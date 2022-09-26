Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) on Behalf of Investors

Read full article on original website
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (“Compass” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On September 23, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced that Compass...
dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of $60 Million Initial Public Offering
DMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NYSE American (the “NYSE American”) and trade under the ticker symbol “DMYY.U” beginning on September 30, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the symbols “DMYY” and “DMYY.WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2022.
Oragenics Issues Letter to Shareholders
Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”), a biotech company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including coronaviruses, today issued the following letter to shareholders from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Murphy. To My Fellow Shareholders,. As COVID-19 continues to impact the world’s...
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Shareholder Demand Settlement Approved by Court
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT), the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Southfield, Michigan (the “Bank”), today announced receipt of final court approval of the settlement of the shareholder derivative action that was filed against the Company and certain current and former directors of the Company. The substance of the derivative action was originally set forth in a demand letter from a purported shareholder of the Company received on July 28, 2020 (the “Shareholder Demand”). The Company entered into and announced the settlement agreement on January 19, 2022.
Orchid Island Capital Alerts Stockholders to Dividend Payment Issue
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) has become aware of an issue with stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock on August 31, 2022 not receiving the full monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2022 of $0.16 per share that should have been paid on September 28, 2022. The Company fully funded this $0.16 per share dividend by making payment to its transfer agent prior to September 28, 2022. The Company understands that an inadvertent administrative error at DTC resulted in brokers not receiving the full amount of the dividend. The Company is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.
Supermind Platforms, Inc Acquires Psychedelics.com and Closes Pre-Seed Financing
Supermind Platforms, Inc has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-seed financing round from angel and institutional investors to build trusted digital access points to psychedelic assisted therapy and mental wellness on its leading domains including Psychedelics.com and Microdosing.com. Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Supermind Platforms, Inc...
Wolters Kluwer names Marcelo Amstalden Möller VP, Global Brand & Corporate Marketing Communications
Alphen aan den Rijn, September 29, 2022 — Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a leading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today announced the appointment of Marcelo Amstalden Möller as Vice President, Global Brand & Corporate Marketing Communications. Based in Alphen aan den Rijn, Mr. Möller has overall branding responsibility for the Dutch-based technology company.
Edesa Biotech Reports Statistically Significant Mortality Reductions in Phase 2 ARDS Drug Study
Mortality reduction in critically ill subjects at 28 days revised favorably, statistically significant. EB05 demonstrated an 84% reduction in the risk of dying when compared to placebo. Clinical Study Report submitted to FDA. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company...
Internet of Things (IoT) in Automotive Research Predicts the Emergence of Dominant Players Including BMW, Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- The Internet of Things (IoT) in Automotive Thematic Study by GlobalData Plc predicts the IoT market size to grow at an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of over 10% during the projected period. IoT is one of the automotive sector's primary enablers of digital transformation. It brings together various technologies, like AI, 5G, edge computing, and cloud computing, which helps reduce latency levels, allow real-time decision-making, and reduce human intervention in IoT ecosystems.
Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Report 2022: Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media Drives Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market to Reach $786.2 Billion by 2026. While overall digital marketing spending declined due the pandemic-induced cuts in marketing and advertising budgets during the lockdown , available...
Srikanth Victory joins the AgilityHealth® executive team as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- AgilityHealth®, the leading enterprise SaaS platform for measuring and accelerating Business Agility, announces the addition of Srikanth Victory to its executive team as CTO. As Chief Technology Officer, Srikanth will lead technology strategy and execution while operating the company’s platform and products. Srikanth is an industry thought leader, whose robust experience in leading large technology transformations, will strengthen AgilityHealth’s competitive advantage in Digital Transformation, Scalability, and Data Analytics. He will build and scale the company’s SaaS platform and take it to the next level of maturity–enabling the company to lead the market in enterprise Business Agility solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006059/en/ Srikanth Victory joins the AgilityHealth® executive team as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)
