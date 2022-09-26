ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: ‘Kids First’ Hoboken BOE team will be committed to transparency, candidates say

In a letter to the editor, the “Kids First” Hoboken Board of Education team says they will be committed to transparency and community engagement. Despite the defeat of the $241 million Hoboken High School referendum in January, the Hoboken Board of Education (BOE) can bring a second referendum for a new high school to Hoboken voters as early as January 2023.
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "desegregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022

Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools

Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper's investigation on New York's Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren't required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
Final rendering of Hoboken’s Southwest Resiliency Park includes shaded plaza, rain gardens

The final rendering of Hoboken’s Southwest Resiliency Park includes a shaded plaza, rain gardens, six pickleball courts, a playground, and full basketball court. “I’m proud that the final design of our expanded Southwest Resiliency Park reflects months of public feedback, and provides a number of much needed active amenities for our community,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement.
New bell tower made from former St. Joseph’s Church set to arrive in Bayonne next week

A new bell tower made from the former St. Joseph’s Church is set to arrive in Bayonne next week, officials said this morning. “I am very proud that our administration saved the bells of St. Joseph’s Church for future generations of residents to enjoy. They will serve as a memorial to the Slovak immigrants of St. Joseph’s Parish who helped build Bayonne in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party

A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
Newark official gets two years in prison

A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
