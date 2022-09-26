ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copenhagen, NY

wwnytv.com

Who owns the fire equipment in Copenhagen?

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Who owns the fire equipment? It’s the latest debate between Copenhagen village officials and its fire department. It all stems from a recent vote where village officials decided to disband the department. It’s not a done deal yet, but if it’s finalized, who will own the fire trucks, hoses and gear? The answer depends on who you ask.
COPENHAGEN, NY
informnny.com

North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Traffic advisory: Court & Haven streets in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed to traffic Friday. Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets in alternating directions. That’s as crews work on the city’s streetscape project. The eastbound lane will be closed first. When it reopens, the westbound...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jellie leaving Ogdensburg City Manager position early

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Saying he asked for it, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie will leave that job a month earlier than expected. Jellie will resign November 4th, he confirms. His decision comes after an executive session of the Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night. Jellie intends to provide...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The unions representing Ogdensburg police department personnel say the department’s investigations unit has been ordered to “temporarily suspend all operations.”. The unions say the order came from City Manager Stephen Jellie, and was relayed through Ogdensburg’s police chief Tuesday. “The detectives will...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Syracuse.com

Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission

BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
BOONVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown pool attendance and opening a third pool

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers say the numbers are telling - but for different reasons. So, do this past summer’s pool attendance numbers justify the cost of opening a third pool at a cost of $4 million?. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the numbers paint a picture...
WATERTOWN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Coming Full Circle at Lock 7 Apartments

The grand opening of DePaul’s Lock 7 Apartments symbolizes so much for its future inhabitants – secure, stable housing, renewal, and hope for a brighter future. For many residents of Oswego, a city situated on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario, it also symbolizes a rebirth. From the...
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Multi-million dollar water project should eliminate Lowville water woes

TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A project that should eliminate Lowville’s water woes is now underway. Wednesday, GYMO Engineering and Lowville officials broke ground on the construction of two new groundwater wells. The $5.7 million project will also upgrade the village’s existing water treatment plant.
wwnytv.com

Vehicle catches Croghan garage on fire

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a garage in Croghan early Wednesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say a passerby called 911 around 5 a.m. to report flames from a vehicle outside the rear of a garage owned by Joseph Lyndeker at 9843 Main Street. Croghan...
CROGHAN, NY

