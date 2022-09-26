Back-to-back wins by double digits followed by consecutive losses by lopsided margins. Michigan State is four games into the season and the results have been very uneven. The Spartans, who are coming off a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota last week, are preparing for their second road trip of the season and looking to break out of a funk. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will play at Maryland (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1) looking to avoid falling under .500.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO