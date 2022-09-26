ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 2

Related
WCAX

Vt. booster clinics continue; vaccine info available in 16 languages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials continue to offer the bivalent COVID vaccine at walk-in clinics around the state and there are now new informational videos in over a dozen languages. The booster shot with the omicron-targeted formula is intended for people aged 12 and up who have already...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont police investigating reported school threat

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
JERICHO, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Frank
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Empty offices: No post-pandemic plans to reconfigure state buildings

Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts. Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts. Wildlife Watch: Archery season opens Saturday. Do you have your blaze orange?. Updated: 5 hours ago. With Vermont deer hunting season around the corner, Vermont wildlife officials are...
VERMONT STATE
Field & Stream

New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Vt
WCAX

New bill to decrease heating costs in The Granite State

Rescue, relief and recovery efforts are underway in Florida as the state tries to pick up the pieces following catastrophic storm damage from Hurricane Ian. Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson forced to flee her Florida home ahead of Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. After anchoring and reporting for WCAX...
FLORIDA STATE
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers address juvenile detention capacity crisis

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials are in crisis management mode when it comes to housing juvenile delinquents. It comes two years after the closure of the Woodside detention facility and stalled plans to find a replacement. “We need to do something and we need to do something like...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont officials urge use of fentanyl test strips

The Vermont Department of Health is launching a major ad campaign urging people using illicit drugs to get fentanyl test strips. The latest fatal overdose numbers show that 217 Vermonters died in 2021, the highest number on record. The Health Department says the numbers are too high and they hope the test strips will help lower them.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WCAX

State of Vermont selling surplus supplies

Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts. Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts. Wildlife Watch: Archery season opens Saturday. Do you have your blaze orange?. Updated: 5 hours ago. With Vermont deer hunting season around the corner, Vermont wildlife officials are...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Jones calls for New York to temporarily suspend tax on heating fuels

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - With the rising costs of inflation and heating fuels, many people in New York’s North Country are concerned about heating their homes this winter. New York Assemblyman Billy Jones announced a new bill asking the state to temporarily suspend taxes on heating fuels throughout the winter months.
BUSINESS
sevendaysvt

Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy