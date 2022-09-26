ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brea, CA

PLANetizen

‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena

Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
Robb Report

This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean

Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors

LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Door-to-door recycling company looks to expand

IRVINE, Calif. — As a former delivery driver for UPS and Amazon, Omar Hernandez is used to working out of an office on wheels, but he no longer delivers packages. His cargo now is bottles and cans. Hernandez has been working for a company called Recycle from Home since January, and its popularity is growing.
IRVINE, CA
kcrw.com

30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?

For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council

A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
ANAHEIM, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
longbeachlocalnews.com

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens Newest Store In Long Beach

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery. retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Willow Street in Long Beach. The store has helped create up to 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name. brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers. Grocery Outlet offers...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim approves $4B 'OC Vibe' entertainment district near Honda Center

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The controversial plan to develop Angel Stadium may have fallen through, but their neighbors have big plans. The Anaheim City Council approved a $4 billion development project surrounding the Honda Center. Dubbed ocV!BE, the 100-acre site will feature a concert hall, 35 restaurants, 2 hotels, 1,500 housing...
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Council committee backs end date for LA’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A council committee recommended Wednesday that Los Angeles’ eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship end on Jan. 31, setting a potential end date for the moratorium established at the beginning of the pandemic to come before the full council. The council’s Ad Hoc Committee...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smithonian

Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards

Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
GLENDALE, CA
orangecountyzest.com

BREAKING AMC Reopens at Woodbridge Village Center

Enjoy a movie experience like never before at the newly renovated AMC CLASSIC Woodbridge 5 located at Woodbridge Village Center. Enjoy your favorite movie snacks with AMC’s expanded menu selections and deluxe concession stand. Experience the latest films in the enhanced auditoriums while kicking back in luxurious AMC Signature...
spectrumnews1.com

Lawsuit challenges 'outdated' plans for SoCal offshore oil platforms

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An environmental rights group Wednesday sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for allegedly failing to review decades-old plans for offshore oil platforms near Huntington Beach. The lawsuit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity comes a year after a major oil spill linked to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

