Schools Chancellor unveils new admissions policy for NYC middle and high schools
Banks' announcement marks the first time he is wading into one of the biggest controversies for the nation's largest school district.
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: ‘Kids First’ Hoboken BOE team will be committed to transparency, candidates say
In a letter to the editor, the “Kids First” Hoboken Board of Education team says they will be committed to transparency and community engagement. Despite the defeat of the $241 million Hoboken High School referendum in January, the Hoboken Board of Education (BOE) can bring a second referendum for a new high school to Hoboken voters as early as January 2023.
NYC DOE deputy commissioner: Results of state tests 'unacceptable'
The results give an insight into how the pandemic potentially disrupted children’s education, as math scores for grades declined, with 7.6% fewer students passing this year than in 2019.
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "desegregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022
Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: Mayor Bhalla’s allies on the Hoboken City Council chose cannabis over kids
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident Liz Urtecho details why she feels Mayor Ravi Bhalla’s allies on the city council chose cannabis over kids at last week’s meeting where they voted for a resolution in favor of the Blue Violets dispensary. The City Council has let...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Medical Center receives $15k grant from Provident Bank Foundation
The Jersey City Medical Center received a $15,000 grant from the Provident Bank Foundation to support its Food FARMacy program. “We are grateful to The Provident Bank Foundation for this grant and plan to use the funds to stock our pantry shelves,” Kristin Carlino, a registered dietitian for Jersey City.
New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
WBUR
Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools
Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper's investigation on New York's Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren't required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
hudsoncountyview.com
Final rendering of Hoboken’s Southwest Resiliency Park includes shaded plaza, rain gardens
The final rendering of Hoboken’s Southwest Resiliency Park includes a shaded plaza, rain gardens, six pickleball courts, a playground, and full basketball court. “I’m proud that the final design of our expanded Southwest Resiliency Park reflects months of public feedback, and provides a number of much needed active amenities for our community,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement.
Hoboken police getting ‘backup’ to respond to homeless, mental health calls
The city of Hoboken is turning to social workers to specifically address the needs of its homeless population after noting the limitations of policing in dealing with the homeless and those with mental health issues, officials said. The two new positions envisioned would be the city’s first personnel investment in...
New report lists best school districts in the U.S.: How does Staten Island rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, the leading platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. In its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings...
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4
Governor Murphy took action on the following legislation, including vetoing bill S896, which eliminated NJ’s past requirement that all educators pass the “edTPA” test; educator prep programs may now choose the most appropriate assessment.
Bayonne appoints new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director
Bayonne has a new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director, effective October 1, and the appointments were not without controversy. Donna Russo was appointed as Business Administrator. The City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing her appointment by Mayor James Davis at the September 21 meeting. Russo had been...
New Jersey Globe
Dozens of Hindu groups slam Teaneck Dems, want ‘hate filled’ resolution rescinded
A group of more than 50 New Jersey-based Hindu American organizations have slammed the Teaneck Democratic organization for passing a “hate filled” resolution condemning some Hindu groups and demonizing their community by taking sides in a global conflict over the treatment of Muslims in India and want the action rescinded.
hudsoncountyview.com
New bell tower made from former St. Joseph’s Church set to arrive in Bayonne next week
A new bell tower made from the former St. Joseph’s Church is set to arrive in Bayonne next week, officials said this morning. “I am very proud that our administration saved the bells of St. Joseph’s Church for future generations of residents to enjoy. They will serve as a memorial to the Slovak immigrants of St. Joseph’s Parish who helped build Bayonne in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
queenseagle.com
Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party
A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
New Jersey Globe
Newark official gets two years in prison
A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
