you can come to the office in Dawson Springs and apply for reimbursement.
Longtime WSON radio host retiring
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Longtime radio host and WSON news director Bill Stephens has announced his retirement from broadcast radio, wrapping up a career that spans more than four decades, most of which were spent in Henderson. “Hard to believe it’s, this month, 38 years in Henderson,” says Stephens. Stephens got his start in radio […]
WKDQ
Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
WBKO
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
