ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Toby Keith Shares Heartfelt Message After Being Unable to Travel To Accept Lifetime Achievement Award

Earlier this year, we learned that Toby Keith was battling stomach cancer. Keith received the diagnosis in the fall of 2021. Since then, he’s been going through chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatment to eliminate the cancerous cells. As a result, he has had to take some time off to recover. So, he canceled all his tour dates for the year. Additionally, Keith had to miss the SabesWings Strikeout Fundraiser where he was set to receive a prestigious award. He was having a rough week in his recovery and couldn’t travel to California for the event.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Pam Tillis
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Rodney Crowell
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Ray Benson
Person
Dennis Quaid
Person
Clint Black
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Chris Janson
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Circle#Taste Of Country#Javascript
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

565K+
Followers
62K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy