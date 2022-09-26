GMA’S Michael Strahan’s major update about new career venture after saying ‘life is too short to be angry at work’

MICHAEL Strahan has announced further details about his new skincare line as he revealed more about his career and upcoming plans.

It comes as the 50-year-old spoke about his intolerance of angry work conditions.

Michael Strahan's five-step skincare line is now available Credit: Getty

Called Michael Strahan's Daily Defense, the former NFL star says taking care of skin and wearing suits daily is all about confidence Credit: Instagram/michaelstrahanbrand

“I have a great group…you have a great group," the host told New Beauty in an interview.

"Life’s too short to be angry at work. That’s a big part of what makes it all work.”

The interview was part of Strahan's publicity run for his new career venture.

"It really just happened organically - like most of my entrepreneurial endeavors and lifestyle brand categories," Strahan said of his career pivot into skincare.

His skincare line consists of a five-product routine.

The Good Morning America star has said that it's part of his aim to contribute to the confidence of his customers.

"One of the main motivations behind the skin care is about creating confidence," he said in the interview.

"It’s about confidence in a routine and skin is another layer of confidence that I wanted to tackle.”

The NFL star-turned-TV host thinks that fans of his skincare will be amazed at the advanced technology.

"It’s the kind of technology that they are using in the high-end products like Chanel!" he explained.

Biotech company Evolved by Nature reportedly worked alongside Strahan's team to develop their products with much-desired skincare ingredient Activated Silk.

"We’re able to put it in our products at a price point that makes it great for our consumers, and I think they will appreciate it because it’s simple," he said.

The skincare line extends The Michael Strahan Brand which already has an entire line of apparel, available at retailers like Men's Warehouse.

Strahan also recently revealed that his brand has signed a deal with footballer Travis Hunter.

Strahan announced the news on his Instagram page and shared a picture of the two men beaming.

Strahan gushed: “Travis Hunter’s confidence, vision for excellence, and winning mentality made him the perfect fit to represent our brand.”

Hunter is set to appear in marketing promos showcasing Strahan’s clothing lines.

He currently stars for the Jackson State Tigers where he plays as a cornerback.

Hunter told Forbes: “It means a lot. “It really inspires me to do more of the things he’s doing for his brand and his community.

“He’s really at the top of what he does. He’s one of the top people you want to work with. He can teach you a lot about what he does.”