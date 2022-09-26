Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: The sixth season of the hit reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, premiered on September 4, 2022. According to Bigg Boss Telugu Vote, every weeknight at 10, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9, tune in to Star Maa to catch this programme. The Disney + Hotstar app on a smartphone makes it possible to watch the channel whenever it’s convenient, even when one don’t have access to a television.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO