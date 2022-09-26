PRYOR, Oklahoma - As Hurricane Ian slowly approaches the state of Florida, powerline maintenance crews from the Grand River Dam Authority and the City of Skiatook are also headed that way. With the hurricane expected to make landfall on Wednesday, these crews, representing Oklahoma’s public power team, will be staged to move in immediately after the storm, to help with power restoration efforts in the Florida panhandle.

