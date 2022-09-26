ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

South Dakota Xcel line workers sent to restore hurricane damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Xcel Energy is sending South Dakota lineworkers to support restoration efforts in Florida. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
First Alert Forecast: A pleasant Wednesday ahead after a frosty start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a frosty start to the day for some, our Wednesday overall is looking good with a clear to partly cloudy sky with an southerly to southeasterly wind increasing and becoming breezy to at times windy during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s east to the 80s west and with the gusty winds, the dry conditions and low humidity levels, there will be an elevated risk for fire weather.
Genetics and high demand increase the price of hunting dogs

The topic of carbon dioxide pipelines has become a hot one in South Dakota over the summer. That’s bringing together many who live in towns and out in the country about what planned projects could mean for them. Kidney transplant creates stronger bond for donor, recipient. Updated: 12 hours...
South Dakota State
DANR: Over $167.2 million allocated for South Dakota environmental projects

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008...
Landowners gather to hear concerns about carbon pipelines

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The topic of carbon dioxide pipelines has become a hot one in South Dakota over the summer. That’s bringing together many who live in towns and out in the country about what planned projects could mean for them. Betty Strom, a Lake County...
Noem celebrates South Dakota’s continued AAA credit rating

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota received a positive AAA credit rating via the Fitch Ratings in a recent release. “This rating again demonstrates that our conservative fiscal policies are working,” said Noem. “Our administration has made it a priority to not raise taxes. We’ve paid off bonds and debt, balanced our budget, and grown our economy, which has resulted in this good news.”
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that inundated more communities. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian...
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just nine months ago, Governor Kristi Noem was seemingly against removing the sales tax on groceries. But Wednesday, the incumbent governor, currently locked in a tough re-election bid, announced that she is now looking forward to working with state lawmakers next legislative session to eliminate the charge.
