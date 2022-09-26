ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 28, 2022

10 block of Hall Drive, obstructing governmental operations, refusing to provide information. Officers responded after a man was seen knocking on windows at a property. The man was arrested for refusing to give his name or identifying information to the officers. A resident later told police that the man had followed her to the residence even though she did not know who he was.
Little Rock police search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a missing man. 25-year-old Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'6" in height and about 170 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact...
Stolen truck from 1998 recovered underwater in White County

Authorities in White County have recovered a vehicle believed to have been stolen over 20 years ago. On Monday, September 26, 2022, fisherman notified the White County Sheriff’s Office of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge. Deputy Elijah Cannon was dispatched to the scene and confirmed the vehicle presence and provided additional information to supervisors.
