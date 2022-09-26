Read full article on original website
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Kendrick Perkins Confirms His Relationship With Kevin Garnett Wasn’t Good, He Is Happy Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Fixed The Problems They Had In The Past
Before the 2022-23 NBA season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to improve their roster after their abysmal last season. In order to do that, the Purple and Gold have seemingly recruited a lot of guards to the roster. So much so that there are still...
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
‘It’s whatever’: Heat star Kyle Lowry’s brutally honest reaction to Pat Riley calling out his conditioning
Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
Ex-Lions linebacker released by Chiefs after appearing in first 3 games
ALLEN PARK -- The Kansas City Chiefs have released linebacker Elijah Lee. The former Lions linebacker had recently bounced between Kansas City’s practice squad and roster while appearing in the first three games. Lee saw most of his work on special teams, with only eight on defense in the...
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.
Report: Lakers Were Willing to Trade Firsts for Kyrie, Mitchell
Ultimately, it wasn’t enough and they reportedly decided to not trade them for other players.
BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
MLive.com
Adam Erne scores twice in Red Wings’ preseason loss to Blackhawks
DETROIT – Adam Erne scored both goals for the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in their home preseason opener at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings (1-1) went 0 for 3 on the power play, including one in the final five minutes of the game down by a goal. The Blackhawks also are 1-1.
Detroit News
Pistons' Rashard Lewis brings relatability to coaching as former NBA player
Detroit — New Pistons assistant coach Rashard Lewis spent the end of practice working with Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren on their perimeter shooting. Lewis specialized in 3-point shooting as a stretch forward during his 16-year NBA career. A two-time All-Star and NBA champion, Lewis understands playing the game at a high level as an individual, but he also knew how to play a role in order for a team to win a title.
MLive.com
Aaron Glenn says Lions’ league-worst scoring defense must learn how to finish
ALLEN PARK -- Aaron Glenn is one of the hottest names in coaching. But three games into the season, his Detroit Lions defense has allowed the most points in the league, six of which came when a busted coverage allowed Minnesota to score a last-minute, game-winning touchdown uncontested over the weekend.
Detroit Lions trust their new-and-improved wide receiver depth if called upon
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could be counting on their new-and-improved wide receiver depth with injuries mounting all over the offense. Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status is very much in the air for this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. St. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Fellow receiver Josh Reynolds missed with an ankle injury, too. It’s also worth noting running back D’Andre Swift could miss some time with ankle and shoulder injuries.
MLive.com
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown unsure if he’ll be able to play through ankle sprain
ALLEN PARK -- Amon-Ra St. Brown never missed a game at USC. He still hasn’t missed a game in Detroit. And he still doesn’t know whether that streak will hold on Sunday when the Lions host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. “I’m not sure,” St. Brown said...
MLive.com
Tigers’ Matt Manning scratched minutes before scheduled start
DETROIT -- Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Matt Manning was scratched just minutes before his scheduled start Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch met with umpires at home plate and informed them of the change. Right-handed reliever Will Vest started hurriedly warming up...
