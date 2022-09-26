ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

After Tua Tagovailoa injury, concussion expert rips Dolphins, NFL

Chris Nowinski was adamant before the game even started that Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t play. In last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins quarterback was removed for what looked like a head injury when his head bounced off the grass. He got up but then stumbled down again, but but later returned to the game after clearing NFL concussion protocol. The NFLPA has asked for an investigation and review of the concussion protocols.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football
MassLive.com

BetMGM bonus code scores best odds for Dolphins-Bengals TNF

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With NFL Week 4 coming up and tons of other options out there, this BetMGM bonus code can unlock a massive opportunity for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy