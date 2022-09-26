ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola, Chandler take down defending Arizona Open Division state champion Saguaro football (highlights)

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
 3 days ago

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Nationally-ranked Chandler made a compelling case that the powers have shifted in Arizona Class 6A.

The No. 10 Wolves (4-0) went beat defending AIA Open Division state champion Sagauro of Scottsdale 31-21 on Friday night in front of Arizona Cardinals standouts Kyler Murray, Byron Murphy and Eno Benjamin .

Dylan Raiola , the nation's No. 1 ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, threw for 162 yards on 9 of 17 passing with two touchdowns and an interception and running back Ca'lil Valentine rushed for two touchdowns in the win. Valentine has 10 rushing scores on the season.

The Wolves dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 after in Monday's latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings . Saguaro beat Chandler 20-15 in the AIA Open Division state championship in December.

SBLive was close to the actions on the sidelines, documenting an up-close look at this Arizona high school football showdown.

Watch the full highlights here:

Chandler rallies to beat Saguaro in Arizona 6A football showdown (highlights) (; 1:27)

[ MORE: Photos from Arizona showdown between Chandler and Saguaro ]

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

