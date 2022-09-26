DMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NYSE American (the “NYSE American”) and trade under the ticker symbol “DMYY.U” beginning on September 30, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the symbols “DMYY” and “DMYY.WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO