Who owns the fire equipment in Copenhagen?
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Who owns the fire equipment? It’s the latest debate between Copenhagen village officials and its fire department. It all stems from a recent vote where village officials decided to disband the department. It’s not a done deal yet, but if it’s finalized, who will own the fire trucks, hoses and gear? The answer depends on who you ask.
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
Traffic advisory: Court & Haven streets in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed to traffic Friday. Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets in alternating directions. That’s as crews work on the city’s streetscape project. The eastbound lane will be closed first. When it reopens, the westbound...
After voting to disband fire department, Copenhagen officials vow to keep residents safe
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Copenhagen officials say they’re working “diligently” to replace the fire department the village board voted to disband it last week. In a statement, officials say they’ve been in talks with another fire department that would to cover the village. “We want...
Jellie leaving Ogdensburg City Manager position early
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Saying he asked for it, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie will leave that job a month earlier than expected. Jellie will resign November 4th, he confirms. His decision comes after an executive session of the Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night. Jellie intends to provide...
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The unions representing Ogdensburg police department personnel say the department’s investigations unit has been ordered to “temporarily suspend all operations.”. The unions say the order came from City Manager Stephen Jellie, and was relayed through Ogdensburg’s police chief Tuesday. “The detectives will...
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission
BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
Watertown pool attendance and opening a third pool
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers say the numbers are telling - but for different reasons. So, do this past summer’s pool attendance numbers justify the cost of opening a third pool at a cost of $4 million?. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the numbers paint a picture...
Herkimer County sheriff: Man attacks deputy who was serving him order of protection in Newport
NEWPORT, N.Y. – A man attacked a Herkimer County sheriff’s deputy while he was being served a temporary order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy was sent to a home on State Route 28 in Newport around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 to serve an order of protection to 34-year-old Tony Scialdone.
CORRECTION: Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser clarifies a few misunderstandings for New York's latest pistol, semi-automatic rifle licensing laws
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser is reaching back out to the public with a few clarifications for New York's latest round of pistol and semi-automatic rifle licensing laws. Mr. Moser reached out to us after doing an interview with us earlier this month and said there were a few...
Coming Full Circle at Lock 7 Apartments
The grand opening of DePaul’s Lock 7 Apartments symbolizes so much for its future inhabitants – secure, stable housing, renewal, and hope for a brighter future. For many residents of Oswego, a city situated on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario, it also symbolizes a rebirth. From the...
Without a contract for almost a year, union workers in Lowville send message to corporate executives
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - As company executives traveled to Lowville Wednesday, union workers at the former Neenah paper plant used it as an opportunity to tell new management, they want a fair contract. Representatives with the United Steel Workers Union said 90 people at the Lowville Mativ plant haven’t...
If You Find It, Don’t Touch It: Police Say Purse Stolen in Rome Contained ‘Irreplaceable Family Heirlooms’
[EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspect Photos appear at the end of this post. This is an update to a post published on 27 September 2022. A link to that post follows the pictures at the end of this post.]. Police are releasing more information about the alleged robbery in the parking lot...
State Police: Lewis County resident allegedly violated court order of protection in Croghan
CROGHAN- A Lewis County resident is accused of violating an order of protection, authorities say. Laurie A. Fort, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after noontime Tuesday. Fort is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobey court order).
Extensive damage reported at Croghan work shop after truck fire sparked, spread to garage
LEWIS COUNTY- Local authorities are investigating what sparked a vehicle fire that spread through part of a workshop garage early Wednesday in Croghan, NY. Fire alarms sounded shortly before 5:00 a.m. after a witness saw flames coming from a truck at 9843 State Route 812, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.
Multi-million dollar water project should eliminate Lowville water woes
TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A project that should eliminate Lowville’s water woes is now underway. Wednesday, GYMO Engineering and Lowville officials broke ground on the construction of two new groundwater wells. The $5.7 million project will also upgrade the village’s existing water treatment plant.
Disgruntled employee drives van through CNY nail salon, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A disgruntled employee drove a van through an Oneida County nail salon Tuesday night, police said. When New Hartford police officers arrived at the salon at about 10:20 p.m., Wenzhu Hong’s Toyota Sienna had crashed through the entrance and was driving inside, wrecking desks, chairs and equipment, Sgt. Matthew Sica said.
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A north country animal shelter has one of the highest kill rates in New York state. Nearly 90 percent of the cats and dogs taken in by the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA wind up being euthanized. A national animal welfare group called Best...
