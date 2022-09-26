Read full article on original website
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is so much to see, do, and eat at the Bloomsburg Fair. You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience what the fair has to offer. There is a lot of free entertainment at the fair, including more than 1,100 animals. There are all kinds of furry friends, and it doesn't cost any money to see them.
CATAWISSA, Pa. — A special night at the farm for kids with disabilities in Columbia County. Rohrbach's Farm in Franklin Township, near Catawissa, hosted special needs night. The event included wheelchair-accessible hayrides, a corn maze, and a kid's playland. Visitors got the chance to pick the perfect pumpkin. Want...
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There was a little friendly foot-fight at the fair. Ally Gallo and Nikki Krize stomped it out Tuesday afternoon in an old-fashioned grape treading competition. The competition begins with two vats filled with about a bushel of grapes. The rules are simple, get in and crush...
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the perfect night for the second annual "Fall in Love with Giving" Gala. This benefit, at the Radisson Hotel, helps the Northeast Pennsylvania Youth Shelter. Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo was the emcee. In addition to dinner, there were also raffle prizes. The youth shelter...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As Bloomsburg Fair week continues, our lines fill up with calls about what's happening at the fairgrounds. There was some discourse over arguably the most notable Bloomsburg Fair guest. Watch a collection of stories Mike Stevens did at the Bloomsburg Fair in the 1980s.
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — Rides cover the grounds of the Good Intent Hose Fire Company as they are set to start its inaugural Fireman's Carnival. Firefighter Jim Pothering, who has been a part of the fire company for 64 years, says fundraisers like this are crucial to keeping the station alive.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill Haven is home to birds, bunnies, and almost any kind of wildlife that lives in northeastern Pennsylvania. It also doubles as Susan Wisser's inspiration for her new book, "Every Cat Deserves a Cardigan." "I have always been passionate...
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Avoca is getting ready to travel to another part of the country to compete in a competition most wouldn’t dare to enter. Kris Fragale is gearing up to compete for a national title for eating chili peppers. “Pretty much a little bit of everything, it’s who can eat […]
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — “Whatever that motivation, driving the cartels to do this, it equals death and death to kids,” said Joe Peters. The Wyoming County District Attorney is talking about rainbow fentanyl, and he's one of the law enforcement officials in our area sounding the alarm. “That's...
If you're a fan of delicious sub sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain will soon be opening a new location in Pennsylvania to help satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.
What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce says the event at the Viewmont Mall was not your typical career fair. About 50 area employers connected with job seekers and students at the Skills 2022 Workforce Summit & Career Fair. "Our goal is to build a talent...
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — An event was held in Lackawanna County for St. Joseph's Center. It is Diaper Need Awareness Week. Those who attended the fundraiser at Constantino's in Clarks Summit were encouraged to bring diapers, wipes, and other baby supplies. The items are for the baby and children's...
High inflation in America is changing the retail landscape. Stores are checking the performance of different venues and closing down unprofitable locations. These events mean residents will have to shop for groceries elsewhere. The closures are happening across several states.
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
SCRANTON, Pa. — There are big plans for what looks like bare bones inside a building along Washburn Street in Scranton. The West Scranton Wrestling Alumni Association purchased the building last week with plans to transform the 4,500 square feet into a multi-use athletic facility. The nonprofit launched a...
DUSHORE, Pa. — More jobs are on the way to Sullivan County. UnityLab, a company that manufactures and distributes commercial appliances, moved its headquarters to a 76,000-square-foot factory outside Dushore and is now looking to expand. The company makes heavy-load capacity washers and dryers and industrial presses often used...
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Fall fun is finally here, and the Green Barn Berry Farm in Lycoming County is pulling out all the stops for the season. "We grow all of our own produce. So, you can walk out to the pumpkin patch with a pull-behind wagon, and you can do that seven days a week," said Robyn Schreiber, Green Barn Berry Farm.
