Business

Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
marketplace.org

Why is the U.K. cutting taxes and raising interest rates at the same time?

The United Kingdom’s economy is hurting. But the plan to get it under control — cutting taxes and raising interest rates — is a bit of a head scratcher. We’ll explain why we can’t make this one make sense (well, I guess we can, but the answer is not great). Plus, guest host Reema Khrais answers questions about boycotts and the multilevel marketing world.
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

The heavy cost of a strong dollar

Strong U.S. dollar presents problems for much of the world. Good for U.S. tourists and importers. Bad for exporters and fragile world economies. After raising rates to combat inflation, the Bank of England is buying bonds to bring rates down. by Justin Ho. Sep 28, 2022. The BoE seeks to...
BUSINESS
Quartz

The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK’s growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government. “We do not recommend large...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

U.K. budget watchdog meets with PM

From the BBC World Service: After a chaotic week for the British pound, Liz Truss meets representatives from the Office of Budget Responsibility. The economic watchdog will want to discuss the effects on the UK’s economy of last week’s proposed tax cuts. Later this week, Brazilians will go to the polls to elect their president, and a bunch of James Bond stuff goes up for auction in London.
U.K.
The Associated Press

Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks sank again Friday after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese manufacturing weakened. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2.1% on Thursday to its lowest level in almost two years after strong U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will stick to plans for more interest rate hikes. Investors increasingly worry the global economy might tip into recession following interest rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Global export demand is weakening and Russia’s attack on Ukraine has disrupted oil and gas markets.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity

The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
ECONOMY
CNN

The UK is gripped by an economic crisis of its own making

London CNN Business — A week ago, the Bank of England took a stab in the dark. It raised interest rates by a relatively modest half a percentage point to tackle inflation. It couldn’t know the scale of the storm that was about to break. Less than 24...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

A culprit behind rising prices? Remote work.

As stocks flag and home prices dip, consumers spend less, spend different. It's called the wealth effect: Household spending decisions tend to be influenced by the ups and downs of asset prices. Federal Reserve finds working from home has been a big driver of inflation. by Lily Jamali. Sep 27,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Wall Street firms fined $1.8bn over staff messages

Some of Wall Street biggest companies have been fined a total of $1.8bn (£1.7bn) by US financial watchdogs after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the investigation uncovered "pervasive off-channel communications". Barclays, UBS and Goldman Sachs were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Reverses Course Again, Trades Toward 20-Day Moving Average

Bitcoin and ether traded higher on Tuesday, reversing course from the prior day. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2.4% on Wednesday on above-average volume compared with its 20-day moving average. Bitcoin started the day in positive territory as traditional U.S. markets opened, logging four consecutive positive candles on its hourly chart. A trading candle represents the open, high, low and close price for an asset during a selected time frame. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap reclaimed the $19,000 price point, but continues to trade below the psychologically important $20,000 mark.
MARKETS

