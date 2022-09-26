Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on numerous charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 22-year-old Hattiesburg man was taken into custody Thursday and charged with five crimes, including three counts of commercial burglary. Troy Johnson was taken into custody on Sept. 29 in the 100 block of North 32nd Avenue on an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary. In...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking help in locating shoplifting suspect
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an on-going felony shoplifting investigation. HPD says the individual stole multiple iPhones on Sept. 18 from the Walmart off U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg. Anyone with any information is asked to...
WDAM-TV
Missing Person: Police seek help finding Hattiesburg woman
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is missing after leaving a local medical facility. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that 18-year-old Darby Locke was last seen leaving the Pine Grove Women’s Center on Veteran’s Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. Locke is about 5 ft....
WDAM-TV
Methamphetamine in the Pine Belt, the evolution of an ongoing problem
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meth in Mississippi is a problem that has not gone away, but how users get the drug has changed. Early in the morning of Sept. 28, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for 103 grams of methamphetamine at a Laurel hotel. JCSD...
WDAM-TV
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville. Investigators are also seeking information about a stolen Kubota 4-seater side-by-side, which was later located by neighbors abandoned on McGill Cemetery Road, which runs off Haney Road north of Sandersville.
WDAM-TV
Family of Mia Tujillo speaks out after sentencing of drunk driver
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An overwhelming amount of joy, still overshadowed by an unbearable loss. Tabitha Taylor is still coping with the loss of her 14-year-old daughter, Mia Trujillo. “We just try to live like she would want us to live,” Taylor said. Family members say they want...
WDAM-TV
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
WDAM-TV
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
Man deported after pleading guilty to child molestation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was deported to Mexico as part of a plea agreement in which he pled guilty to child molestation in Jones County Circuit Court. The Laurel Leader Call reported Diego Morales Ruiz, 32, was initially facing a maximum of 15 years in prison during his initial trial. However, an […]
WDAM-TV
Firefighters respond to 3rd structure fire in Jones Co. in less than a day
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters have responded to three structure fires in just over nine hours. The third fire occurred around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at a single-wide mobile home on Gardner Road in the Calhoun community. When firefighters arrived, there were visible flames throughout the structure, and the fire had already breached the home’s roof.
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
Unconscious woman saved from burning car in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An unconscious woman was saved from a burning car in Jones County on Monday, September 26. Officials with Glade Fire and Rescue said Firefighter Kris Lecabellac with the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department was on his way to work around 6:16 a.m. when he spotted the scene. The driver of a […]
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
WDAM-TV
Firefighters respond to fire in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Lumberton are on the scene of a building fire. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near a former Napa Auto Parts store located on West Main Street. According to officials with the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, the building was reportedly abandoned. Officials...
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 9/20-9/26
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed no felony charges for the week of September 20 – 26, 2022. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
Crews respond to two house fires in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Volunteer fire departments responded to two house fires at Highway 11 North in Sandersville and Holifield Road Tuesday morning. Sandersville, Rustin, Powers, and Glade fire departments received a call to the fire from a passerby at 2211 Highway 11 North just before 3:00 am. Jasper County’s Mossville volunteer fire department also responded […]
MDOT projects progress in Pine Belt region
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi. “We’re proud to see many major infrastructure projects come to completion this summer, especially two major drawbridge projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said King. “We’re dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency […]
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt in midst of $143M in MDOT road projects
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two “major” road projects in the Pine Belt are expected to wrap up over the next month. But that still will leave at least three projects underway with a fourth set to start in October. The total investment made for the six, Mississippi...
WDAM-TV
Trinity Baptist gathering Hurricane Ian relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is acting as a drop-off point for relief supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel is asking for a list of goods, ranging from non-perishable food items to adult hygiene products. Goods and money can be dropped...
WDAM-TV
Collision in Jones County sends 2 to the hospital
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A collision of two vehicles in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road Friday night sent an adult and child to the hospital. Firefighters from South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments arrived at about 8:15 p.m. Friday and learned that a Dodge Ram and Chevrolet Equinox had been involved in a collision.
