dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of $60 Million Initial Public Offering
DMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NYSE American (the “NYSE American”) and trade under the ticker symbol “DMYY.U” beginning on September 30, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the symbols “DMYY” and “DMYY.WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2022.
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, and TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined iconic Empire State Building Observatory. Today, the Company announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Supermind Platforms, Inc Acquires Psychedelics.com and Closes Pre-Seed Financing
Supermind Platforms, Inc has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-seed financing round from angel and institutional investors to build trusted digital access points to psychedelic assisted therapy and mental wellness on its leading domains including Psychedelics.com and Microdosing.com. Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Supermind Platforms, Inc...
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Shareholder Demand Settlement Approved by Court
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT), the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Southfield, Michigan (the “Bank”), today announced receipt of final court approval of the settlement of the shareholder derivative action that was filed against the Company and certain current and former directors of the Company. The substance of the derivative action was originally set forth in a demand letter from a purported shareholder of the Company received on July 28, 2020 (the “Shareholder Demand”). The Company entered into and announced the settlement agreement on January 19, 2022.
Mr Home Buyer brings the Golden Rule of selling a house fast in any market
Located in Calgary, Alberta, Mr Home Buyer is a real estate investment company that buys houses anywhere in Calgary and other areas Of Alberta at any price. Calgary, Alberta, Canada - September 30, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — People have difficulties selling their homes when they are trying to avoid foreclosure, are...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) on Behalf of Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (“Compass” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.
Skimlinks, a Taboola Company, Announces Winners of the Commerce Awards for Publishers 2022
NEW YORK - September 30, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Skimlinks, a Taboola Company, has announced the winners of the fifth anniversary Commerce Awards for Publishers (CAPS). Over 200 submissions were received this year for the awards, which celebrate excellence in commerce content produced by large editorial publishers. Expanded to a record...
Oragenics Issues Letter to Shareholders
Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”), a biotech company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including coronaviruses, today issued the following letter to shareholders from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Murphy. To My Fellow Shareholders,. As COVID-19 continues to impact the world’s...
Summa Silver Resumes Drilling at the High-Grade Mogollon Silver Project, New Mexico
Multiple Holes Planned to Test Vein with Known High-Grade Mineralization. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) (FSE:48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has resumed exploration drilling at its high-grade Mogollon silver project near Silver City, New Mexico.
Endeavor Completes Acquisition of Sports Betting Company OpenBet
Complementary acquisition supports Endeavor’s expansion in the sports betting ecosystem. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company (“Endeavor”), today closed its previously announced acquisition of OpenBet, a leading content, platform and service provider to the sports betting industry, from Light & Wonder, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNW) for approximately $800 million paid through a combination of cash ($750 million, subject to certain customary adjustments) and shares of Endeavor’s Class A common stock.
Pixieset Ranked #7 on 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada by Great Place to Work® Institute
Company Ranked Number Seven on this Year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada for Organizations with 50-99 employees and was also included in this Year's Best Workplaces™ in Technology in Canada. VANCOUVER, British Columbia - September 29, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pixieset Media Inc. ("Pixieset" or the "Company"), a leading software...
Olivie Condominium has created a frenzy among home buyers in Portimão
These brand new luxury apartments are being developed by Ideal Homes Portugal. Olivie Condominium includes brand new luxury apartments for sale in Portimão that have created a lot of excitement among home buyers. Consisting of 16 premium apartments, with a central location close to all amenities, this condominium comprises...
Equinor appoints Torgrim Reitan as new Chief Financial Officer
Torgrim Reitan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and executive vice president in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), with effect from 6 October 2022. Reitan succeeds Ulrica Fearn who has decided to leave the company to pursue a CFO opportunity outside the company. Ulrica Fearn will be available to secure a good hand over to her successor until further notice.
NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2023 financial results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2022. First quarter reported revenues were $12.7 billion, up 4 percent compared to the prior year and up 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis*. NIKE Direct sales were $5.1 billion, up 8 percent on...
Edesa Biotech Reports Statistically Significant Mortality Reductions in Phase 2 ARDS Drug Study
Mortality reduction in critically ill subjects at 28 days revised favorably, statistically significant. EB05 demonstrated an 84% reduction in the risk of dying when compared to placebo. Clinical Study Report submitted to FDA. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company...
PDO to Pilot Eden’s Novel Electrical Reservoir Stimulation™ Technology
Eden’s Electrical Reservoir Stimulation™ technology can save billions of gallons of water compared to conventional hydraulic fracking methods. Petroleum Development Oman (“PDO”) recently contracted with Eden GeoPower Inc. (“Eden”), a Massachusetts-based geotechnical firm, for the use of their Electrical Reservoir Stimulation™ technology. The Oman-based pilot project includes multiple wells and will be the first project to ever utilize electrical current to stimulate the reservoir. Shaleem Petroleum Company (“Shaleem”), a leading Omani-owned Community Contracting Company, will service the project with Eden.
HGVC Offering Hassle-Free Driver Training For Businesses In The UK
HGVC offers training courses for every license category in the UK. It offers a wide range of services and has solutions for all driver training needs. Whether one driver needs a course or a thousand drivers to be trained over two years, HGVC provides hassle-free driver training courses for businesses in the UK. It understands the challenges of managing large-scale license acquisition and driver CPC programmes. Their fully-managed solutions, tailored to your business needs, take away the stress and make complicated training programmes a breeze.
SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth
2. Cricket Whitton promoted to President and Chief Growth Officer. 4. Martin Elliott appointed as Chief Financial Officer. SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink.
Philip Belamant wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Regional Award
Philip Belamant, CEO and Co-Founder of Zilch, has been named EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 for the London and South East region of the UK. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005773/en/. Philip Belamant, CEO and Co-Founder of Zilch, has been named EY’s Entrepreneur...
Insights on the Radiation Oncology Global Market to 2027 - Rapid Expansion of Cancer Research Centers Worldwide is Positively Influencing Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiation Oncology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global radiation oncology market reached a value of US$ 6.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 10.88 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.
