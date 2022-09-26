ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kennywood to reopen with enhanced security measures

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park will reopen Friday, six days after a shooting inside the park left three people hurt. A suspect has still not been publicly identified or arrested. Allegheny County police continue to investigate, including how the gun got into the park. Police are looking at...
Pittsburgh International Airport flight cancellations pile up as Florida airports cancel operations

PITTSBURGH — Hurricane Ian, which isnow considered a tropical storm, plowed through Florida creating destruction and devastation in its path. "I was flying out of Orlando today at 3:15, and they closed the airport yesterday morning," said Tammie Stankovic, a woman who lives in Monroeville but is visiting Florida this week. "Very scary, the winds are what's scary. The rain, just when you think it's done, it still continues. Nobody's on the roads and whoever is on the roads is stuck."
Cranberry Police Looking for Khalid Johnson on Charges of F3 Retail Theft-Destroy And Five Additional Charges

(Photo courtesy of Pa Crime Stoppers) (Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) The Cranberry Township Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of KHALID JOHNSON to please anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
Kennywood discusses new security system after shooting

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood officials talked about updated security measures following a shooting at the park Saturday night. Kennywood said the new security system is a high-tech detection system from the company Evolv. They say it scans bags without a person physically checking them. "It's a fast-flowing system....
Man answers door holding heroin, police say

PITTSBURGH — Police said they were greeted by a man holding stamp bags of heroin when they knocked on a motel door in Harmar earlier this month. John Brockman Jr., 31, of Fenelton and Jessica Lynn Oliver, 31, of Brackenridge each face four counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, along with five counts of drug possession and four counts of prohibited acts, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Major pieces to new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal emerge

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP — Signs of a new airport terminal are more prominent now than at any other time since the Allegheny County Airport Authority announced plans for the new facility in Findlay Township. Bridge columns for a three-deck bridge structure and the first section of the terminal's steel frame...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Fired Washington County deputy accused of impersonating law enforcement officer

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A man who investigators said was fired from the Washington County Sheriff's Office over two decades ago is accused of pretending to be a deputy sheriff. Andreas Veneris was arrested last week on charges of impersonating a public servant, terroristic threats and receiving stolen property, the Westmoreland County sheriff said.Veneris worked as a deputy in Washington County over 25 years ago, but the Westmoreland County sheriff said Veneris was fired after he was arrested for official misconduct. The sheriff said Veneris has been displaying an official badge and attempting to get criminal charges against him dismissed. He's now facing new charges and was arrested and booked in the Westmoreland County Prison. He was also wanted on additional warrants out of Allegheny County, the sheriff said. 
Man fatally shot in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.  Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
The Gun Used in Kennywood Park Shooting Was Stolen

(West Mifflin, Pa.) Authorities say a gun found after a weekend shooting at a Kennywood park that wounded three people had been reported stolen in Ohio last year. Allegheny County police said yesterday that a trace of the weapon found after Saturday night’s shooting at the park indicated that the firearm had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Columbus in August 2021. Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride and shots were fired shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds.
Police investigate overnight shooting in Duquesne

Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left a man injured in Duquesne. Officers responded just after midnight to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Peter Street. Responders discovered an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported...
