Read full article on original website
Related
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change
Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
From knowing what to pack to returning the pool towels, there are several things novice passengers should know before their first cruise vacation.
msn.com
Marriott Now Offers Its First All-Inclusive Luxury Resort — Here’s Its Destination
Travel is booming in 2022. Now that pandemic restrictions are easing and people are becoming more comfortable venturing out of their homes with the protection offered by vaccines, many are hitting the road — and spending big on trips. Find: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret. According to Luxury...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How much is too much to pay for drinks on a cruise ship?
One major cruise line just announced price hikes on its drinks packages.
A longer-stay hotel is the best choice for your next trip — here are 5 reasons why
Travel, whether for business or leisure, isn't always all it's cracked up to be. Sure, you get to see new places, and often rack up air miles in the process, but it can also mean long airport queues, lonely hotel rooms, and disruption to your carefully honed routine. And for travelers away for five nights or longer, it can be even harder to feel at home.
Thrillist
Priceline Expands Its Booking Platform to Include More Than 80,000 Travel Excursions
Priceline, the travel agency with the William Shatner commercials, announced Wednesday that it will expand its flight booking platform to include ticketed activities and excursions. With Priceline Experiences, prospective travelers can plan their entire vacation in one connected place. Now the platform can help with much more than booking airfare...
tripsavvy.com
A New Lounge, More Retail, and a Tropical Garden: Inside the Doha Airport Expansion
For the first time since the plan was announced in 2019, we have a look at the long-awaited improvements to Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. The upgrades were teased in a 60-second video uploaded by the Qatar Government Communications Office. While construction on the airport is expected to continue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxurytraveldiary.com
Best Discounts At Belmond Hotel Cipriani Venice
Belmond Hotel Cipriani Venice is a stunning resort hotel in the heart of Venice. But how can guests get the best deal or discount here?. Nestled on the tip of Giudecca Island, the Belmond Hotel Cipriani is just 40 minutes by water taxi from Venice airport. This glamorous Narnia of greenery is hidden behind gates, but those lucky enough to enjoy this deliciously Italian hotel will experience stunning rooms, exquisite gardens with rose-laden archways, and a perfect pool.
Comments / 0