ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Monday Night Football: Here Are All the Ways to Watch Live & Stream Online Without Cable

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Monday Night Football is in full swing! The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants game goes down on Monday (Sept. 26) at 8 p.m. ET, and even if you don’t have cable , there are plenty of ways to watch NFL games without spending a fortune.

To make the process a little easier, we put together some of the better options for Monday Night Football. Read on for a schedule of upcoming MNF games, plus ways to watch and stream live and on-demand (with and without cable).

Monday Night Football: Games, Dates & Time

Monday Night Football began on Sept. 9 and will continue into January 2023. So far, this year’s MNF matchups have featured the Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys and Giants face off on Monday, followed by the L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 3, the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10 and the Broncos vs. L.A. Chargers on Oct. 17. Most of the aforementioned games will broadcast on ESPN , EPSN2 and ESPN Deportes, but a couple of the scheduled games will air on ABC as well. See the full 2022 MNF schedule here .

How to Watch Monday Night Football Without Cable

Gone are the days of simply switching channels to catch all of your favorite NFL games, and it can be hard to keep track of which games are streaming on which platforms. For example, Prime Video is the streaming home for Thursday Night Football , while Sunday Night Football games are available on Peacock and Monday Night Football streams on ESPN+ .

That said, while there are different ways to watch football games from your TV, phone, laptop or computer, the price will vary depending on which platform that you choose.

With ESPN+, you’ll get access to football and more for $9.99 a month (or $13.99 a month to bundle with Disney+ and Hulu). Monday’s Cowboys vs. Giants game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on ESPN+ , ESPN, EPSN 2, ABC and ESPN Deportes. Monday Night Countdown pre-game coverage will begin at 6p.m. ET/3 p.m./PT, and MNF: With Peyton & Eli will air directly after the game.

ESPN+ $9.99/month Buy Now 1

Watch Monday Night Football, college football, MLB, NBA, NHL, UFC 279, PGA Tour, Top Rank, PLL Playoffs, Premiere League, La Liga, cricket and other sporting events on ESPN+. You can also binge dozens of sports series and TV shows, and original content such as PPV fights, and the entire 30 for 30 series, which includes The Captain , Tom Brady: Man in the Arena , Al Davis vs. The NFL , Vick , Be Like Water , Breakaway , More Than An Athlete with Michael Strahan , and Our Time Baylor Basketball .

Other Ways to Watch Monday Night Football Without Cable

If you’re not interested in joining ESPN+, there are several other affordable options to watch sports and more. FuboTV , Vidgo , Direct TV Stream and Sling TV start at around $20-$50 for live and on-demand streaming, including ESPN and other channels in addition to DVR recording. You’ll also get a free trial with Direct TV Stream and Fubo TV, which means that you can watch football games for free for up to a week.

Another money-saving option: Hulu + Live TV is discounted to $49.99 a month (regular $69.99/month) for 75+ channels in edition to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ , and DVR storage.

Want to stream from outside of the U.S.? With ExpressVPN you can access ESPN+, Hulu, and other streaming platforms.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL
Billboard

Thursday Night Football: How to Watch Games on Prime Video for Free

This post is sponsored content. Thursday Night Football is officially back! Amazon secured exclusive rights to stream NFL games on Prime Video, marking a new era for sports fans. The Miami Dolphins will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday (Sept. 29) at 8:15 p.m. ET., while TNF Tonight pregame coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. Prime Video subscribers can log in to the platform to begin streaming Thursday’s game. Not familiar with Prime? Read on for the 2022 Thursday Night Football schedule and a step-by-step guide on how to join Amazon Prime for free. What Is Prime Video? Prime Video is Amazon’s streaming...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Nba Tv#Streaming Tv#Cable Tv#Live Tv#American Football#New York Giants#Mnf#The Denver Broncos#Titans#Buffalo Bills#Minnesota Vikings#Philadelphia Eagles#Cowboys#The L A Rams#The Las Vegas Raiders#Kansas City Chiefs#L A Chargers#Espn#Epsn2
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy