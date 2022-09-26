Read full article on original website
KATV
18-year-old female arrested after multiple false threats to Watson Chapel schools
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after criminal investigators said she sent several prank 911 text messages alleging threats against the Watson Chapel School District. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Renesha Washington, a student of Watson Chapel schools, was charged with three felony...
Accused CHI St. Vincent shooter pleads not guilty to murder & assault charges
The man accused of killing another man at CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood pleaded not guilty to felony charges brought against him.
Little Rock police leaders say investigation into pursuit that left teen dead nearly complete
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they are in the final stages of an investigation ordered by the mayor after the department never publicly disclosed a 2021 pursuit with a car that ultimately crashed, killing a teenager.
Police: Shooting at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood involved men who knew each other
Law enforcement officials said an incident initially feared to be an active shooter event at a Sherwood hospital Wednesday morning was actually a targeted shooting involving two men who knew each other
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital
SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
Student arrested on three felony counts for multiple false threats at Watson Chapel School District
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The Watson Chapel School District has recently been on edge for the past couple of weeks after multiple fake threats were called in. Various school officials, including Superintendent Tom Wilson, have said it has been very frustrating. Officials said, shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday,...
KATV
18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
Police respond to active shooter at Arkansas hospital
Police in Arkansas are responding to reports of an active shooter at a hospital located in the suburbs of Little Rock on Wednesday, according to authorities.
One person is shot dead in Arkansas hospital: Cops take suspect into custody following massive police response to active shooter incident
One person has been shot dead at an Arkansas hospital, and the suspected shooter has been taken into custody, according to police. The incident unfolded on Wednesday morning at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood, a northeast suburb of Little Rock. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar told reporters that...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff explains how you can prepare for a shooting and stay safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raymond Lovett has been accused of killing Leighton Whitfield— and Lovett will be due back in court in November. Wednesday morning's shooting at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood led to a massive response from several law enforcement departments. "Active shooter events are something...
ksgf.com
Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 28, 2022
10 block of Hall Drive, obstructing governmental operations, refusing to provide information. Officers responded after a man was seen knocking on windows at a property. The man was arrested for refusing to give his name or identifying information to the officers. A resident later told police that the man had followed her to the residence even though she did not know who he was.
One person dead, suspect charged after shooting at Arkansas hospital
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies were on the scene of an active shooter threat at a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday morning where at least one person has died and the shooter was arrested. Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed...
Police: One dead, person of interest in custody in shooting at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood
One person is dead and one person has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.
Little Rock police search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a missing man. 25-year-old Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'6" in height and about 170 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact...
Arkansas police searching for missing 3-year-old last seen with mom
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Winter Colbert and her daughter, 3-year-old Sylvia Noel Ferricher. Sylvia is currently in the custody of her mother, but on September 23, 2022, her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody. Deputies...
neareport.com
Stolen truck from 1998 recovered underwater in White County
Authorities in White County have recovered a vehicle believed to have been stolen over 20 years ago. On Monday, September 26, 2022, fisherman notified the White County Sheriff’s Office of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge. Deputy Elijah Cannon was dispatched to the scene and confirmed the vehicle presence and provided additional information to supervisors.
