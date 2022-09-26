Inmate serving 3-year prison term escapes from work detail in City of Forsyth truck

Law enforcement officials on Monday were searching for a Georgia prison inmate they say drove away from a “work detail” he was assigned to with the city of Forsyth.

The alleged escapee, Robert E. Jenkins, 42, of Columbus, had been incarcerated at the medium-security Burrus Correctional Training Center along Interstate 75 in northern Monroe County since May 19.

Records show that Jenkins was serving a three-year sentence for selling and distributing marijuana, his fourth prison stint since 1999, none of them for violent crimes.

On Monday afternoon, Monroe Sheriff Brad Freeman said Jenkins apparently drove away from his job site at a city building on Georgia Highway 83 at about 11:30 a.m.

Jenkins was last seen in a white Ford F-150 pickup with City of Forsyth emblems on its doors.

