GRDA, Skiatook Crews Head to Florida to Help Restore Power
PRYOR, Oklahoma - As Hurricane Ian slowly approaches the state of Florida, powerline maintenance crews from the Grand River Dam Authority and the City of Skiatook are also headed that way. With the hurricane expected to make landfall on Wednesday, these crews, representing Oklahoma’s public power team, will be staged to move in immediately after the storm, to help with power restoration efforts in the Florida panhandle.
Oklahoma senators rebuff Stitt's call to end grocery tax
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma senators said they want a tax policy working group to make recommendations on tax cuts and rebuffed a call from Gov. Kevin Stitt to eliminate the grocery tax. Stitt said Tuesday the state could use some of its $3 billion in savings to cover the...
See the former jobs of the governor of Oklahoma
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Oklahoma using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Governor, local leaders celebrate law that restricts public access to police line-of-duty death recordings
Local and state leaders gathered at the Tulsa Police Memorial on Monday to celebrate the ceremonial signing of a bill spurred by the 2020 line-of-duty death of Sgt. Craig Johnson. Senate Bill 968, introduced by Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, and House-sponsored by Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, alters the Oklahoma...
Watch Now: Gov. Kevin Stitt again calls for elimination of grocery tax, state Senate won't take it up during special session this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call that lawmakers eliminate the grocery tax when they return Wednesday in special session on another matter was dead on arrival in the Senate. Lawmakers return to the Capitol to finish a special session to dole up more than $1 billion in...
