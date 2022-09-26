ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, ID

Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
IDAHO STATE

