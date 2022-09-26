ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.
MLive.com

Adam Erne scores twice in Red Wings’ preseason loss to Blackhawks

DETROIT – Adam Erne scored both goals for the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in their home preseason opener at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings (1-1) went 0 for 3 on the power play, including one in the final five minutes of the game down by a goal. The Blackhawks also are 1-1.
Detroit News

Pistons' Rashard Lewis brings relatability to coaching as former NBA player

Detroit — New Pistons assistant coach Rashard Lewis spent the end of practice working with Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren on their perimeter shooting. Lewis specialized in 3-point shooting as a stretch forward during his 16-year NBA career. A two-time All-Star and NBA champion, Lewis understands playing the game at a high level as an individual, but he also knew how to play a role in order for a team to win a title.
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions trust their new-and-improved wide receiver depth if called upon

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could be counting on their new-and-improved wide receiver depth with injuries mounting all over the offense. Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status is very much in the air for this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. St. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Fellow receiver Josh Reynolds missed with an ankle injury, too. It’s also worth noting running back D’Andre Swift could miss some time with ankle and shoulder injuries.
MLive.com

Tigers’ Matt Manning scratched minutes before scheduled start

DETROIT -- Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Matt Manning was scratched just minutes before his scheduled start Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch met with umpires at home plate and informed them of the change. Right-handed reliever Will Vest started hurriedly warming up...
