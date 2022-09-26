ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate serving 3-year prison term escapes from work detail in City of Forsyth truck

By Joe Kovac Jr.
 3 days ago

Law enforcement officials on Monday were searching for a Georgia prison inmate they say drove away from a “work detail” he was assigned to with the city of Forsyth.

The alleged escapee, Robert E. Jenkins, 42, of Columbus, had been incarcerated at the medium-security Burrus Correctional Training Center along Interstate 75 in northern Monroe County since May 19.

Records show that Jenkins was serving a three-year sentence for selling and distributing marijuana, his fourth prison stint since 1999, none of them for violent crimes.

On Monday afternoon, Monroe Sheriff Brad Freeman said Jenkins apparently drove away from his job site at a city building on Georgia Highway 83 at about 11:30 a.m.

Jenkins was last seen in a white Ford F-150 pickup with City of Forsyth emblems on its doors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P01i8_0iBD9LIs00
Robert E. Jenkins, an inmate serving a three-year sentence for a drug-distribution charge at a Georgia state prison in Monroe County, drove away from a “work detail” with the city of Forsyth on Monday morning, sheriff’s officials there said. Monroe County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDSvW_0iBD9LIs00
A white Ford F-150 pickup truck with a City of Forsyth emblem on its doors was allegedly stolen by an inmate on a work detail Monday morning, officials said. / Monroe County Sheriff's Office

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Prison#Monroe Sheriff#Monroe County Sheriff
WRBL News 3

$100,000 seized in AU student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Friday, September 22nd, Narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
AUBURN, AL
