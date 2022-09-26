SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a frosty start to the day for some, our Wednesday overall is looking good with a clear to partly cloudy sky with an southerly to southeasterly wind increasing and becoming breezy to at times windy during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s east to the 80s west and with the gusty winds, the dry conditions and low humidity levels, there will be an elevated risk for fire weather.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO