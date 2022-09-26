ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair on a budget

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is so much to see, do, and eat at the Bloomsburg Fair. You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience what the fair has to offer. There is a lot of free entertainment at the fair, including more than 1,100 animals. There are all kinds of furry friends, and it doesn't cost any money to see them.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Special needs night held at farm near Catawissa

CATAWISSA, Pa. — A special night at the farm for kids with disabilities in Columbia County. Rohrbach's Farm in Franklin Township, near Catawissa, hosted special needs night. The event included wheelchair-accessible hayrides, a corn maze, and a kid's playland. Visitors got the chance to pick the perfect pumpkin. Want...
CATAWISSA, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Grape stomping competition at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There was a little friendly foot-fight at the fair. Ally Gallo and Nikki Krize stomped it out Tuesday afternoon in an old-fashioned grape treading competition. The competition begins with two vats filled with about a bushel of grapes. The rules are simple, get in and crush...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

'Fall in Love with Giving' gala held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the perfect night for the second annual "Fall in Love with Giving" Gala. This benefit, at the Radisson Hotel, helps the Northeast Pennsylvania Youth Shelter. Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo was the emcee. In addition to dinner, there were also raffle prizes. The youth shelter...
SCRANTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: More Bloomsburg Fair calls

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As Bloomsburg Fair week continues, our lines fill up with calls about what's happening at the fairgrounds. There was some discourse over arguably the most notable Bloomsburg Fair guest. Watch a collection of stories Mike Stevens did at the Bloomsburg Fair in the 1980s.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Avoca man has taste for spicy national competition

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Avoca is getting ready to travel to another part of the country to compete in a competition most wouldn’t dare to enter. Kris Fragale is gearing up to compete for a national title for eating chili peppers. “Pretty much a little bit of everything, it’s who can eat […]
AVOCA, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

'Not your typical job fair' held at Viewmont Mall

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce says the event at the Viewmont Mall was not your typical career fair. About 50 area employers connected with job seekers and students at the Skills 2022 Workforce Summit & Career Fair. "Our goal is to build a talent...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Diapers donated for St. Joe's fundraiser

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — An event was held in Lackawanna County for St. Joseph's Center. It is Diaper Need Awareness Week. Those who attended the fundraiser at Constantino's in Clarks Summit were encouraged to bring diapers, wipes, and other baby supplies. The items are for the baby and children's...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Plans for athletic complex in Scranton neighborhood

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are big plans for what looks like bare bones inside a building along Washburn Street in Scranton. The West Scranton Wrestling Alumni Association purchased the building last week with plans to transform the 4,500 square feet into a multi-use athletic facility. The nonprofit launched a...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Manufacturing facility, jobs coming to Sullivan County

DUSHORE, Pa. — More jobs are on the way to Sullivan County. UnityLab, a company that manufactures and distributes commercial appliances, moved its headquarters to a 76,000-square-foot factory outside Dushore and is now looking to expand. The company makes heavy-load capacity washers and dryers and industrial presses often used...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall fun is big boost for local farms

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Fall fun is finally here, and the Green Barn Berry Farm in Lycoming County is pulling out all the stops for the season. "We grow all of our own produce. So, you can walk out to the pumpkin patch with a pull-behind wagon, and you can do that seven days a week," said Robyn Schreiber, Green Barn Berry Farm.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

