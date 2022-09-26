Read full article on original website
Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Kelly Clarkson Explains The Real Reason Why She Won’t Be Returning For Season 22
Kelly Clarkson just revealed the real reason why she won’t be appearing on the latest season of The Voice, after leaving her fans completely devastated when they found out that she wouldn’t be returning for season 22!. Although the brand new season of The Voice is already looking...
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
Toby Keith Shares Heartfelt Message After Being Unable to Travel To Accept Lifetime Achievement Award
Earlier this year, we learned that Toby Keith was battling stomach cancer. Keith received the diagnosis in the fall of 2021. Since then, he’s been going through chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatment to eliminate the cancerous cells. As a result, he has had to take some time off to recover. So, he canceled all his tour dates for the year. Additionally, Keith had to miss the SabesWings Strikeout Fundraiser where he was set to receive a prestigious award. He was having a rough week in his recovery and couldn’t travel to California for the event.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day
Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
Remember When Tim McGraw Slapped A Fan Who Was Yanking On His Leg During A Concert?
Ahh, Tim McGraw, the early 2000s legend and king of concerts with aggressive fan encounters…. Who could forget confronting a heckler when he forgot the words to “Just To See You Smile” or when he yanked a rowdy fan on stage to have security throw him out?. Ole...
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Getting ‘Two Standing Ovations’ at Opry Debut
Recently, country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. And, during this performance, the No Body singer welcomed his wife of just over one year, Gwen Stefani onto the stage as well. This was a big moment, no doubt. But it was extra special as it was Stefani’s first-ever appearance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Vince Gill Shares New Update on Wife Amy Grant’s Health After Bike Crash
Vince Gill is giving us news about his wife, Amy Grant’s, condition after a bad bicycle crash this summer. While she did not attend a taping of CMT Giants: Vince Gill with him in Nashville on Monday, she is doing much better. “She’s doing great,” he told ET on...
Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud
The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’
Miranda Lambert recently posted a new video with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and country music fans are sharing their love for the couple.
