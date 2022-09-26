ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
Priceline Expands Its Booking Platform to Include More Than 80,000 Travel Excursions

Priceline, the travel agency with the William Shatner commercials, announced Wednesday that it will expand its flight booking platform to include ticketed activities and excursions. With Priceline Experiences, prospective travelers can plan their entire vacation in one connected place. Now the platform can help with much more than booking airfare...
Best Discounts At Belmond Hotel Cipriani Venice

Belmond Hotel Cipriani Venice is a stunning resort hotel in the heart of Venice. But how can guests get the best deal or discount here?. Nestled on the tip of Giudecca Island, the Belmond Hotel Cipriani is just 40 minutes by water taxi from Venice airport. This glamorous Narnia of greenery is hidden behind gates, but those lucky enough to enjoy this deliciously Italian hotel will experience stunning rooms, exquisite gardens with rose-laden archways, and a perfect pool.
TRAVEL

