Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles. Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and...
wtae.com
Kennywood to reopen with enhanced security measures
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park will reopen Friday, six days after a shooting inside the park left three people hurt. A suspect has still not been publicly identified or arrested. Allegheny County police continue to investigate, including how the gun got into the park. Police are looking at...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh International Airport flight cancellations pile up as Florida airports cancel operations
PITTSBURGH — Hurricane Ian, which isnow considered a tropical storm, plowed through Florida creating destruction and devastation in its path. "I was flying out of Orlando today at 3:15, and they closed the airport yesterday morning," said Tammie Stankovic, a woman who lives in Monroeville but is visiting Florida this week. "Very scary, the winds are what's scary. The rain, just when you think it's done, it still continues. Nobody's on the roads and whoever is on the roads is stuck."
beavercountyradio.com
Texas Man Pleads Guilty After Six Kilos of Cocaine Seized From Private Plane at Pittsburgh International
(File photo of Federal Court in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) A Houston Texas man pled guilty yesterday in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around Allegheny, Jefferson, and Clearfield counties. 36- year-old Jesus Gonzalez pled guilty...
beavercountyradio.com
Cranberry Police Looking for Khalid Johnson on Charges of F3 Retail Theft-Destroy And Five Additional Charges
(Photo courtesy of Pa Crime Stoppers) (Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) The Cranberry Township Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of KHALID JOHNSON to please anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
wtae.com
Kennywood announces enhanced security procedures after shooting at the park
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park officials on Wednesday announced enhanced security procedures that parkgoers will see after last weekend's shooting that left three people injured. Ahead of reopening on Friday, park officials said the number of police officers contracted to be in the park will be doubled. Guests...
Pittsburgh police investigating 2 carjackings a half mile apart in less than 24 hours
PITTSBURGH — After two carjackings in Shadyside in less than 24 hours, Pittsburgh police are investigating whether the crimes were committed by the same men. Previous coverage: Pittsburgh police investigating after employees of Shadyside pizza shop robbed, carjacked after work. There are several similarities in the crimes. The victims...
wtae.com
Kennywood discusses new security system after shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood officials talked about updated security measures following a shooting at the park Saturday night. Kennywood said the new security system is a high-tech detection system from the company Evolv. They say it scans bags without a person physically checking them. "It's a fast-flowing system....
Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range
Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” county park police Chief Henry Fontana, said.
Man answers door holding heroin, police say
PITTSBURGH — Police said they were greeted by a man holding stamp bags of heroin when they knocked on a motel door in Harmar earlier this month. John Brockman Jr., 31, of Fenelton and Jessica Lynn Oliver, 31, of Brackenridge each face four counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, along with five counts of drug possession and four counts of prohibited acts, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
wtae.com
Major pieces to new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal emerge
FINDLAY TOWNSHIP — Signs of a new airport terminal are more prominent now than at any other time since the Allegheny County Airport Authority announced plans for the new facility in Findlay Township. Bridge columns for a three-deck bridge structure and the first section of the terminal's steel frame...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Fired Washington County deputy accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A man who investigators said was fired from the Washington County Sheriff's Office over two decades ago is accused of pretending to be a deputy sheriff. Andreas Veneris was arrested last week on charges of impersonating a public servant, terroristic threats and receiving stolen property, the Westmoreland County sheriff said.Veneris worked as a deputy in Washington County over 25 years ago, but the Westmoreland County sheriff said Veneris was fired after he was arrested for official misconduct. The sheriff said Veneris has been displaying an official badge and attempting to get criminal charges against him dismissed. He's now facing new charges and was arrested and booked in the Westmoreland County Prison. He was also wanted on additional warrants out of Allegheny County, the sheriff said.
Pittsburgh police investigating after employees of Shadyside pizza shop robbed, carjacked after work
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a carjacking and armed robbery in Shadyside early Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue at 2:47 a.m. for a report of a carjacking. Police said witnesses reported three adult males approaching two employees...
Former Pittsburgh entrepreneur sentenced to prison time for defrauding government
PITTSBURGH — Arlinda Moriarty appeared to have it all: a booming business, awards for her work, and a proclamation from the city. But the feds say all that time, she was the ringleader of an elaborate conspiracy to steal money from the government. Moriarty left the federal courthouse Wednesday...
wtae.com
Police investigating two carjackings in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating two armed carjackings in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood in less than 24 hours. The most recent happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on College Street in Shadyside. Police say three men approached the driver, showed a weapon, and demanded the vehicle. They then sped off...
Man fatally shot in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said. Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
beavercountyradio.com
The Gun Used in Kennywood Park Shooting Was Stolen
(West Mifflin, Pa.) Authorities say a gun found after a weekend shooting at a Kennywood park that wounded three people had been reported stolen in Ohio last year. Allegheny County police said yesterday that a trace of the weapon found after Saturday night’s shooting at the park indicated that the firearm had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Columbus in August 2021. Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride and shots were fired shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police investigate overnight shooting in Duquesne
Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left a man injured in Duquesne. Officers responded just after midnight to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Peter Street. Responders discovered an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Death penalty trial in slaying of off-duty Pittsburgh officer postponed until February
The trial for a man accused in 2019 of killing an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer has been postponed until Feb. 27. Jury selection in the capital case against Christian Bey was supposed to begin on Monday before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kevin G. Sasinoski. However, according to a motion...
