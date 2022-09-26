Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Vt. booster clinics continue; vaccine info available in 16 languages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials continue to offer the bivalent COVID vaccine at walk-in clinics around the state and there are now new informational videos in over a dozen languages. The booster shot with the omicron-targeted formula is intended for people aged 12 and up who have already...
WCAX
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
WCAX
Retail cannabis legal in Vermont Oct. 1 but few stores set to open
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is set to open on Oct. 1, but industry officials say the state will likely see limited access and supply issues for several weeks. It’s being dubbed as a “soft opening” this weekend. A total of four retail...
WCAX
Parents warned about dangerous ‘rainbow fentanyl’ aimed at children
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning parents about what’s being called rainbow fentanyl. According to the DEA’s New England division, the drug is being seen in multiple forms including multicolored pills and powder. The drugs are made to look like candy, an attempt by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With 26,000 shots given out, Vermont’s Omicron booster rollout trails previous campaigns
About 26,000 Vermonters have gotten the Omicron booster, putting the state on a slower pace than previous booster campaigns, according to data from the state Department of Health. Vermont pharmacies, health providers and walk-in clinics began offering the booster, also called the bivalent vaccine, to the general population three weeks...
WCAX
Cannabis Cornucopia: The bounty of Vermont's legal weed industry is coming-- slowly-- to a store near you
Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson forced to flee her Florida home ahead of Ian. Former WCAX staffer Judy Simpson was forced to evacuate on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Campaign Countdown: Inside Prop 5, Vermont's Reproductive Liberty Amendment. Updated: 5 hours ago. Proposal 5, a measure that would enshrine...
‘This is an immediate need’: Vermont doesn’t have enough beds for juveniles involved in violence
During the pandemic, Vermont officials have seen a “different level of violence” in juveniles in the justice system. What can the state do with them? Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘This is an immediate need’: Vermont doesn’t have enough beds for juveniles involved in violence.
WCAX
Vt. health commissioner: Not all coughs are COVID, other viruses spreading
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Coughing and sneezing can be heard in schools and workplaces across Vermont, but experts say it’s not just COVID going around. Our Alexandra Montgomery talked with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about what’s spreading and what’s next in the fight against coronavirus.
RELATED PEOPLE
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
WCAX
Empty offices: No post-pandemic plans to reconfigure state buildings
Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts. Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts. Wildlife Watch: Archery season opens Saturday. Do you have your blaze orange?. Updated: 5 hours ago. With Vermont deer hunting season around the corner, Vermont wildlife officials are...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in The Granite State
Rescue, relief and recovery efforts are underway in Florida as the state tries to pick up the pieces following catastrophic storm damage from Hurricane Ian. Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson forced to flee her Florida home ahead of Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. After anchoring and reporting for WCAX...
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers address juvenile detention capacity crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials are in crisis management mode when it comes to housing juvenile delinquents. It comes two years after the closure of the Woodside detention facility and stalled plans to find a replacement. “We need to do something and we need to do something like...
NHPR
Vermont is weighing new rules to require car, truck manufacturers to supply more electric vehicles to the state
Vermont is in the process of adopting new regulations that will push auto manufacturers to dramatically ramp up the number of electric vehicles they supply to dealerships in the state. These new regulations will apply to cars and big trucks. And by 2035, every new car sold in Vermont will...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont officials urge use of fentanyl test strips
The Vermont Department of Health is launching a major ad campaign urging people using illicit drugs to get fentanyl test strips. The latest fatal overdose numbers show that 217 Vermonters died in 2021, the highest number on record. The Health Department says the numbers are too high and they hope the test strips will help lower them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts. Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts. Wildlife Watch: Archery season opens Saturday. Do you have your blaze orange?. Updated: 5 hours ago. With Vermont deer hunting season around the corner, Vermont wildlife officials are...
WCAX
Jones calls for New York to temporarily suspend tax on heating fuels
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - With the rising costs of inflation and heating fuels, many people in New York’s North Country are concerned about heating their homes this winter. New York Assemblyman Billy Jones announced a new bill asking the state to temporarily suspend taxes on heating fuels throughout the winter months.
WCAX
Police concerned about increase in catalytic converter thefts in Northeast Kingdom
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Crooks can get them quickly and they’re stealing them more often: catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the Northeast Kingdom. At Hayes Ford in Newport, remnants are left on the ground after a catalytic converter was stolen and the thieves left their tools behind.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Comments / 2