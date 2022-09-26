Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Judge delays ruling on parade suspect’s self-representation
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow cut short a hearing Tuesday...
WBAY Green Bay
Fox Valley students receive hands-on lesson in conservation
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The mission is to teach youth in the Fox Valley about the importance of our environment. Over the course of three days this week, close to 1,000 fifth and sixth graders are taking part in Conservation Field Days. At Homestead Meadows Farm outside Appleton, nature is...
Comments / 0