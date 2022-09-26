ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

4 Takeaways From Subelo Neo’s Workshop at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Súbelo Neo formed part of the producing masterclass presented by Rimas Publishing at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week on Monday (Sept. 26).

The production duo made up of Jose Carlos Cruz (aka Phantom) and Freddy Montalvo Alicea led attendees through a workshop on music production, the music life, and best practices for those looking to set records in the music industry. The workshop was moderated by Billboard Latin’s social media manager Ingrid Fajardo.

The duo produced or co-produced 11 tracks from Bad Bunny ’s chart-topping YHLQMDLG, including the sensational “Yo Perreo Sola.” They are also the masterminds behind the Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone-assisted “Me Porto Bonito,” off of Un Verano Sin Ti , which has spent 18 weeks (and counting) at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs charts.

Below are four takeaways from the “Producing Master Class With Súbelo Neo Presented by Rimas Publishing”:

On Creating Music: “Most of the time we are at the studio creating music from scratch and we have to write the song at the moment. Other times, the artist comes with the melody in mind and we go from there. We know the song is ready when the chorus and hook are ready. Sometimes we add other ideas but if it doesn’t work, we leave the song as is.” — Cruz

On Working with Súbelo Neo: “It’s important for artists who want to work with us to be different. There are so many artists right now that are starting and have potential. If we see that, we ourselves will reach out to them. Simplicity and being different will always stand out for us in artists.” — Montalvo Alicea

On “Me Porto Bonito”: “Bad Bunny had this rhythm and idea in mind already. We didn’t even know about the featuring [with Chencho Corleone] until after. Benito is very reserved with this music and that’s why he’s very successful. Working with him is very easy because he’s a producer like us. We always understand each other.” — Montalvo Alicea

On Upcoming Music: “We worked on Jowell y Randy’s next single. It has a flow similar to ‘Safaera.’ We know that when that reggaetón song comes out, people will really enjoy dancing to it at the club. Almost everyone does reggaetón music but reggaetón music can’t be done by everyone.” — Cruz

Coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard Latin Music Week includes workshops and panels featuring artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Maluma, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Blessd, Grupo Firme, and many more. The event also includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases, and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna, Mariah Angeliq, and BRESH, who will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s Wynwood.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Camilo, Eduin Caz & Edgar Barrera Create a Magical Moment at Latin Music Week 2022

Camilo created a magical moment on Tuesday (Sept. 27), the second day of Billboard Latin Music Week. That’s when he reminisced with friends Eduin Caz and Edgar Barrera about how they wrote the hit “Alaska,” made jokes and laughed, sang together and even showed off a few dance moves. The Colombian singer-songwriter, who led the panel Superstar Q&A With Camilo and Friends moderated by Leila Cobo, arrived with collaborator, songwriter and producer Barrera as planned. But when he was invited to join him onstage, along came the leader of Grupo Firme as a surprise. With an amusing and relaxed vibe, they remembered from how...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Most Empowering Advice From Latin Music Week’s ‘Women on the Rise’ Panel: ‘When I Feel Free Is When I’m Myself’

During the 2022 installment of Billboard Latin Music Week’s Women on the Rise panel — which, as moderator Elena Rose said, was full of “bosses and bad b—-es” — four artists on the rise discussed a variety of topics. While speaking on everything from how their careers have changed in the last six months to what freedom means in this industry, one question in particular warranted the most impactful replies: “How are you contributing to their culture?” It was especially meaningful for the panel, held on day two (Tuesday, Sept. 27), to be hosted by superstar songwriter and artist Elena Rose, who just...
MUSIC
Billboard

Eslabon Armado & DannyLux on Fueling the New Mexican Revolution at Latin Music Week 2022

Mexican-American artists Eslabon Aramado and DannyLux — representing a new generation of regional Mexican music — spoke at Latin Music Week on Wednesday (Sept. 28) for The New Mexican Revolution panel. The teen musicians behind the chart-topping song “Jugaste Y Sufrí” held down the fort after Luis R. Conriquez and Gera MX had to cancel their appearance due to the current tropical storm warning in Miami. Known for fusing traditional regional Mexican subgenres such as sierreño with Latin rock/alternative, Danny (Warner Music Latina) and Eslabon Armado (DEL Records) touched on their goals for 2023 and how they met and were...
MUSIC
Billboard

All of Nicky Jam’s No. 1 Billboard Hits on Hot Latin Songs: ‘El Perdon,’ ‘X’ & More

Nicky Jam will be honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking place Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Watsco Canter in Miami, and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The special award will recognize the reggaetón artist, actor, and entrepreneur for his prolific work that transcends musical genres and languages. He is also set to perform at the awards show, where he will also perform.  Born Nick Rivera Caminero, the half Puerto Rican, half Dominican star is considered one of the pioneers of reggaetón with more than three decades of music. The...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Santos
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Ozuna
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Nicky Jam
Billboard

Coolio Dead at 59

Coolio died on Wednesday (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, California. He was 59 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. was found dead on the bathroom floor at his friend’s house, and paramedics initially suspect that he suffered cardiac arrest. However, an official cause of death has yet to be determined. Billboard has reached out to his reps for more information. Coolio placed six hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, including the No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise,” featuring L.V, from the film Dangerous Minds. The single spent three weeks atop the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

5 Things to Know About Akbar V

Akbar V made headlines on Monday (Sept. 26) when she got into a heated Twitter feud with Cardi B. It all started when Cardi began celebrating that the music video for her GloRilla collab “Tomorrow 2” garnered 6 million views on YouTube. In response to what seemed to be some subtweeting about the accomplishment on Akbar V’s part, Cardi tweeted, “I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets!” and “I don’t gotta @ I can change a bi— life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY, I don’t do the internet!!”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Chayanne Explains Why He Hasn’t Released an Album in 8 Years at 2022 Latin Music Week

During Billboard Latin Music Week on Wednesday (Sept. 28), Chayanne sat down for his first interview in more than five years to discuss new music. Related Chayanne to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards 09/28/2022 Interviewed by Leila Cobo, Billboard‘s vp/Latin industry lead, the Puerto Rican crooner opened up about why he hasn’t released an album since 2014’s En Todo Estare, which hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart. “I’ve been releasing a few singles here and there. I’ve been doing different things, but I haven’t worked on the album,” he said. “I was on tour, but it was interrupted by the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Maluma Talks Royalty Records Label & Reveals What He’s Looking For in a Signee at Billboard Latin Music Week

During day three of Billboard Latin Music Week, current cover star Maluma celebrated the occasion with a Superstar Q&A, hosted by Billboard Español deputy editor Sigal Ratner-Arias. Dressed up in a brown suit and loafers, the artist-turned-businessman spoke of his newly launched label Royalty Records, which has signed its first two artists, in addition to other ventures. Meanwhile, he reveals he already has at least 50 songs for his upcoming album, which he plans to make his best yet. His best advice for doing so much at once was simple: “Everything in life, you need to have enthusiasm and love.”  He spoke of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Music Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Industry#Un Verano Sin Ti
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Reveals What Fans Can Expect From ‘La Luz’ At Latin Music Week

To cap off day two of Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami on Sept. 27, superstar Christina Aguilera threw an epic Premiere Party during which she discussed her Spanish-language project AGUILERA and the three EPs that feed into it, with the third and final being the upcoming La Luz. Before playing tunes new and old, she discussed her long-awaited return to Latin music. Having released her first Spanish-language album, Mi Reflejo, back in 2000, Aguilera kicked off 2022 with the release of La Fuerza, the first EP in the trilogy. She spoke about wanting to come back strong, aptly choosing...
MUSIC
Billboard

2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to Watch on TV & Online

It’s that time of year again! The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are back to celebrate some of the brightest stars in Latin Music. Related Bad Bunny Tops 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Finalists: Complete List 09/29/2022 Hosted by actors Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo, this year’s star-studded show will be held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., and will air on Telemundo and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. Performers include Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Calibre 50, Maluma, Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Chayanne, Elvis Crespo, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Grupo Firme, Los Ángeles Azules and Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, Pepe Aguilar, Pablo López, Alejandra...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Billboard

Calibre 50 Perform ‘El Mexicano Es Fregon’ With Emmanuel Delgado at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Calibre 50 took the stage at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29) to perform “El Mexicano Es Fregon” for their first performance at the show since Tony Elizondo joined the group back in March. Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The band performed in coordinated red blazers with black shirts and pants. The groupmates all wore black cowboy hats, with their featured guest, Emmanuel Delgado, opting for a black baseball cap. Drummer Erick Garcia performed from a light-up platform with his bandmates all in a line in front of him. Images flashed behind the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Carlos Vives and Los Ángeles Azules Put Their Hearts Into ‘Cumbia del Corazón’ Performance At 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

During the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), Colombian artist Carlos Vives joined forces with Mexican act Los Ángeles Azules for a colorful and energetic performance of their latest hit, “Cumbia del Corazón.” Performed on a retro-inspired stage, similar to that of the song’s music video, Vives and the musicians delivered the song while flanked by pairs of dancers creating the atmosphere of a casual club. In 2020 Vives was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Hall of Fame, honored for his career as a singer-songwriter and also his career as a host, actor and philanthropist....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Grupo Firme & Camilo Pull Up to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards to Sing Hit Collab ‘Alaska’

Grupo Firme and Camilo took the stage to perform at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday (Sept. 29). Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The set kicked off with the Mexican group pulling up in the iconic vintage orange van from the “Alaska” music video and began singing their ranchera anthem “Ya Superame,” which scored the group their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, the Colombian singer-songwriter joined Firme’s seven members to sing their banda hit song “Alaska,” which they released in mid-August. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Maluma Gets Romantic With New Single ‘Junio’ at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

In a set straight from La Comuna 13 — a popular neighborhood in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia — Maluma performed his new single “Junio” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian singer got romantic with this R&B-funk song co-written by his go-to collaborator, Edgar Barrera, where he sings about crushing hard on a girl that he’s thinking, “How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend?” But Maluma isn’t looking — in fact, he left it very clear that his heart is taken when he stepped down from the stage following his colorful performance to give...
MUSIC
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Earns Her Crown at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With Ranchera Anthem ‘La Reina’

Christina Aguilera belted out her ranchera song “La Reina” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday (Sept. 29). The chart-topping artist blew everyone away and received a standing ovation at the end. The song is part of her Latin Grammy-nominated album Aguilera. After her performance, she received the Spirit of Hope Award from her collaborators Ozuna and Becky G. She accepted the award “humbly, with gratitude and pride,” Aguilera said in her speech, which she delivered in English and was translated into Spanish. “It’s so nice to be in a room where they can say my name correctly and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Tini Brings the Emotion to the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘Carne Y Hueso’ Performance

Tini tugged at the collective heartstrings of everyone in attendance at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where she delivered an emotional performance of her recent single, “Carne Y Hueso.” She sang the heartfelt lyrics in a flowing pink gown, sitting atop an onstage staircase, as a stunning piano and orchestral live accompaniment heightened the emotion of the performance. At the end of the song, the 25-year-old artist was met by venue-shaking cheers and a standing ovation inside the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Grown up from the star of the popular Disney Channel Latin America telenovela Violetta — which...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Billboard

Nicky Jam Surprised by His Dad With Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Nicky Jam entered the Billboard Hall of Fame on Thursday (Sept. 29) during the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Before accepting the special award, the hitmaker performed his latest single “Sin Novia.” Then, he was surprised by his father, José Rivera, who took the stage to present his son with the award. “Wow, I was not expecting this,” he started the speech. “I thought another artist would give me this, not my dad. But dad, you look beautiful. Thank you to Billboard, Leila Cobo for bringing my dad. I want to thank everyone that helped me get to where I’m at....
MUSIC
Billboard

Raphael Performs Hits Medley With CNCO & Pablo Lopez at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Raphael received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where he also performed a medley of timeless hits.  Joined by Spanish pop star Pablo López and Latin boy band CNCO, Raphael performed his tracks “De Tanta Gente,” “Mi Gran Noche,” “Estar Enamorado,” “Como Yo Te Amo,” “Que Sabe Nadie” and “Escandalo.”  Raphael is recognized for his “exceptional professional career and his artistic and personal contributions” that have influenced the development of Latin music around the world.  With a musical career that spans more than 60 years, Raphael — known for anthemic songs such as...
MUSIC
Billboard

Elvis Crespo Gives Bad Bunny’s ‘La Neverita’ a Merengue Twist at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Elvis Crespo put everyone on their feet at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where he performed a very energetic medley. Rocking a Matrix-inspired outfit, the Puerto Rican artist surprised fans with a merengue version of Bad Bunny’s “La Neverita,” a track from his Billboard 200-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti. He then followed with his timeless hit “Suavemente,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart dated May 16, 1998, where it spent six weeks at the top. Crespo’s twist on “La Neverita” comes on the heels of Bad Bunny paying homage to...
MUSIC
Billboard

BLACKPINK Returns to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart, Thanks to ‘Born Pink’ Debut

BLACKPINK re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 1) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new album Born Pink. The set launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 102,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It earns the quartet its first leader and makes BLACKPINK the first all-female group to score a No. 1 on the chart since Danity Kane in 2008 (with Welcome to the Dollhouse). BLACKPINK is the second K-pop group to top the Artist 100 for multiple weeks, dating to the list’s launch in 2014. BTS has...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy