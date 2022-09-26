GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A man who investigators said was fired from the Washington County Sheriff's Office over two decades ago is accused of pretending to be a deputy sheriff. Andreas Veneris was arrested last week on charges of impersonating a public servant, terroristic threats and receiving stolen property, the Westmoreland County sheriff said.Veneris worked as a deputy in Washington County over 25 years ago, but the Westmoreland County sheriff said Veneris was fired after he was arrested for official misconduct. The sheriff said Veneris has been displaying an official badge and attempting to get criminal charges against him dismissed. He's now facing new charges and was arrested and booked in the Westmoreland County Prison. He was also wanted on additional warrants out of Allegheny County, the sheriff said.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO