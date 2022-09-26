Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre
With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.
ComicBook
The Munsters Review: An Earnest, Authentic, Yet Entirely Unnecessary Revival
Throughout his career as both a musician and as a filmmaker, Rob Zombie has showcased his love for all corners of the history of horror. More specifically, one of his biggest hits is the song "Dragula," named after a hot rod built by Grandpa Munster in a 1965 episode of The Munsters. His latest project, a revival of The Munsters, marked new territory for the filmmaker, as it embraces the campy and comedic tone of the sitcom, as opposed to the more horrifying and grotesque adventures he's put to film. What this The Munsters proves is that Zombie, along with the film's cast, were entirely committed to honoring the source material, but even with this film coming from a place of love, it's not an adventure worthy of getting the feature-film treatment.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mostly forgotten slasher is getting reappraised by horror hardcores
Seasonal twists on horror subgenres is what makes the festive season so spectacular, as fans rally around one of the first big gimmicky slasher films in Black Christmas. Despite being rebooted twice to varying results (one which was incredibly bad, and the other only very bad), Black Christmas still doesn’t quite have the name recognition of some of its later down-the-line counterparts. A Canadian production, it was helmed by Bob Clark who followed up slasher success with a raunchy sex comedy in the form of Porky’s.
Best Horror Movies of All Time (Opinion)
Horror movies are designed to scare, terrify, and send chills down our spines. Man frightened watching a horror movie.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay. We like to watch horror films with the lights on, but we usually turn off the lights anyway. And these are the movies that keep us up at night.
msn.com
Gizmodo
Gizmodo
American Horror Story Season 11 Title, Cast, Premiere Date Confirmed
Well, here’s a familiar scene: After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new season of American Horror Story has at last been confirmed. Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise will be titled American Horror Story: NYC, FX officially announced Thursday. The new season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the premiere of the first two episodes. (Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.) The cast will include a mix of Horror Story newbies and returning favorites, including: Zachary Quinto (who previously appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of AHS), Sandra Bernhard (who co-starred in Murphy’s Pose) and Charlie Carver...
Hypebae
wegotthiscovered.com
An upcoming horror movie’s unique marketing campaign leaves fans equal parts impressed and unsettled
Horror owes so much to marketing to get into the consciousness of the public before they’ve even seen the film, and the upcoming release Smile is dialing the effort up to eleven. Before everyone became well-acquainted with 2007’s Paranormal Activity, it was marketed in such a way audiences needed...
Netflix Removes LGBTQ Tag From Jeffrey Dahmer Series Following Backlash
Netflix has made the decision to drop the LGBTQ tag from Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story after experiencing backlash from viewers. The series about the Milwaukee serial killer was categorized with the LGBTQ tag but was recently removed following criticism from the community. The streaming platform tags every show and movie to make search queries easier for subscribers. Searching LGBTQ brings up shows like Heartstopper, Young Royals, Uncoupled, Alex Strangelove and many more. The series and films tagged with LGBTQ showcase characters that identify with the LGBTQ community giving representation to the often marginalized group. ‘Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Locks...
ComicBook
The Munsters Rotten Tomatoes Score Released
Rob Zombie's reboot of The Munsters has officially arrived and as seems to be tradition with the rocker turned filmmaker's movies, the critics scores are out and they're not kind. As of this writing, the TV series has a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is rated "Rotten" right now. No official critical consensus has been written just yet, but Zombie's reboot of the classic sitcom is getting thrashed by a few though a handful have found some charm in the revival. Check out what the.
Gizmodo
Project Wolf Hunting
When I first read about the new South Korean action film Project Wolf Hunting, the description called it “Con Air on a boat.” So… Con Boat. And that is 100% accurate for about a third of the film. Eventually though, the film gets taken over, quite literally, by something much more sinister, and the results are very bloody on screen, but also quite messy off it.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
thedigitalfix.com
Hellraiser 2022 director confirms that “every Cenobite is practical”
David Bruckner, who directed the new Hellraiser movie set to be released on Hulu on October 7, has been talking to The Hollywood Reporter about Predator prequel Prey‘s release giving him confidence, having a Pinhead who is woman, and about creating the Cenobites practically. “We always knew that [a...
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The first reactions for Werewolf by Night surfaced over the weekend with an overwhelmingly positive response from those who got a first glimpse at the series. Tuesday, Rotten Tomatoes uploaded the first score for the Michael Giacchino-direct special, and it's about as good as it can get. As of this writing, Werewolf by Night has a perfect score on the review-aggregating site.
Gizmodo
Gizmodo
Hocus Pocus 2 Casts a Spell as a Modern Halloween Classic
Just in time for spooky season, Hocus Pocus 2 sweeps in to mark the start of the Halloween frenzy with a spellbinding sequel. The Sanderson sisters don’t miss a step with the legendary Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as if not a day has gone by since Kenny Ortega’s 1993 sleeper Disney hit.
IGN
The Munsters Review
The Munsters is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Matt Donato. The Munsters has more personality in Herman’s detached right hand than other horror films find in 90 minutes — but at almost two hours, there’s a question as to how long Rob Zombie can sustain ‘60s sitcom schtick. All praise to the performers here, risen from graves without any sluggishness or rigor mortis. What’s unfortunate are the pencil-drawn interludes, hapless — intentional or not — post-production effects, and overall execution blemishes. Zombie’s crossed an entry off his bucket list, with sacrifices made it seems. The Munsters features all the attributes of titles that end up on some critics’ “worst of year” lists, which can’t be refuted — just like how in reverse, those who enjoy this tit-for-tat Munsters revamp can’t be told wrong. I’m oddly in the middle, somehow, smitten by Herman and Lily’s courtship. I embraced the camp, chuckled appropriately, and felt like I was watching an old-school The Munsters episode for better and worse. That must count for something?
startattle.com
The Visitor (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
When Robert (Finn Jones) and his wife Maia (Jessica McNamee) move to her childhood home, he discovers an old portrait of his likeness in the attic – a man referred to only as ‘The Visitor’. Startattle.com – The Visitor 2022. Robert soon finds himself descending down...
