Chris Nowinski was adamant before the game even started that Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t play. In last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins quarterback was removed for what looked like a head injury when his head bounced off the grass. He got up but then stumbled down again, but but later returned to the game after clearing NFL concussion protocol. The NFLPA has asked for an investigation and review of the concussion protocols.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO