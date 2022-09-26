Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa injury: Patriots players say Dolphins QB shouldn’t have played Thursday
After Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field in Cincinnati, multiple Patriots took to social media and opined that the Dolphins quarterback shouldn’t have been playing at all on Thursday night. On Sunday, Tagovailoa left the Dolphins and Bills game with an apparent head injury, but passed a concussion...
‘They saved me from myself’: Former player praises Patriots team doctors in wake of Tua Tagovailoa concussion
"They took it seriously, and I spent the year on IR." Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with what the team called a “head and neck injury” on Thursday before being carted off during a game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa displayed concussion symptoms — which can be seen...
Patriots bring in Randy Moss’ son, TE Thaddeus Moss, for free agent workout (report)
The New England Patriots had a familiar name in the building Monday for a free agent workout: Moss. In this case, that refers to tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Patriots legend Randy Moss. The younger Moss was one of a number of players reportedly in Foxborough on Monday for free agent workouts.
After Tua Tagovailoa injury, concussion expert rips Dolphins, NFL
Chris Nowinski was adamant before the game even started that Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t play. In last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins quarterback was removed for what looked like a head injury when his head bounced off the grass. He got up but then stumbled down again, but but later returned to the game after clearing NFL concussion protocol. The NFLPA has asked for an investigation and review of the concussion protocols.
Tua Tagovailoa’s hand reaction to injury was likely ‘fencing response’
Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. And then Thursday night, he was carried off the field by stretcher after another hit caused his head to violently slam against the turf and his hands to freeze up.
Report: Mac Jones delivers surprising message to Patriots teammates
Mac Jones has not practiced this week after he suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but the quarterback has apparently not ruled out playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported on Thursday that Jones...
Patriots LB Matthew Judon has amusing response to Aaron Rodgers knowing his name
FOXBOROUGH — Matthew Judon and Aaron Rodgers are on a first-name basis. The Packers quarterback referred to Judon as “a game-wrecker” in an interview earlier this week, and on Thursday afternoon, the Pro Bowl linebacker had an amusing response to a question about Rodgers knowing his name.
Mac Jones isn’t the only key Patriots offensive piece on the injury report
FOXBOROUGH — While Mac Jones’ ankle injury is getting plenty of attention (and deservedly so), another key piece of the Patriots offense is still nursing an injury that bears monitoring, too. Jakobi Meyers remained a limited participant at Thursday’s practice with a knee injury, and has been walking...
Bill Belichick on nature of Mac Jones injury: ‘What do I look like, a doctor?’
Bill Belichick is a football coach, not a doctor. It’s a distinction he tried to make Wednesday as he fielded questions about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ ankle injury. Belichick stressed (12 times, in fact) that Jones is “day-to-day” as he works his way back from an ankle injury.
Aaron Rodgers, Brian Hoyer friendship has roots at Kentucky Derby
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers was looking forward to saying hello to Brian Hoyer after the Patriots visit the Packers on Sunday. The two met at Churchill Downs when Hoyer was part of Tom Brady’s annual trip to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby. “I know Brian from being around...
With Mac Jones injured, will Bailey Zappe get a chance as Patriots QB? (Mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag on Fridays during the season. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. Thoughts on Bailey Zappe getting a chance while Mac Jones is out?...
Jay Larranaga won’t join Celtics coaching staff after Ime Udoka suspension (report)
The Celtics are still active in the market for bringing aboard another coach to their staff in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension. However, one potential candidate for the team will be staying put as Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga has elected to stay in Los Angeles according to a report from Chris Mannix of SI.com.
Shaq admits he was ‘serial cheater,’ hopes Celtics’ Ime Udoka can keep his family
When the Ime Udoka suspension and news made its way through the NBA, it put the Celtics in an awkward situation heading into training camp and the new season. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla leads the way as the C’s opened camp Tuesday and are left to deal with the fallout.
