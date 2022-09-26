Read full article on original website
The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
Why Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Tesla Recalls
Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but the latest one affecting a healthy 1.1 million electric cars has apparently stung the company's mercurial CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla chief is not so much flustered about the recall itself, but it's the terminology that has drawn the ire on his favorite social megaphone. Musk claims that "recall" is not really the right term to describe the recent turn of events.
The Lamborghini Urus S Isn't Electric But It's Hard To Be Mad
About a month after introducing the hardcore Urus Performante, Italian automaker Lamborghini has debuted the all-new 2023 Urus S, the newest base model of the brand's top-selling super SUV. It's not electric, but it does have the same amount of horsepower under the hood as the performance-based Performante trim, pumping out 657 horsepower and a healthy 627 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. With more power than ever, the Urus S solidifies its position as the more practical Lamborghini that doesn't skimp on performance, luxury, or the histrionics expected from the raging bull.
The Reason Chrysler Discontinued The PT Cruiser
If car enthusiasts had to come up with a Mount Rushmore of classically bad cars, the Chrysler PT Cruiser's retro grille would be a shoe in for a featured. Next to the Pontiac Aztek, the PT Cruiser makes an appearance in nearly every discussion about ugly cars. Michael Scott of "The Office," who can be characterized as a sad character, drives a PT Cruiser for a few seasons on the show. But it's iconic — not because of how mechanically bad it was, but because the design has aged poorly.
Polestar 3 Power And Tech Teased As Electric SUV Reveal Details Confirmed
EV upstart Polestar is all set to reveal its latest electric car, the Polestar 3 SUV. In an official press release, the company shared plans for a launch event slated for October 12 in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. The event, which marks the debut of Polestar's foray into the SUV segment, will be live-streamed from the brand's official YouTube channel and starts at 1 p.m. EST.
Electric Mercedes G-Class: What We Know About The Launch
Electric power with a retro-inspired design and LED light accents all around -- and is that a tire on the back, or just a "wallbox?"
Commercial Airlines Have Found A Greener Fuel Solution
Rather than continue to spill excessive pollutans into the atmosphere for all eternity, some major airlines are pursuing more environmentally friendly fuel.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV First Drive: Living Large In The Electric GLS
Earlier this spring, I was down in Alabama hanging out with Mercedes-Benz for the German automaker's reveal of its first battery plant in the United States, opening just 25 years after the three-pointed star first descended upon the Southeastern United States with its first U.S. factory. Before spending time learning about how Mercedes will recycle lithium from its vehicles' battery packs while also eliminating the use of cobalt, though, I was taken on a brief ride around Mercedes-Benz United States International (MBUSI)'s proving grounds in a pre-production EQS. But it wasn't the sedan.
Alexa Goes For A Ride In Gen 2 Echo Auto
Amazon has a new Echo Auto to inject some AI assistant smarts into your "dumb" car. The second-generation in-car assistant hub, which Amazon has decided to market as Echo Auto 2nd Gen, is a stark departure from its predecessor in terms of mounting versatility. The original Echo Auto arrived in 2019, but it was somewhat of a nightmare with the finicky design requirements for air-vent mount compatibility. In a nutshell, if your car had a circular air vent with a non-rectangular mount slot, the Echo Auto simply wouldn't fit.
Apple Might Shift To USB-C For 2023 iPhone 15 Ultra
The iPhone 14 may feel disappointing, but it looks like next year's iPhone lineup may make up for that by offering a few major design changes.
The Expensive New-Normal For US New Car Buyers
Waiting to buy a pricey product until incentives are made available is common, but that may not be as much of an option for car buyers going forward.
