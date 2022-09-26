Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Xcel line workers sent to restore hurricane damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Xcel Energy is sending South Dakota lineworkers to support restoration efforts in Florida. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
dakotanewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: A pleasant Wednesday ahead after a frosty start
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a frosty start to the day for some, our Wednesday overall is looking good with a clear to partly cloudy sky with an southerly to southeasterly wind increasing and becoming breezy to at times windy during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s east to the 80s west and with the gusty winds, the dry conditions and low humidity levels, there will be an elevated risk for fire weather.
dakotanewsnow.com
Local snowbirds ride out Hurricane Ian in their Florida homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine being told you were safe from a hurricane, then just a few days later being trapped in your home when it veered your way. And it was too late to go anywhere or do anything about it. That is what Harlen Ulrich...
dakotanewsnow.com
Genetics and high demand increase the price of hunting dogs
The topic of carbon dioxide pipelines has become a hot one in South Dakota over the summer. That’s bringing together many who live in towns and out in the country about what planned projects could mean for them. Kidney transplant creates stronger bond for donor, recipient. Updated: 12 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
DANR: Over $167.2 million allocated for South Dakota environmental projects
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008...
dakotanewsnow.com
Landowners gather to hear concerns about carbon pipelines
FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The topic of carbon dioxide pipelines has become a hot one in South Dakota over the summer. That’s bringing together many who live in towns and out in the country about what planned projects could mean for them. Betty Strom, a Lake County...
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota to receive almost $5,000,000 for safer and healthier learning environments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Education awarded states nearly $1 billion through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) to help schools provide students with safe and supportive learning environments that are critical for their success. According to a press release from the U.S. Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem celebrates South Dakota’s continued AAA credit rating
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota received a positive AAA credit rating via the Fitch Ratings in a recent release. “This rating again demonstrates that our conservative fiscal policies are working,” said Noem. “Our administration has made it a priority to not raise taxes. We’ve paid off bonds and debt, balanced our budget, and grown our economy, which has resulted in this good news.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that inundated more communities. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just nine months ago, Governor Kristi Noem was seemingly against removing the sales tax on groceries. But Wednesday, the incumbent governor, currently locked in a tough re-election bid, announced that she is now looking forward to working with state lawmakers next legislative session to eliminate the charge.
Comments / 0