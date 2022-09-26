Read full article on original website
Ever-evolving helmets a point of pride for tradition-rich, small-school football program
CONSTANTINE, MI – For a program with as much tradition as Constantine football, the Falcons aren’t hesitant to mix things up with the way they look under the Friday night lights, particularly when it comes to their helmets. The St. Joseph County small-school powerhouse has featured no fewer...
Here are the high school football picks for Week 6 in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The halfway point of the high school football season in our rearview mirrors, it is time for teams to start down the stretch run. Playoff points are piling up, conference races are tightening up, and teams are starting to see their chances to turn 2022 into something special.
Trending up: here are the football teams in the Jackson area heading in the right direction
As we approach the stretch run of the high school football season, some teams are looking up while others have faced a few road blocks along the way. Here are the teams in the Jackson area that are trending up at the moment. Western (3-2, 2-1 Interstate 8) The Panthers...
Kalamazoo-area Week 6 prep football picks: Which teams will stay undefeated?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Under Michigan’s 2-year-old high school football playoff system, six wins no longer guarantees a playoff berth, but it does go a long way toward accumulating enough playoff points to earn a spot. Two Kalamazoo-area teams – Martin and Climax-Scotts – are looking for their sixth...
Manchester has voters’ choice for Jackson area’s top helmet
JACKSON -- We asked you who had the best football helmet in the Jackson area and you answered. Out of more than 3,000 votes cast, the helmet of choice was Manchester’s, voters appreciating the maroon and gold with the ‘M’ standing tall on the sides.
MLive readers have spoken: See which Week 6 Grand Rapids game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
Two of Michigan’s top 8-man football teams will clash Friday, and MLive.com will be there. NorthPointe Christian is hosting Martin at Grandville Middle School, and readers have voted the showdown the Grand Rapids Photo Game of the Week in a poll that closed on MLive Thursday at noon. One...
Spartan Confidential podcast: Will Michigan State qualify for a bowl game in 2022?
EAST LANSING, MI -- Michigan State fans went into last Saturday’s game against Minnesota hoping for a rebound, but instead they were met with one of the worst performances at Spartan Stadium in recent memory. Mel Tucker and the Spartans were dominated by the Golden Gophers from start to...
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Maryland and a final score prediction
Back-to-back wins by double digits followed by consecutive losses by lopsided margins. Michigan State is four games into the season and the results have been very uneven. The Spartans, who are coming off a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota last week, are preparing for their second road trip of the season and looking to break out of a funk. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will play at Maryland (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1) looking to avoid falling under .500.
Hidden yardage makes Michigan one of the most complete teams in football
ANN ARBOR -- A punt block. A perfect 26 for 26 on extra points. A punt return for a touchdown. A fumble recovery on a kickoff. Michigan’s offense has scored the most points in the country. The defense hasn’t missed a beat despite losing last season’s stars. But it’s the special teams play that has made Michigan one of the most complete teams in college football.
Michigan basketball names three captains for 2022-23 season
Juwan Howard values experience, and made it clear with his captains for the 2022-23 Michigan men’s basketball season. Michigan’s three longest-tenured players will serve as captains: juniors Hunter Dickinson, Jace Howard, and Terrance Williams II. Michigan has no seniors on the roster and its two graduate students are...
Tom Izzo’s back for his 28th season at Michigan State but his two longtime assistants aren’t
As he enters his 28th season as the head coach at Michigan State, Tom Izzo says he has no immediate plans of stepping down, even if he has concerns about the direction of college basketball. “I’m definitely not thinking anything in the near future,” Izzo said on Monday.
Michigan vs. Iowa Football prediction and odds for Saturday, 10/1
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan Football won their fourth straight game at home in NCAAF Week 4 against Maryland 34-27. The game marked the first true test...
Manchester volleyball takes close sets for four-set win over Columbia Central
MANCHESTER -- For the first two sets of Thursday’s nonconference volleyball match between Columbia Central and Manchester, neither side would give an inch. Manchester took both of those sets. After Columbia Central took the third set and jumped out to a quick lead in the fourth, the Flying Dutchmen...
Michigan parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event
Schools invited to the event are all predominantly white, while more diverse schools were not included on the list.
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Newest outpatient autism center in Kalamazoo
Photos of Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research’s new outpatient autism center. Dr. Sally Freds poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 1000 W. Paterson St. in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Freds is the director of outpatient services for Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research. Get Photo.
Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
