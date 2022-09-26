Read full article on original website
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Developer proposes 21-story residential tower at former Long Beach Cafe property
The proposal includes 203 residential units on the site of the popular diner that shut down over two years ago. The post Developer proposes 21-story residential tower at former Long Beach Cafe property appeared first on Long Beach Post.
PLANetizen
‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena
Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean
Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita’s Golden Valley Shopping Center Placed up for Sale With Guidance Set at $14.95MM
A nearly fully leased retail center in one of Santa Clarita’s most prominent retail corridors has recently been placed up for sale. According to the offering memorandum from CBRE, the property – also known as Golden Valley Shopping Center – has been listed with guidance set at $14.95 million, or about $660 per square foot.
spectrumnews1.com
Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors
LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
spectrumnews1.com
Door-to-door recycling company looks to expand
IRVINE, Calif. — As a former delivery driver for UPS and Amazon, Omar Hernandez is used to working out of an office on wheels, but he no longer delivers packages. His cargo now is bottles and cans. Hernandez has been working for a company called Recycle from Home since January, and its popularity is growing.
kcrw.com
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council
A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
NBC Los Angeles
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens Newest Store In Long Beach
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery. retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Willow Street in Long Beach. The store has helped create up to 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name. brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers. Grocery Outlet offers...
foxla.com
Anaheim approves $4B 'OC Vibe' entertainment district near Honda Center
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The controversial plan to develop Angel Stadium may have fallen through, but their neighbors have big plans. The Anaheim City Council approved a $4 billion development project surrounding the Honda Center. Dubbed ocV!BE, the 100-acre site will feature a concert hall, 35 restaurants, 2 hotels, 1,500 housing...
spectrumnews1.com
Council committee backs end date for LA’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A council committee recommended Wednesday that Los Angeles’ eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship end on Jan. 31, setting a potential end date for the moratorium established at the beginning of the pandemic to come before the full council. The council’s Ad Hoc Committee...
Smithonian
Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards
Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
orangecountyzest.com
BREAKING AMC Reopens at Woodbridge Village Center
Enjoy a movie experience like never before at the newly renovated AMC CLASSIC Woodbridge 5 located at Woodbridge Village Center. Enjoy your favorite movie snacks with AMC’s expanded menu selections and deluxe concession stand. Experience the latest films in the enhanced auditoriums while kicking back in luxurious AMC Signature...
Long Beach home health care placement agencies fined nearly $2M
Two Long Beach-based home health care placement agencies were fined nearly $1.9 million for allegedly improperly misclassifying 66 home health workers as independent contractors, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office announced today.
spectrumnews1.com
Lawsuit challenges 'outdated' plans for SoCal offshore oil platforms
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An environmental rights group Wednesday sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for allegedly failing to review decades-old plans for offshore oil platforms near Huntington Beach. The lawsuit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity comes a year after a major oil spill linked to...
