Sheboygan County, WI

First human case of West Nile Virus this year found in Sheboygan patient

By Devi Shastri, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Wisconsin's first human case of West Nile Virus this year was confirmed in a Sheboygan County resident, prompting state health officials to once again emphasize the importance of preventing mosquito bites.

Earlier this year, the virus had been found in three animals: a horse in Trempealeau County, a horse in Monroe County and a bird in Milwaukee County.

At this point in the year, the case count remains well below the 20-case annual average seen in Wisconsin residents since 2017.

The mosquitoes that carry the virus will keep biting until the state's first hard frost significantly lowers mosquito activity. A hard frost is defined as temperatures below 28 degrees for more than four consecutive hours. The mosquitoes initially pick up the virus from infected birds.

"This report of the first case of West Nile Virus in a person is a reminder of the continued importance of taking precautions to prevent mosquito bites and the viruses they carry as we move into the fall," said State Health Officer Paula Tran. "While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk for serious illness."

Most people who get the virus do not get sick, according to the state DHS.

Of the 20% of people who do get sick, usually only mild symptoms are reported, including fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue.

The virus can be dangerous in about 1% of those infected. In those cases, patients can develop high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, confusion, paralysis, and coma. Older patients and those who are immunocompromised are at higher risk of developing such complications.

There are no vaccines or specific treatments available for West Nile Virus beyond doctors providing supportive care for people while their bodies fight off the infection.

The best way to prevent getting the virus in the first place is to avoid getting bitten by wearing long sleeves and pants while outdoors and using bug spray. People can also do their part to eliminate breeding sites for the insects by removing even small sources of standing water, where they like to lay their eggs, and keeping weeds and vines trimmed and under control.

Contact Devi Shastri at 414-224-2193 or DAShastri@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @DeviShastri .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: First human case of West Nile Virus this year found in Sheboygan patient

WEAU-TV 13

Free at home COVID tests and booster shots available

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding residents that at-home tests and boosters are still available with no out-of-pocket cost. The updated COVID booster shot is now available in Wisconsin and vaccination appointments can be made at pharmacies, health centers, and clinics. Vaccination sites can be found by going to the CDC’s vaccination website.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County

PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

