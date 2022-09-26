Read full article on original website
Related
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Germany unveils €200bn help for consumers and says it won’t follow UK’s route
Germany’s finance minister has vowed that he will not follow the UK “down the path of an expansionary fiscal policy” as his government announced a €200bn (£177bn) fund designed to protect consumers and businesses from rising gas prices driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
marketplace.org
Why is the U.K. cutting taxes and raising interest rates at the same time?
The United Kingdom’s economy is hurting. But the plan to get it under control — cutting taxes and raising interest rates — is a bit of a head scratcher. We’ll explain why we can’t make this one make sense (well, I guess we can, but the answer is not great). Plus, guest host Reema Khrais answers questions about boycotts and the multilevel marketing world.
marketplace.org
The heavy cost of a strong dollar
Strong U.S. dollar presents problems for much of the world. Good for U.S. tourists and importers. Bad for exporters and fragile world economies. After raising rates to combat inflation, the Bank of England is buying bonds to bring rates down. by Justin Ho. Sep 28, 2022. The BoE seeks to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quartz
The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK’s growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government. “We do not recommend large...
marketplace.org
U.K. budget watchdog meets with PM
From the BBC World Service: After a chaotic week for the British pound, Liz Truss meets representatives from the Office of Budget Responsibility. The economic watchdog will want to discuss the effects on the UK’s economy of last week’s proposed tax cuts. Later this week, Brazilians will go to the polls to elect their president, and a bunch of James Bond stuff goes up for auction in London.
U.K.・
Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks sank again Friday after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese manufacturing weakened. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2.1% on Thursday to its lowest level in almost two years after strong U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will stick to plans for more interest rate hikes. Investors increasingly worry the global economy might tip into recession following interest rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Global export demand is weakening and Russia’s attack on Ukraine has disrupted oil and gas markets.
Employers urge UK government to show it really can boost growth
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's government must reform areas such as immigration and climate change to show it really can boost economic growth after it sent markets into a tailspin with a huge tax cuts announcement, the head of an employers group said on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Credit Suisse appoints China joint venture CEO amid global restructuring
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has named veteran banker Jing Wang head of its Chinese securities joint venture, as the bank presses ahead with plans to expand in the world's second-largest economy while preparing a strategy review for its global business.
Crowd of dollar bulls raises risk of violent pullback
NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Some investors are growing concerned the dollar's meteoric rise is setting the stage for a rapid reversal, which would bruise those who have sought refuge in the U.S. currency in recent months.
TechCrunch
Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity
The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
The UK is gripped by an economic crisis of its own making
London CNN Business — A week ago, the Bank of England took a stab in the dark. It raised interest rates by a relatively modest half a percentage point to tackle inflation. It couldn’t know the scale of the storm that was about to break. Less than 24...
Columbia Threadneedle discussed gilts with BoE, says portfolio manager
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Investment manager Columbia Threadneedle had several conversations with the Bank of England over recent gilt market moves, a portfolio manager looking after pension fund clients told Reuters.
Record 8m households in UK struggle to manage telecoms bills, says Ofcom
A record 8 million UK households are facing problems paying their mobile, broadband, pay-TV and streaming bills, prompting the media regulator to call on the biggest telecoms companies to reconsider the inflation-busting price rises planned for the spring. Ofcom found in its annual affordability survey that one in seven families...
marketplace.org
A culprit behind rising prices? Remote work.
As stocks flag and home prices dip, consumers spend less, spend different. It's called the wealth effect: Household spending decisions tend to be influenced by the ups and downs of asset prices. Federal Reserve finds working from home has been a big driver of inflation. by Lily Jamali. Sep 27,...
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
French firms see 4% wage inflation over 12 months - central bank survey
PARIS (Reuters) - French business executives see wage gains picking up over the next 12 months but remaining below expected inflation over the period, a quarterly survey by the central bank showed on Thursday.
BBC
Wall Street firms fined $1.8bn over staff messages
Some of Wall Street biggest companies have been fined a total of $1.8bn (£1.7bn) by US financial watchdogs after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the investigation uncovered "pervasive off-channel communications". Barclays, UBS and Goldman Sachs were...
EU backs new windfall tax on energy companies
Members of the European Union on Friday agreed to impose a new windfall tax on energy companies reaping hefty profits from the high price of oil and natural gas.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Reverses Course Again, Trades Toward 20-Day Moving Average
Bitcoin and ether traded higher on Tuesday, reversing course from the prior day. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2.4% on Wednesday on above-average volume compared with its 20-day moving average. Bitcoin started the day in positive territory as traditional U.S. markets opened, logging four consecutive positive candles on its hourly chart. A trading candle represents the open, high, low and close price for an asset during a selected time frame. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap reclaimed the $19,000 price point, but continues to trade below the psychologically important $20,000 mark.
Comments / 0