There's no doubt about it: Airport security is a stressful experience, especially since many airports have felt more crowded lately. Fortunately for travelers, both airlines and airports are launching new technology that promises to ease the tension of waiting in snaking lines at the TSA checkpoint. Delta Air Lines, for instance, has been rolling out face matching technology that whisks travelers through the check-in process, luggage drop, security line, and boarding process without ever needing to show a boarding pass or government ID. Instead, passengers simply look at a camera for a few moments and let their face serve as their identification. Travelers with TSA PreCheck can opt in to the program, which debuted at airports in Atlanta and Detroit in 2021. (The airline is also revolutionizing its onboard experience, with new partnerships with Impossible Foods, Peloton, and Spotify).
A new fleet of Acela trains is expected to roll through Amtrak's Northeast Corridor next year. Amtrak’s new Acela trains that will start rolling through regional train stations at the start of next year represent a step toward a faster and more reliable train service, writes Luz Lazo for The Washington Post.
Amtrak says full rail service restored
Amtrak says it has fully restored rail service after it canceled some trains fearing the effects of a looming freight rail worker strike that was averted.
