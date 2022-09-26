ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

GRDA, Skiatook Crews Head to Florida to Help Restore Power

PRYOR, Oklahoma - As Hurricane Ian slowly approaches the state of Florida, powerline maintenance crews from the Grand River Dam Authority and the City of Skiatook are also headed that way. With the hurricane expected to make landfall on Wednesday, these crews, representing Oklahoma’s public power team, will be staged to move in immediately after the storm, to help with power restoration efforts in the Florida panhandle.
Oklahoma senators rebuff Stitt's call to end grocery tax

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma senators said they want a tax policy working group to make recommendations on tax cuts and rebuffed a call from Gov. Kevin Stitt to eliminate the grocery tax. Stitt said Tuesday the state could use some of its $3 billion in savings to cover the...
Oklahoma State

