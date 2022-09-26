ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MI

5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Maryland and a final score prediction

Back-to-back wins by double digits followed by consecutive losses by lopsided margins. Michigan State is four games into the season and the results have been very uneven. The Spartans, who are coming off a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota last week, are preparing for their second road trip of the season and looking to break out of a funk. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will play at Maryland (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1) looking to avoid falling under .500.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Hidden yardage makes Michigan one of the most complete teams in football

ANN ARBOR -- A punt block. A perfect 26 for 26 on extra points. A punt return for a touchdown. A fumble recovery on a kickoff. Michigan’s offense has scored the most points in the country. The defense hasn’t missed a beat despite losing last season’s stars. But it’s the special teams play that has made Michigan one of the most complete teams in college football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball names three captains for 2022-23 season

Juwan Howard values experience, and made it clear with his captains for the 2022-23 Michigan men’s basketball season. Michigan’s three longest-tenured players will serve as captains: juniors Hunter Dickinson, Jace Howard, and Terrance Williams II. Michigan has no seniors on the roster and its two graduate students are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Iowa Football prediction and odds for Saturday, 10/1

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan Football won their fourth straight game at home in NCAAF Week 4 against Maryland 34-27. The game marked the first true test...
IOWA CITY, IA
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
MLive.com

Newest outpatient autism center in Kalamazoo

Photos of Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research’s new outpatient autism center. Dr. Sally Freds poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 1000 W. Paterson St. in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Freds is the director of outpatient services for Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research. Get Photo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI

