ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Judge delays ruling on parade suspect’s self-representation

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow cut short a hearing Tuesday...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fox Valley students receive hands-on lesson in conservation

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The mission is to teach youth in the Fox Valley about the importance of our environment. Over the course of three days this week, close to 1,000 fifth and sixth graders are taking part in Conservation Field Days. At Homestead Meadows Farm outside Appleton, nature is...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy