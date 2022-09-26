NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: (teams did not practice report is an estimation) MIAMI: DNP: T Terron Armstead (toe), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Xavien Howard (groin, glute), G Robert Hunt (shin), LB Melvin Ingram (not injury related - resting player), S Brandon Jones (chest), TE Hunter Long (ankle), QB Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (groin). LIMITED: DT Raekwon Davis (knee), S Jevon Holland (neck), CB Kader Kohou (ankle), T Greg Little (finger), DT Zach Sieler (hand), WR Cedrick Wilson (ribs, toe). CINCINNATI: DNP: T La'el Collins (back), DT D.J. Reader (knee), TE Drew Sample (knee). LIMITED: CB Eli Apple (ankle), WR Tee Higgins (toe), TE Hayden Hurst (groin), RB Joe Mixon (ankle), LB Germaine Pratt (knee), TE Mitchell Wilcox (ankle).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .