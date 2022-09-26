BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is so much to see, do, and eat at the Bloomsburg Fair. You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience what the fair has to offer. There is a lot of free entertainment at the fair, including more than 1,100 animals. There are all kinds of furry friends, and it doesn't cost any money to see them.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO